How To Make A Raspberry Pi Pico W Web Server
The Raspberry Pi Pico W is mostly found powering maker projects, but in this how-to we use it to build an extremely low power web server.
makeuseof.com
How to Host a Website for Free From Your PC or Laptop
If you're planning to launch a website but don't want to pay recurring monthly or annual hosting fees, you can use any old laptop or desktop PC to host a website for free. It's a great way to utilize your old system instead of throwing it away. In this guide,...
PC Magazine
Meet Your Reading Goals: Amazon Kindles Now Up to 21% Off
Whether you're giggling along to a rom-com on the beach or cozying up with a murder mystery in front of the fire, reading is always in season. And Amazon's Kindle sale makes it easy to dive into a good book at home, on the go, and all year round. Three...
Raspberry Pi Drives Tiny CNC Drawing Machine
Maker and developer Pheux9558 is using a Raspberry Pi to power a custom CNC drawing machine with the help of an Arduino and recycled PC components.
makeuseof.com
How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022
By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
makeuseof.com
Creating a TypeScript Project From Scratch
TypeScript is a superset of JavaScript developed for building safer, large-scale applications. It adds optional static typing to the language, making it easier to detect errors before compilation. The language also introduces some features that don’t exist in JavaScript. These include generics, classes, interfaces, enums, and decorators. Learn how...
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Folder on an iPhone to Organize Your Apps
If you have an iPhone you most likely download a lot of apps. One of the best ways to organize these apps is to put them into folders on your iPhone Home Screen. You can rely on the App Library to organize your apps for you, but creating your own folders gives you far more control over your iPhone apps. And it only takes a second to make one.
Business Insider
How to convert a PDF file to Excel
To convert a PDF to Excel, open the PDF file in Word. Save the PDF in Word as a webpage, then open that webpage file in Excel. You can also export a PDF to Excel using Adobe Acrobat if you have a paid version of the service. PDF files are...
makeuseof.com
How to Format Strings in Go
As you write Go code, you’ll find string formatting very useful in many situations. You might be parsing inputs or crafting more complex output than simple concatenation. You might be working with types other than plain strings. String formatting in Go uses the familiar process and syntax of the...
makeuseof.com
Newsboat: The Best Terminal-Based RSS Feed Reader for Linux
An RSS feed reader is an indispensable tool for most of us. It aggregates feeds from various websites to make it easy for you to keep track of their latest updates. Depending on how you like these updates served, you may choose a graphical or CLI-based feed reader. While the former offers convenience and a ton of features, the latter brings speed and provides a seamless experience to those who work from the terminal.
makeuseof.com
6 Windows Programs You Didn't Realize Steam Had
Steam carries many kinds of programs within its library, from games to development suites. However, did you know there's a wider range of Windows programs available on Steam?. Let's have a look at some Windows programs you might not realize Steam had. Is It Worth Using Steam for Programs That...
makeuseof.com
How to Convert Your Video Files for Free, With WinX Video Converter
It is pretty irritating when you have a video (or a selection of them) in an obscure file format. What if you can't play these video files on your laptop or smartphone? Are the memories you recorded gone forever? Will you be able to watch the videos?. Step in WinX...
How to manage your Amazon Kindle devices and content
It's been almost fifteen years since Amazon made the e-reader popular by releasing the Kindle, and in that time, many of us have built up an extensive collection of Kindle books. Managing all that content can be tricky when using the Kindle or Kindle app for Android, so Amazon provides a web page that lets you quickly delete, send, download, or return e-books.
makeuseof.com
Linux 6.0 Release Candidate Lands, but Linus Insists Version Is Just a Number
A release candidate for the Linux kernel 6.0 has arrived, but Linus Torvalds is downplaying the significance of the version change. Despite this, there are some substantial improvements to the kernel. "Nothing Fundamentally Different" About 6.0 Kernel. Linus Torvalds announced the release candidate of the upcoming kernel in a message...
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Run Bash on Windows 11
With the rise of open-source culture, it has slowly but surely become impossible to ignore the fantastic capabilities of the Linux operating system and replicate them on to other operating systems. Microsoft felt the same, and they successfully hopped onto the train by introducing the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).
Digital Trends
The best Amazon Alexa smart speakers
If you’re a fan of the highly capable Alexa voice assistant, the versatile app, and the easy connection with Amazon and smart home devices, then you definitely want a smart speaker with built-in Alexa capabilities. But which one? Amazon, of course, has its own line of Echo speakers that are designed for use with Alexa, but they aren't the only brand that supports Alexa for easy voice commands.
makeuseof.com
Insta360 Link: The Best Webcam, Ever
The Insta360 Link is probably the best webcam available in 2022. Incredibly, the 4K video isn’t the most interesting thing about this device, which marries 3-axis AI tracking with useful whiteboard, overhead, desktop, and privacy modes. You’ll never want another webcam ever again. Key Features. 1/2-inch sensor. AI...
technewstoday.com
TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s 14 Proven Ways to Fix It
Smart TVs come with built-in Wi-Fi features that help you surf the Internet. However, when it ceases to work you are met with an error message “Automatic IP setting failed or MAC address not correct” thereby restricting you to stream online services like Netflix or Hulu. There may...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Epic Games Launcher’s AS-3 Error in Windows 11 and 10
Players who install Windows games from the Epic Games Store need the Epic Games Launcher to play them. However, some players can’t utilize the Epic Games Launcher because of the AS-3 error. Those users see a “Sign in Failed Error Code: AS-3” message in the Epic Games software just after launching it.
