Brian Daboll Offers Injury Update For Kadarius Toney
Despite an injury-plagued rookie season and a limited training camp, Giants head coach Brian Daboll isn't too worried about second-year receiver Kadarius Toney's status going forward. "He worked really hard coming from the offseason to get to where he is right now," Daboll said via Giants.com. "Things happen in practice,...
Lions defense blistered by Falcons' mobile QBs, lack of containment
One of the primary takeaways from the Detroit Lions preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons was the rousing success the visiting Falcons had with the quarterback run. The Lions defense was consistently blistered by runs from starter Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder, who played most of the game for Atlanta.
Jets Provide Update on Quarterback Zach Wilson Following Knee Injury in Preseason Opener
The No. 1 goal when it comes to NFL preseason games is to keep star players healthy. Unfortunately, the New York Jets didn’t complete that mission in the opener on Friday night, losing quarterback Zach Wilson to injury. Wilson left Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles late in...
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib's brother turns self in after slaying
LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in to authorities Monday after police identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Police said that a murder warrant was issued for Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, in the fatal shooting on Saturday night of Michael Hickmon, 43, police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster said. According to witnesses, Talib pulled out a gun and shot Hickmon multiple times after a disagreement between the opposing coaching staff of two youth football teams over calls made by the officiating crew led to a physical fight, police said. Hickmon was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say no other injuries were reported.
Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) to have surgery Tuesday
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair the torn meniscus
NFL preseason Week 1: Jets' Zach Wilson injury scare, Panthers QB competition is no-brainer
The first of three weekends of NFL preseason action is complete. Here is what we learned from Week 1.
Jets Coach Robert Salah Discusses Zach Wilson’s Availability for Week 1
The second-year quarterback is expected to miss some time after sustaining a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener on Friday.
‘Optimistic’ Robert Saleh reveals plan for Zach Wilson surgery after preseason knee injury
Zach Wilson will have a procedure on his injured right knee Tuesday, but New York Jets coach Robert Saleh revealed he’s cautiously optimistic the quarterback won’t be sidelined for an extended period of time. “They’ll know more once they get in there,” Saleh said Sunday. “We’re optimistic but...
NFL training camp updates 2022: Justin Reid takes reps at kicker, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prep for joint practices
The 2022 NFL training camps continued Monday with just under four weeks until the regular season begins Sept. 8. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid played the role of kicker in practice today after making a PAT in the Saturday preseason game, while the Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby returned to kicking workouts for the first time since offseason surgery on his right knee.
