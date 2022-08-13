ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sam Corne’s quickfire double earns Maidstone victory against York

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUsUB_0hG7UCi400

Two goals in two minutes from Sam Corne snatched Maidstone a 2-1 win over York.

The Minstermen went ahead in the 10th minute when Lenell John-Lewis headed in off the crossbar.

Maidstone had to wait to get back in it as Corne headed home in the 79th minute.

Just two minutes later Corne had turned the game around as he met Roarie Deacon’s centre with an emphatic finish.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia fires rockets after Ukrainian forces vow to retake Kherson

Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person. The area is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early on...
MILITARY
newschain

Chris Wreh salvages point for Southend from draw at Solihull

Chris Wreh ensured Southend left Solihull with something to show for their efforts as they scrapped their way to a 1-1 Vanarama National League draw. The home side took the lead with 12 minutes gone when Callum Maycock slid in striker Andrew Dallas to beat goalkeeper Steve Arnold. Arnold denied...
SOCCER
newschain

On-loan Jaden Philogene scores the winner as dominant Cardiff take narrow win

Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene scored the only goal of the game to condemn Birmingham to a 1-0 defeat in the Sky Bet Championship at Cardiff. Steve Morison’s men defied the sweltering conditions to produce a superb display of high-energy passing football in the first 45 minutes, playing out from the back and attacking Birmingham with pace and precision.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maidstone
Daily Mail

Tributes to former Swansea, Burnley and Blackburn star Len Johnrose who has died, aged 52, after brave five-year battle with motor neurone disease

Tributes have poured in for former footballer Len Johnrose who has died aged 52 following a brave five-year battle with motor neurone disease. The versatile defensive midfielder played for a host of sides during his 16-year career, most notably for Swansea, Burnley and Blackburn - who have all paid tribute to the late star.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Beasley and Bond strike Great St Wilfrid gold

Connor Beasley landed his third victory in the £100,000 William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon as he partnered Intrinsic Bond for his old family friend Tracy Waggott. If a jockey is to earn himself a reputation as something of a specialist in a particular race, it may...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Adelaide River earns Classic quotes with Dundalk success

Adelaide River emerged as a potentially smart performer with victory at the first time of asking at Dundalk. The Aidan O’Brien-trained Australia colt was sent off at 11-4 for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden and made those odds look generous with a bloodless success under Wayne Lordan. He...
WORLD
newschain

Prince reigns in Hornblower heat at Ripon

Prince Of Pillo maintained his unbeaten record in fine style in the William Hill Ripon Hornblower Conditions Stakes. Trained by Keith Dalgleish, the Prince Of Lir colt had won over six furlongs on his debut at Ayr but had no trouble dropping to the minimum trip on his second outing.
SPORTS
newschain

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy waiting on Dion Conroy for Northampton clash

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy will hope to have Dion Conroy available for the visit of Northampton. Defender Conroy missed the goalless draw with Harrogate at the weekend after picking up an injury in the Carabao Cup win over Bristol Rovers. Ludwig Francillette added to Betsy’s defensive worries when he limped...
SOCCER
newschain

Tate counting down the hours to the Nunthorpe with Royal Aclaim

James Tate is well aware 60 seconds at full gallop down the York sprint track could be all that stands between Royal Aclaim and her ultimate aim of Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes glory. The Newmarket handler has had the five-furlong Group One in mind for his stable sensation since...
ANIMALS
newschain

Ben Garner could hand Jesurun Rak-Sakyi his Charlton debut against Plymouth

Charlton’s new signing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will hope to make his debut against Plymouth after missing out against Sheffield Wednesday. Rak-Sakyi has joined on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, but was not in the matchday squad for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday. Conor McGrandles came on as...
SOCCER
newschain

Woman, 31, arrested after dog badly hurts four-year-old boy

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after a dog left a four year-old boy with serious injuries. The youngster was attacked by the Bull Mastiff-type animal after going to visit a friend’s house in Wellesboune Place, Norris Green, Merseyside Police said in a statement. A neighbour who fought the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

From the playing fields of Eton...football’s most unlikely new star: Deputy head boy Basil Tuma, 17, makes debut for Championship club Reading after securing 11 top GCSE grades

Eton College has produced 20 Prime Ministers in its 582-year history, from William Pitt the Elder to William Gladstone, Harold Macmillan and Boris Johnson. Pupils at the elite school – whose old boys also include princes William and Harry – frequently target a career in law or finance, if not politics.
SPORTS
newschain

‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn

Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme. Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Great Britain unable to add to cycling medal haul in Munich

Great Britain were unable to add to their track cycling medal haul at the European Championships on Monday as Pfeiffer Georgi and Oliver Wood missed out on omnium podium places. The penultimate day of velodrome action in Munich saw Georgi end up seventh in the women’s event while Wood came...
CYCLING
newschain

Injury rules Open champion Cameron Smith out of BMW Championship

Open champion Cameron Smith has pulled out of the BMW Championship in Wilmington due to “hip discomfort”. The Australian world number two currently sits third in the FedEx Cup standings, 1,132 points behind leader Will Zalatoris. Agent Bud Martin confirmed the injury was one Smith had been battling...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy