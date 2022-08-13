ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Chris Wreh salvages point for Southend from draw at Solihull

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6knM_0hG7UETW00

Chris Wreh ensured Southend left Solihull with something to show for their efforts as they scrapped their way to a 1-1 Vanarama National League draw.

The home side took the lead with 12 minutes gone when Callum Maycock slid in striker Andrew Dallas to beat goalkeeper Steve Arnold.

Arnold denied Ryan Barnett a second with a 22nd-minute save, but it was opposite number Louie Moulden who had to be at his best to prevent Jaden Crowhurst’s deflected effort from restoring parity.

The visitors stepped up their efforts after the break and got their reward with 64 minutes gone when Wreh curled home an equaliser.

Arnold came to Southend’s rescue once again with 14 minutes remaining when he denied substitute Josh Kelly a winner as the game ended all square.

