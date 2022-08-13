Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
How to boot Windows 10 from a USB drive
The process of downloading and installing a fresh copy of Windows 10 or even updating a Windows 7 PC to Windows 10 is pretty straightforward. But did you know that you also can run Windows right from a USB flash drive? Now it does sound like a great way of securing personal files, especially if you have to share a PC with your family members or office colleagues. However, you do need to keep in mind that booting Windows from a USB drive means that it will run slow, as flash drives are not as fast as traditional internal solid-state drives (SSDs) or hard drives.
makeuseof.com
How to Remove the Quick Search Tool Hijacker From Your Browser
Has Quick Search Tool taken over your browser as the default search engine? It's a browser hijacker that you should remove immediately to protect your privacy. Fortunately, you can easily remove it and set Google back to your default search engine in just a few minutes. But how exactly do you go about it? We'll show you in this article.
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix "This Installation Is Forbidden by System Policy" Error on Windows
While installing some files on Windows, you might see an error message that reads, "This installation is forbidden by system policy." Is this error appearing on someone else's device? If so, you need to ask for permission before proceeding with these tips. That's because some users disable installations to protect their devices from security threats.
makeuseof.com
How to Replace GRUB With Windows Boot Manager
When you dual-boot a Linux distro alongside Windows, the installer sets up a bootloader, generally GRUB, to ensure there are no conflicts between the two operating systems during the boot-up processes. While GRUB is a versatile and easy-to-use bootloader, you might want to switch to using the Windows Boot Manager...
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Clean the Windows Registry Safely
The Windows Registry is a complex database filled with entries about your computer's software and hardware. However, these entries can become corrupt, damaged, or invalid due to unusual changes made to your computer. You usually don’t have to do anything about them, but sometimes they start causing problems, such as...
makeuseof.com
Creating a TypeScript Project From Scratch
TypeScript is a superset of JavaScript developed for building safer, large-scale applications. It adds optional static typing to the language, making it easier to detect errors before compilation. The language also introduces some features that don’t exist in JavaScript. These include generics, classes, interfaces, enums, and decorators. Learn how...
makeuseof.com
6 Windows Programs You Didn't Realize Steam Had
Steam carries many kinds of programs within its library, from games to development suites. However, did you know there's a wider range of Windows programs available on Steam?. Let's have a look at some Windows programs you might not realize Steam had. Is It Worth Using Steam for Programs That...
makeuseof.com
How to Conserve Battery Power With the Windows CPU Core Parking Tool
The Windows CPU Core Parking tool is a feature that dynamically disables CPU cores to conserve power and reduce heat. This tool comes with lots of benefits but also has its drawbacks. So, how does the CPU Core Parking feature work? How do you enable or disable it?. Let's explore...
makeuseof.com
How to Implement OAuth in an Express App Using GitHub
OAuth 2.0 is a standard that lets third-party applications access data from web apps securely. You can use it to fetch data including profile information, schedules, etc. that’s hosted on other web apps like Facebook, Google, and GitHub. A service can do this on behalf of a user without exposing their credentials to the third-party application.
makeuseof.com
How to Host a Website for Free From Your PC or Laptop
If you're planning to launch a website but don't want to pay recurring monthly or annual hosting fees, you can use any old laptop or desktop PC to host a website for free. It's a great way to utilize your old system instead of throwing it away. In this guide,...
makeuseof.com
How to Encrypt a Windows 10 Folder Using BitLocker
We often have files containing sensitive information such as financial records, passwords, bank details, personal documents, etc. Protecting these files from unauthorized access or malicious programs is crucial. While there are third-party applications that make it possible to secure a Windows 10 folder, they're nearly not as secure as Windows'...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Epic Games Launcher’s AS-3 Error in Windows 11 and 10
Players who install Windows games from the Epic Games Store need the Epic Games Launcher to play them. However, some players can’t utilize the Epic Games Launcher because of the AS-3 error. Those users see a “Sign in Failed Error Code: AS-3” message in the Epic Games software just after launching it.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Microsoft Store 0xc03f40c8 Error on Windows 10 & 11
The Microsoft Store is a great place to find Windows apps. You can search for and download almost all your favorite apps and games in no time. However, when an app finishes its download you may get an 0xc03f40c8 error. If you're facing this issue, we've listed some tried and tested methods for fixing the Microsoft error code 0xc03f40c8 on Windows.
Discovering Linux - 10 Key Questions About Linux OS Answered
Below I have answered some of the questions that I came across in HackerNoon’s Linux Writing Prompt:. 1. Why do you prefer to use Linux over macOS or Windows?. Ok, let me explain it like this. Coming from a West African country, Windows OS is the dominant OS here and it was the first OS I had experience with. While I also heard about Mac OS due to the popularity of apple, I didn’t really come across any computer device running another OS asides from Windows. Not like I actually had access to a lot of computers though, but from the little exposure I had, It seemed like computers just came with Windows OS and that was it.
makeuseof.com
Linux 6.0 Release Candidate Lands, but Linus Insists Version Is Just a Number
A release candidate for the Linux kernel 6.0 has arrived, but Linus Torvalds is downplaying the significance of the version change. Despite this, there are some substantial improvements to the kernel. "Nothing Fundamentally Different" About 6.0 Kernel. Linus Torvalds announced the release candidate of the upcoming kernel in a message...
makeuseof.com
Newsboat: The Best Terminal-Based RSS Feed Reader for Linux
An RSS feed reader is an indispensable tool for most of us. It aggregates feeds from various websites to make it easy for you to keep track of their latest updates. Depending on how you like these updates served, you may choose a graphical or CLI-based feed reader. While the former offers convenience and a ton of features, the latter brings speed and provides a seamless experience to those who work from the terminal.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Camera App’s 0xa00f4288 Error on Windows 10 & 11
There's a good chance that you use Windows' default Camera app as your primary way to see yourself. However, if the Camera app throws a 0xa00f4288 error, it will prevent you from seeing your webcam feed. You'll know if you're affected if you see a "0xa00f4288<AllCamerasAreReserved>" error code after opening the Camera app.
makeuseof.com
Learn How to Create a Website Status Checker in Python
If you often find yourself fetching data from websites, you should probably consider automating the process. Sometimes referred to as “web scraping”, the process is a common one for sites that do not provide a formal API or feed. Of course, you won't get anywhere if the site you're trying to fetch is unavailable.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Hardware Security Keys for Online Protection
The authentication method we're most familiar with involves a username and a password. But passwords pose several problems, even if you enact good password hygiene practices. For starters, we aren't good at remembering passwords and even worse at creating strong ones. Secondly, most users tend to reuse the same password for multiple accounts. So, if one account is compromised, the rest of the accounts are at risk too.
NFL・
ZDNet
How much RAM does your Windows 10 PC need?
Random access memory -- often referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. Most computers nowadays come standard with at least 8GB of RAM, but for gamers, professionals, and power users, don't be surprised to see kits with three to four times as much.
