ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio home with private cave explores the market at $875,000

Forget the man cave. Someone is about to become the new owner of a San Antonio-area home with its own Batman-worthy grotto. Originally listed in July at $950,000, the home now has a pending offer after the price was slashed by $75,000 to $875,000. Aside from the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,745-square-foot home, the property features a cave discovered in 2004 when the current owners were clearing the more than two-and-a-half-acre homesite. The home — at 24811 Creek Loop in the gated Seven Hills Ranch neighborhood, just north of Garden Ridge — was completed in 2006.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizzeria#Pizza Oven#Pizza Crust#Food Drink#Restaurants#Dominos#Tex Mex#Triple D Nation
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Playdates at San Antonio Museum of Art

If you have a toddler age 2 through 4, join the SAMA team in a fun playdate! The playdate will cultivate, nurture, and inspire creativity through art galleries and animal friends. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PLANetizen

San Antonio Office Tower To Become Residential

A historic San Antonio office building is set to be redeveloped into housing with mixed-use facilities on the street level, reports Iris Dimmick for the San Antonio Report. According to Dimmick, “While full details of the building renovation and unit rental prices are pending, according to building owners, the initial plan is to convert the office space into 234 housing units, half of which could be reserved for households who make 80% or less than the area median income (AMI) and 23 of the units for households making 60% AMI.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Tropical disturbance covers most of San Antonio with half-an-inch of rain, more showers Thursday

A small tropical disturbance that developed suddenly off the coast and pushed into South Texas over the weekend has brought some minor drought relief. The National Weather Service reports that during a 48-hour period — ending at 7 a.m. Monday — most of the San Antonio area received around half-an-inch of rain. It's not a drought buster by any means, but it is welcomed in a city with a rainfall deficit for the year that was pushing 14 inches.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

MOVIES IN THE PARK

Grab a blanket or chair and watch a movie in the park! Tonight, and the last night of the film series is the film Cruella. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio No.1 for barbecue, new study

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may come as no surprise that three Texas cities land in the top 15 best cities for barbecue, but would you have expected San Antonio to come in at No. 1?. Many from the Alamo City would expect San Antonio to rank at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

San Antonio bar adapts to heavy construction

SAN ANTONIO — Jaime Macias and his bar, Jaime’s Place, are built for the barrio and beyond. “Everything that you see here at Jaime’s Place, from the branding to our ethos statement on our website, there’s thought put into everything,” Macias said. Jaime’s Place isn’t...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Spectacular Circus coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five performances

SAN ANTONIO — The circus is coming to town!. The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five shows in September. "Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, and clowns," said a press release. "All this and more come to life bringing unforgettable memories to all. No video games required, bring your entire family to see real-life masters of gravity, jaw dropping stunts, belly-jiggling hijinks and so much more."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave

San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
Click2Houston.com

Bier Fest returns: Sea World San Antonio’s annual festival brings beers from Texas and beyond

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sea World’s annual Bier Fest returns this month with an expansion of beers to enjoy just in time to celebrate the end of summer. According to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, Bier Fest started Friday, Aug. 12, and will last until Sept. 11. The festival will carry several beers from across the globe and local favorites along with pub-style food favorites.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy