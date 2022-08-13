ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivier Ntcham strikes late on to secure Swansea win at Blackpool

Olivier Ntcham struck late to secure Swansea’s first win of the Sky Bet Championship season with a 1-0 victory away to Blackpool.

Ntcham struck on 87 minutes when Michael Obafemi burst through on goal and teed him up for a tap-in to silence the Bloomfield Road fans.

Jerry Yates had the hosts’ best chance, but saw his penalty saved by Andy Fisher.

Fisher was impenetrable in the Swans’ goal, making a string of saves to deny the Tangerines who have now lost consecutive league games.

Both sides started quickly, with a chance at either end inside the first five minutes.

Josh Bowler then jinked through a crowded area but was denied by Fisher as he attempted a dinked finish.

The Welsh side began to dominate possession – Obafemi shot straight at Dan Grimshaw before Matt Grimes clipped the bar from 25 yards on 15 minutes.

The visitors went close to the opener after the drinks break when Ben Cabango headed a Ryan Manning corner just wide.

And they continued to look the more likely when Joel Piroe saw his effort comfortably saved on 41 minutes.

Jay Fulton produced a moment of brilliance in added time to turn past Marvin Ekpiteta, but the defender recovered to make an excellent block.

The Seasiders had a great chance to take the lead with five minutes of the second half played when Kenny Dougall was brought down in the box.

But Yates’ spot-kick was saved by Fisher down to his left, and a second appeal was waved away.

Bowler found himself in acres of space on the right-hand side and drove into the box just before the hour mark, but Fisher was equal to his effort.

The winger had an even better chance with six minutes to go, cutting inside on his favoured left foot but blazed over.

And they were made to pay with three minutes left – Obafemi broke through the defence on the halfway line and squared the ball to Ntcham, who rolled it into the empty net.

Obafemi could have doubled the lead shortly after but was denied by Grimshaw.

The home side tried to rally in seven minutes of added time but they could not find a way through an organised Swansea backline.

