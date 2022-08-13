Read full article on original website
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
Best iPad deals for August 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets
Finding the best deal on an iPad is all about timing. And while Apple’s fifth-generation iPad air – arriving in March and now featuring the company’s powerful M1 chip – hasn’t yet had a huge impact on the price of its existing tablets, there are still some eye-catching discounts to be found on the more expensive iPad pro models. We’ve also included deals on the smaller iPad mini and entry-level iPad, too.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse...
Apple may launch AirPods with USB-C charging cases in 2023
Slowly but surely, Apple is making the switch to USB Type-C across its wide range of devices. MacBooks have been shipping with USB-C charging ports for years. They were joined by the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini recently. We are still waiting for a USB-C iPhone, but in the meantime, a new report suggests the AirPods charging case could be next.
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
CNET
Keep Your Apple Devices Charged With $70 Off Mophie's 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Today Only
Thanks to advancements in wireless charging technology, it's easy to ensure that all of your devices remain powered up throughout the day. You could pick up several cheap wireless chargers to place around your home but an all-in-one solution might suit your needs better. Today only, Best Buy has Mophie's three-in-one wireless charger for Apple devices discounted by $70, meaning you can juice up your essential gear in one convenient place for less. Down to $60, the multidevice charger offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.
Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month
Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
Android Authority
Does the iPhone SE (2022) have wireless charging?
Wireless charging is usually one of the first features to go out the window in the world of budget smartphones. If you’re thinking of getting Apple’s latest affordable handset, or already have it, you may be wondering; does the iPhone SE have wireless charging? Let’s get you up to speed and see if you can enjoy untethered charging using the iPhone SE.
Digital Trends
Perfect for school, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at 31% off
Laptop deals are plentiful but how about saving $230 off a Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 when you buy direct from Lenovo? Snap up this deal and you can enjoy all the benefits of a 2-in-1 laptop for less than usual. Normally priced at $730, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is down to $500 for a limited time only as part of Lenovo’s doorbuster deals and we’re here to explain why you need it.
makeuseof.com
Is a Portable Music Player Still Worth It in 2022?
Portable music players have been around for decades. Bringing up the term also brings back fond memories of the Walkman, or more recently, Apple's iPod. But there's a reason why, for most people, they're a happy memory rather than something they still use every day. For the most part, our smartphones have filled the void left by music players, and we're getting our music from services like Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube Music.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale
Amazon has started to apply discounts to the latest iteration of Apple’s MacBook Air. The latest offer lets you take one of these new and powerful laptops home, starting at $1,099 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you and beautiful 2022 MacBook Air with an Apple M2 8-core CPU and more cores in the GPU section to deliver tons of power. You will also get a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space in its Starlight finish.
The Verge
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED review: the MacBook Air alternative
At this point, if you’ve used one Asus Zenbook, you’ve used them all. They’re the closest thing Asus has to a MacBook Air competitor, with chassis that are slightly flimsier, touchpads with fancier features, and price tags that are a bit less intimidating. In recent years, they’ve also become one of the cheapest ways to get an OLED screen on a laptop.
Xiaomi's latest foldable is just 5.4mm thick in tablet mode
The big picture: Foldable season is in full swing and Xiaomi doesn't want to be left out in the cold. The Chinese tech titan's latest foldable is its most advanced to date and is ready to compete against new entries from Samsung and Motorola for your hard-earned money. The Xiaomi...
Apple Insider
Rumor roundup: Apple's 10th-generation iPad could see a significant redesign
The 10th-generation iPad may have an all-new design when it launches this fall. Check out our exclusive renders and see what has been rumored so far. In recent years, Apple has updated the baseline iPad annually. It acts as the entry model with a low $329 price that gets even lower for sales and students.
Apple Said To Lay Off 100 Recruiter Contractors As It Slows Down Hiring, Shift Return-To-Office Deadline
Apple, Inc. AAPL, which was rumored to be slowing hiring, has reportedly laid off recruiter contractors in the past week. Apple Wields The Axe: In a rare move, Apple let go of 100 recruiters spread across its offices, including those in Texas and Singapore, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in a report, citing people who asked not to be identified. The move underlines the company’s quest to slow down hiring and spending, he added.
Apple Insider
Nine M1 Max MacBook Pros with 64GB RAM are in stock & up to $300 off
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Both 14-inch and16-inch MacBook Pro configurations with Apple's M1 Max chip and 64GB of memory are discounted exclusively for AppleInsider readers, with bonus promo code savings on AppleCare.
makeuseof.com
10 Handy Home Screen Shortcuts You Should Use on Your Samsung Phone
Apps and widgets are common on Android screens, but many are still unaware of home screen shortcuts. As the name suggests, they offer a shortcut to a particular feature in an app. Most apps have shortcuts, and they're quite underrated for what they offer. In this guide, we'll take a...
makeuseof.com
How to Implement OAuth in an Express App Using GitHub
OAuth 2.0 is a standard that lets third-party applications access data from web apps securely. You can use it to fetch data including profile information, schedules, etc. that’s hosted on other web apps like Facebook, Google, and GitHub. A service can do this on behalf of a user without exposing their credentials to the third-party application.
makeuseof.com
What Is Swapfile.sys in Windows, and Can You Delete It?
When your Windows computer is running out of RAM, it transfers some of its temporary data to certain files on your storage drive. One of these files is known as Swapfile.sys. But what is this file, and can you delete it to save disk space on your Windows machine?. Here’s...
makeuseof.com
How to Encrypt a Windows 10 Folder Using BitLocker
We often have files containing sensitive information such as financial records, passwords, bank details, personal documents, etc. Protecting these files from unauthorized access or malicious programs is crucial. While there are third-party applications that make it possible to secure a Windows 10 folder, they're nearly not as secure as Windows'...
makeuseof.com
Spiral Linux: Making Debian Easy to Use for Everyone
Debian is one of the most widely used, trusted Linux distros. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that it is a base distribution for many other OSes, making it one of the most in-demand Linux versions. Spiral Linux is one such distribution that owes its roots to Debian. Its...
