Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buccaneers suffer injury due to poor coaching decision
As much as we all hoped that the Buccaneers would escape the first preseason game without suffering another injury, that seems to be too much to hope for. The foul injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. Everyone should quickly be able to see why the starters are usually held out of most of these games.
Miami offensive playmakers TreVonte' Citizen, Isaiah Horton not at Monday practice
A pair of Miami offensive playmakers weren’t at practice on Monday, as Manny Navarro of The Athletic reported the Hurricanes are missing running back TreVonte’ Citizen and wide receiver Isaiah Horton. “Only guys I don’t see out here following Saturday’s scrimmage are RB TreVonte’ Citizen and WR Isaiah...
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants
New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
NFL・
Dolphins stock report: Who’s rising and falling after preseason opener?
The Dolphins held out 14 projected Week 1 starters for the team’s preseason-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two for one: Luman twins have Miami Hurricane offers, have visited and high on the local program
The 2024 twins that play locally have Miami Hurricane offers, have visited and are high on Miami's program.
Gators Earn Commitment From Big-Time DT Will Norman
The Florida Gators continue their impressive recruiting spree as of late by landing defensive tackle Will Norman.
AthlonSports.com
Florida State Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
Entering its third year under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State is looking for its first winning season since 2017. Last season, the Seminoles overcame their first 0-4 start since before Bobby Bowden’s tenure to win five of their last eight, but that was not enough to become bowl eligible.
CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Profile: Miami Central High's Rueben Bain
MIAMI - This week's CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee is Rueben Bain, a defensive end at Miami Central High School. He's big, he's strong and he likes to go fast, especially when Alabama head coach Nick Saban was riding shotgun in a golf cart with him when the two recently got together. "I just drove Nick Saban on the golf cart, that's mind blowing," he said. "Was Saban actually scared or nervous with you driving him around?" asked Mike Cugno. "Actually he said I was a real good driver because everybody else that he let drive either went off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I haven’t been as excited for UM ever as what I am right now’: Jimmy Johnson raves about Miami football under Mario Cristobal
There’s a new sheriff in town for Miami Hurricanes football, with Mario Cristobal about to enter his first year as the program’s head coach. So far, it appears that Canes nation is loving the hire of Cristobal. Even the legendary Jimmy Johnson said that he is thrilled to see Cristobal taking over the head-coaching reins […] The post ‘I haven’t been as excited for UM ever as what I am right now’: Jimmy Johnson raves about Miami football under Mario Cristobal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carl Nassib makes Buccaneers pass-rush a potentially lethal unit
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally addressed their need for pass-rush depth with the perfect signing. Now, the Buccaneers pass rush until should be a deadly one and opposing quarterbacks should beware when dropping back. Unlike last season, the Bucs come into this training camp and season as a whole...
Two Patriots make NFL Top 100 list so far
The NFL top 100 list began its countdown on Sunday night, with Patriots’ Mac Jones debuting on the list after just his rookie season. Since 2011, NFL players have been asked to vote on who they believe the top 100 players are entering the following season. The show began...
NFL・
Neon Glow: Miami Teases New Threads, Shares Release Date
The Hurricane's New Neon Threads To Go on Sale This Monday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami pushing hard for out-of-state LB; he's now locked in his Cane in-season official visit
This Ga. LB prospect had Miami pushing hard since an offer came in December, and that's paid off with an official visit. Where does Miami factor in?
FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position
Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout for the 2022 tournament to see the prize money every player will win in the first playoff event. Previously a WGC event before it was a staple in the regular season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship was elevated in the 2022 PGA Tour season to the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs, which teed off this week from TPC Southwind in Memphis. And it was a drama-filled and tight tournament.
Brand Campbell, Palm Beach Gardens football eyeing 'big numbers, big goals' in 2022
PALM BEACH GARDENS — The Palm Beach Gardens football squad will go as far as Brand Campbell can take them, and the Gators' signal-caller has big expectations for his senior season. “We’re looking to put up 28 points a game,” Campbell said. “I’m trying to shoot for over 2,800...
Cardinals: 3 roster moves keeping St Louis from World Series contention
The St. Louis Cardinals still have some pieces to figure out before they can be considered contenders for the World Series. While the Cardinals were able to sweep the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees recently, they struggled mightily this week with the lowly Colorado Rockies and against their division rival Milwaukee Brewers.
FanSided
274K+
Followers
520K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0