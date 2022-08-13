ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Daboll Offers Injury Update For Kadarius Toney

Despite an injury-plagued rookie season and a limited training camp, Giants head coach Brian Daboll isn't too worried about second-year receiver Kadarius Toney's status going forward. "He worked really hard coming from the offseason to get to where he is right now," Daboll said via Giants.com. "Things happen in practice,...
The Associated Press

Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib's brother turns self in after slaying

LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in to authorities Monday after police identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Police said that a murder warrant was issued for Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, in the fatal shooting on Saturday night of Michael Hickmon, 43, police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster said. According to witnesses, Talib pulled out a gun and shot Hickmon multiple times after a disagreement between the opposing coaching staff of two youth football teams over calls made by the officiating crew led to a physical fight, police said. Hickmon was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say no other injuries were reported.
ESPN

NFL training camp updates 2022: Justin Reid takes reps at kicker, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prep for joint practices

The 2022 NFL training camps continued Monday with just under four weeks until the regular season begins Sept. 8. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid played the role of kicker in practice today after making a PAT in the Saturday preseason game, while the Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby returned to kicking workouts for the first time since offseason surgery on his right knee.
Community Policy