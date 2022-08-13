ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Oscar Estupinan at the double as Hull stun winless Norwich

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Norwich remain without a Sky Bet Championship victory this season following a humbling 2-1 defeat at Hull.

Oscar Estupinan’s tap-in after 42 minutes, his first goal for the club, put the hosts in control.

The Columbia international then put the gloss on a fine performance with another close-range strike after 62 minutes.

Marcelino Nunez’s excellent free-kick 10 minutes later gave Norwich hope, but the damage had already been done.

Canaries fans must also have been left in a state of some confusion over how their side did not open the scoring within the first 10 minutes.

Dean Smith’s men flew out of the traps and seemed destined to take advantage of Hull’s wayward early passing.

No better was that illustrated than after five minutes when Nunez took advantage of sluggish defending with a stout challenge and a smart dart into the penalty area.

Matt Ingram stopped that initial effort with his right shin, with the rebound falling kindly to Teemu Pukki.

Pukki ought to have given his central strike from 10 yards greater loft, but the Finland international’s effort was nonetheless heading into the bottom right-hand corner.

Ingram, though, did exceptionally well to pre-empt what Pukki had in mind and got his legs in the way to flip the ball over the crossbar.

Hull were awful in the early stages, but they finally hit their stride just when Norwich had looked like cutting loose.

Estupinan was a persistent, muscular threat, while enigmatic playmaker Ozan Tufan grew into the game.

The Turkey international’s 25th-minute hit from the edge of Norwich’s penalty box, the ball just skewing over the crossbar, was a neat representation of the marked shift in control of the match.

That was underscored when Hull gained the lead, albeit in slapstick fashion.

Grant Hanley looked to have Estupinan under control following Benjamin Tetteh’s chip into the area, with Max Aarons on hand to clear the danger.

But Aarons opted to shift the ball upfield with his left foot, instead of aiming for calmer waters towards the right.

His clearance struck Andrew Omobamidele’s groin, with the ricochet snaffled up by Estupinan.

Hull head coach Shota Arveladze might have expected the visitors to begin the second half with the same intensity as they started the match.

But, if anything, Hull had the edge following the restart and scored a second when Tufan’s inswinging corner caused chaos.

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul twice thwarted the Tigers, but his second save from Alfie Jones fell to Estupinan, who could not miss.

Norwich awoke from their slumber when Nunez unleashed a thunderous effort after Josh Sargant was fouled on the edge of the area.

Fellow substitute Aaron Ramsey later missed a sitter when he battered Aaron’s low pass over the crossbar after 77 minutes.

Ramsey also saw his late header cleared off the line by Jacob Greaves as Hull held on for three deserved points.

Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Saints overturn two-goal deficit to salvage point as Rodrigo scores twice for Leeds

Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leeds on a stiflingly hot afternoon at St Mary's Stadium. Rodrigo fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark as Leeds looked on course for their second victory of the season, before a tactical switch from Ralph Hasenhuttl gave Saints a much-needed lifeline.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Football rumours: Manchester United add Jamie Vardy to transfer options

Manchester United are reportedly sounding out a move for Jamie Vardy as they look to recover from a poor start to the season. The Athletic says club bosses are weighing up a bid for the 35-year-old Leicester striker. The former England striker is reported to be among a number of targets for United, though Leicester are unlikely to let him go without a fight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fleetwood forward Paddy Lane banned for Cheltenham clash

Paddy Lane will miss Fleetwood’s League One clash with Cheltenham due to suspension. The forward was handed a straight red card for a bad tackle in added time in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe. Joe Garner or Promise Omochere could step into the starting line-up if boss Scott...
SOCCER
Antoine Semenyo misses out with shin injury for Bristol City

Antoine Semenyo remains a centre of attention at Bristol City even though he will not be involved against Sky Bet Championship visitors Luton. Semenyo is currently sidelined due to a shin injury, but he is the subject of intense transfer speculation with Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Everton all reportedly interested in securing his services.
SOCCER
