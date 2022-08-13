Read full article on original website
Luxe Texas lifestyle shop opens in prime San Antonio shopping district
San Antonio is welcoming a Dallas transplant to one of the city's prime shopping districts: Saint Bernard, the popular ski-inspired lifestyle brand, is will open in The Shops at Lincoln Heights on Thursday, September 8. Starting at 5 pm, the grand opening party will feature hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and music...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Playdates at San Antonio Museum of Art
If you have a toddler age 2 through 4, join the SAMA team in a fun playdate! The playdate will cultivate, nurture, and inspire creativity through art galleries and animal friends. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things...
PLANetizen
San Antonio Office Tower To Become Residential
A historic San Antonio office building is set to be redeveloped into housing with mixed-use facilities on the street level, reports Iris Dimmick for the San Antonio Report. According to Dimmick, “While full details of the building renovation and unit rental prices are pending, according to building owners, the initial plan is to convert the office space into 234 housing units, half of which could be reserved for households who make 80% or less than the area median income (AMI) and 23 of the units for households making 60% AMI.”
San Antonio Burritos Bites: Back to Los Balito's for breakfast
It's like a breakfast taco, but bigger, in case you didn't know.
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)
San Antonio had a record hot summer. The city manager offered to help, but it was not enough to help residents. Up to this point, not much has happened since the city adopted SA Climate Ready: A Pathway to for Climate Action and Adaption three years ago.
tpr.org
Tropical disturbance covers most of San Antonio with half-an-inch of rain, more showers Thursday
A small tropical disturbance that developed suddenly off the coast and pushed into South Texas over the weekend has brought some minor drought relief. The National Weather Service reports that during a 48-hour period — ending at 7 a.m. Monday — most of the San Antonio area received around half-an-inch of rain. It's not a drought buster by any means, but it is welcomed in a city with a rainfall deficit for the year that was pushing 14 inches.
KTSA
Amazon truck crashes into restaurant on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A big rig has hydroplaned and crashed into a Northeast side barbecue restaurant. The crash happened at around 4 A.M. Monday when the Amazon truck loaded with packages went off the IH-35 access road near AT&T Center Parkway. The truck hit a tree, some...
San Antonio's Brackenridge Park offers some of the best hiking trails, shade
Find some shade at this local park.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
MOVIES IN THE PARK
Grab a blanket or chair and watch a movie in the park! Tonight, and the last night of the film series is the film Cruella. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
Over 6,000 CPS Energy customers report power outages across San Antonio
The outages are a result of Sunday's rainfall.
KTSA
San Antonio No.1 for barbecue, new study
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may come as no surprise that three Texas cities land in the top 15 best cities for barbecue, but would you have expected San Antonio to come in at No. 1?. Many from the Alamo City would expect San Antonio to rank at...
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
spectrumlocalnews.com
San Antonio bar adapts to heavy construction
SAN ANTONIO — Jaime Macias and his bar, Jaime’s Place, are built for the barrio and beyond. “Everything that you see here at Jaime’s Place, from the branding to our ethos statement on our website, there’s thought put into everything,” Macias said. Jaime’s Place isn’t...
Spectacular Circus coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five performances
SAN ANTONIO — The circus is coming to town!. The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five shows in September. "Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, and clowns," said a press release. "All this and more come to life bringing unforgettable memories to all. No video games required, bring your entire family to see real-life masters of gravity, jaw dropping stunts, belly-jiggling hijinks and so much more."
KSAT 12
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave
San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
Click2Houston.com
Bier Fest returns: Sea World San Antonio’s annual festival brings beers from Texas and beyond
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sea World’s annual Bier Fest returns this month with an expansion of beers to enjoy just in time to celebrate the end of summer. According to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, Bier Fest started Friday, Aug. 12, and will last until Sept. 11. The festival will carry several beers from across the globe and local favorites along with pub-style food favorites.
