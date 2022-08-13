ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng heads home dramatic late equaliser

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJjfS_0hG7Uf7100

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng headed in a dramatic equaliser after Sunderland had looked on track to hit top spot in the Sky Bet Championship.

Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms scored for the second Saturday in a row to put Sunderland on track for three points only for QPR to hit back late on and earn a point.

QPR looked like having no answer to their first-half goals in the 31st and 40th minutes, until Ilias Chair curled in a brilliant free-kick with three minutes remaining for QPR.

And when Dieng charged upfield for a stoppage-time corner his initial header was blocked, only for him to turn in a second opportunity when a ball came back into the box.

Even then Sunderland could have won but the Hoops goalkeeper made a late save to deny Stewart a second goal that would have sealed the points.

Both Sunderland and QPR had made decent starts to the season and, after midweek outings in the Carabao Cup, there was familiarity about how the two teams lined up.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil reverted to the team that started at Bristol City a week earlier, while QPR manager Michael Beale made three changes to last Saturday’s team that beat Middlesbrough.

There was soon a change for Neil to think about. When Albert Adomah left his foot in on Dan Ballard, the former Arsenal defender had to be replaced with just nine minutes on the clock following lengthy treatment.

Adomah was in the thick of the action and wasted a fantastic chance to put QPR ahead with quarter of an hour approaching. The ex-Middlesbrough man directed a header wide from inside six yards after he had been picked out by Olamide Shodipo.

Before that Sunderland showed great hunger in front of a passionate crowd. Simms went close to finishing off a good move but Dieng was on hand to hold in the centre of goal.

That chance arrived from Stewart’s knock-down following Alex Pritchard’s cross, and then the latter curled an effort from the edge of the area wide seconds later.

Sunderland were bright, looked hungry and got the goal their fans were hoping for just after half an hour – and it was Stewart who obliged.

When he flicked Dan Neil’s crossfield pass on to Jack Clarke there was still plenty work to be done. Clarke found Pritchard, whose run and pass led to Neil forcing a low save from Dieng and Stewart was first to react with a predatory strike from the rebound.

Nine minutes later Sunderland had a second. When Stefan Johansen knocked the ball away when he tackled Pritchard, it fell invitingly for Simms to poke a finish low and powerfully beyond Dieng.

QPR made a bright start to the second half and should have pulled one back when substitute Tyler Roberts pulled an effort wide from a central position.

After that QPR kept probing and when Chair’s curling free-kick found its way in late on, the stage was set for Dieng to charge upfield for a corner and seal a dramatic point.

Even if he had to make one last save at the other end from Stewart when Sunderland also hit the bar from Elliot Embleton.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Newcastle duo Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier keep Brighton out in stalemate

Nick Pope conjured two fine saves and Kieran Trippier a goal-line clearance as Newcastle ground out a goalless Premier League draw at Brighton. England stopper Pope racked up a second-straight clean sheet in Newcastle colours, thwarting both Adam Lallana and Solly March at the Amex Stadium. March thought he had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Alex Lacey hopes to keep starting spot after coming through return unscathed

Hartlepool will take encouragement from Alex Lacey’s ability to play the full 90 minutes against Northampton as they prepare to host Tranmere on Tuesday. Pools were monitoring the defender’s fitness ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two defeat after he missed last week’s Carabao Cup loss at Blackburn as a precaution.
SOCCER
newschain

Football rumours: Manchester United add Jamie Vardy to transfer options

Manchester United are reportedly sounding out a move for Jamie Vardy as they look to recover from a poor start to the season. The Athletic says club bosses are weighing up a bid for the 35-year-old Leicester striker. The former England striker is reported to be among a number of targets for United, though Leicester are unlikely to let him go without a fight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Relive Sunday's Championship action as Blackburn win to go top

A pretty entertaining Sunday of Championship football, I'm sure you'll agree. A ding-dong match between promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough and Sheffield United ends all-square, before Blackburn do enough to beat West Brom and preserve their 100% start to the campaign. You can follow Chelsea v Tottenham updates here and we'll be...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Adomah
Person
Elliot Embleton
Person
Seny Dieng
Person
Alex Pritchard
Person
Dan Neil
Person
Stefan Johansen
Person
Olamide Shodipo
newschain

QPR sign Manchester United defender Ethan Laird on season-long loan

QPR have signed defender Ethan Laird on loan from Manchester United. Laird, 21, will stay at Loftus Road for the duration of this season, the Championship club said. Capped by England at under-17, 18 and 19 levels, Laird had loan spells last term with Swansea and Bournemouth. “It feels brilliant,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Preston waiting on Alvaro Fernandez ahead of Rotherham test

