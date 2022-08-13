SALT LAKE CITY — The cause of a loud boom heard across the Wasatch Front on Saturday has yet to be determined, but all signs point to the skies above. Initial reports of a large boom began at 8:32 a.m. Saturday, resulting in a flurry of social media posts. Many have uploaded videos from home cameras that captured the rumbling sound across most of the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho.

