HEAR: Loud BOOM Over Wyoming As Meteor Heads To Utah
8:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. 8.13/22. Western Wyoming, somewhere over The Grand Tetons and around that area. A BOOM! was heard in the sky. Windows rattled. Something breaking the sound barrier as it headed toward Utah. Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom moments later. That sucker was moving...
kjzz.com
ksl.com
KSLTV
KSLTV
kjzz.com
county17.com
WATCH: Cause of Utah ‘Boom’ Caught on Camera as Massive Meteor Burns Through Atmosphere
Crazy video footage emerged showing what seems to be a meteor burning through the atmosphere over northern Utah. The incident generated an incredibly loud boom heard by thousands in the area. Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, residents from Orem, Utah to southern Idaho heard the blast, according to the Salt...
Meteor hitting atmosphere is 'likely' cause for loud boom heard in Utah and Idaho, officials say
A high-altitude meteor which blew up when it hit the atmosphere "is likely the best theory" for a loud boom heard across portions of northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday, said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.
cowboystatedaily.com
utepprospector.com
Experts say the meteor may be responsible for the boom heard across the Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY — The cause of a loud boom heard across the Wasatch Front on Saturday has yet to be determined, but all signs point to the skies above. Initial reports of a large boom began at 8:32 a.m. Saturday, resulting in a flurry of social media posts. Many have uploaded videos from home cameras that captured the rumbling sound across most of the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho.
kjzz.com
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Whole house shook’: Loud ‘boom’ heard in Utah possibly a meteorite, video shows
An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday morning, shaking homes and alarming Utahns throughout the state.