Preston are hopeful over the fitness of Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez for their Championship clash with Rotherham. The defender left the field at half-time during the Carabao Cup win over Huddersfield last week and then missed the league victory against Luton but boss Ryan Lowe is hopeful he will be involved on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Russia fires rockets after Ukrainian forces vow to retake Kherson

Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person. The area is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early on...
MILITARY
newschain

On-loan defender Ethan Laird eyeing QPR debut ahead of Blackpool visit

QPR could hand a debut to Ethan Laird as they welcome Blackpool to Loftus Road. The Manchester United defender has joined on loan for the rest of the season and could come straight into the Rangers side as they continue to struggle with injuries. Hoops boss Michael Beale is hoping...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qpr#Queens Park Rangers#Sunderland#Ilias Chair#Hoops#Bristol City#Arsenal
newschain

Antoine Semenyo misses out with shin injury for Bristol City

Antoine Semenyo remains a centre of attention at Bristol City even though he will not be involved against Sky Bet Championship visitors Luton. Semenyo is currently sidelined due to a shin injury, but he is the subject of intense transfer speculation with Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Everton all reportedly interested in securing his services.
SOCCER
newschain

Antonio Colak maintains scoring streak as Rangers ease to victory

Antonio Colak scored for the third game in a row as Rangers swept St Johnstone aside with a 4-0 cinch Premiership win at Ibrox. Malik Tillman gave the patient home side the lead in the 32nd minute with a close-range header. Saints continued to make life difficult for the Light...
SOCCER
newschain

Fleetwood forward Paddy Lane banned for Cheltenham clash

Paddy Lane will miss Fleetwood’s League One clash with Cheltenham due to suspension. The forward was handed a straight red card for a bad tackle in added time in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe. Joe Garner or Promise Omochere could step into the starting line-up if boss Scott...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Jordan Bowery back for Mansfield against AFC Wimbledon

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough will welcome back Jordan Bowery for the Sky Bet League Two game against AFC Wimbledon. Bowery missed the weekend defeat at Leyton Orient through suspension after being sent off in the Carabao Cup loss to Derby. Clough has concerns over the fitness of Hiram Boateng, Lucas...
SOCCER
newschain

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy waiting on Dion Conroy for Northampton clash

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy will hope to have Dion Conroy available for the visit of Northampton. Defender Conroy missed the goalless draw with Harrogate at the weekend after picking up an injury in the Carabao Cup win over Bristol Rovers. Ludwig Francillette added to Betsy’s defensive worries when he limped...
SOCCER
newschain

Motherwell come out on top in five-goal thriller against Aberdeen

Motherwell won 3-2 against lacklustre Aberdeen in a see-saw game at Pittodrie. The visitors, who confirmed Steven Hammell as their new permanent manager in midweek, led through Blair Spittal, but the game was turned on its head thanks to goals either side of the break from Dons duo Bojan Miovski and Jonny Hayes.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Gillingham captain Stuart O’Keefe pushing to start against Harrogate

Midfielder Stuart O’Keefe is pushing to start for Gillingham in their Sky Bet League Two clash with Harrogate. Captain O’Keefe made his return from a knee injury during Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Tranmere as he came off the bench to get 30 minutes in and will be hopeful of winning a recall.
SPORTS
newschain

Barnsley assessing Nicky Cadden ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Barnsley are assessing Nicky Cadden ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Bristol Rovers at Oakwell. The wing-back missed the 2-1 loss at Derby on Saturday due to a calf problem. Centre-back Michal Helik and midfielder Herbie Kane remain sidelined. Michael Duff’s Tykes have begun their league...
SOCCER
newschain

Ciaran Brennan still out for Swindon ahead of Leyton Orient visit

Swindon will continue to be without defender Ciaran Brennan as they search for a first win of the Sky Bet League Two season against Leyton Orient. The on-loan Sheffield Wednesday centre-half missed the weekend draw at Carlisle with concussion and is being brought along slowly. Head coach Scott Lindsey may...
SOCCER
newschain

Exeter’s Harry Kite in line to retain midfield spot for Wycombe clash

Harry Kite should keep his place in midfield when Exeter host Wycombe in League One. The 22-year-old has forced his way into the Grecians’ starting line-up in recent weeks and looks to have impressed enough for a run in the side. Jevani Brown should continue up front, having struck...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy