FanSided

Buccaneers suffer injury due to poor coaching decision

As much as we all hoped that the Buccaneers would escape the first preseason game without suffering another injury, that seems to be too much to hope for. The foul injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. Everyone should quickly be able to see why the starters are usually held out of most of these games.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants

New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Florida State Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

Entering its third year under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State is looking for its first winning season since 2017. Last season, the Seminoles overcame their first 0-4 start since before Bobby Bowden’s tenure to win five of their last eight, but that was not enough to become bowl eligible.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Profile: Miami Central High's Rueben Bain

MIAMI - This week's CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee is Rueben Bain, a defensive end at Miami Central High School. He's big, he's strong and he likes to go fast, especially when Alabama head coach Nick Saban was riding shotgun in a golf cart with him when the two recently got together. "I just drove Nick Saban on the golf cart, that's mind blowing," he said. "Was Saban actually scared or nervous with you driving him around?" asked Mike Cugno. "Actually he said I was a real good driver because everybody else that he let drive either went off...
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

‘I haven’t been as excited for UM ever as what I am right now’: Jimmy Johnson raves about Miami football under Mario Cristobal

There’s a new sheriff in town for Miami Hurricanes football, with Mario Cristobal about to enter his first year as the program’s head coach. So far, it appears that Canes nation is loving the hire of Cristobal. Even the legendary Jimmy Johnson said that he is thrilled to see Cristobal taking over the head-coaching reins […] The post ‘I haven’t been as excited for UM ever as what I am right now’: Jimmy Johnson raves about Miami football under Mario Cristobal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, TX
FanSided

Carl Nassib makes Buccaneers pass-rush a potentially lethal unit

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally addressed their need for pass-rush depth with the perfect signing. Now, the Buccaneers pass rush until should be a deadly one and opposing quarterbacks should beware when dropping back. Unlike last season, the Bucs come into this training camp and season as a whole...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Two Patriots make NFL Top 100 list so far

The NFL top 100 list began its countdown on Sunday night, with Patriots’ Mac Jones debuting on the list after just his rookie season. Since 2011, NFL players have been asked to vote on who they believe the top 100 players are entering the following season. The show began...
NFL
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
FanSided

FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout for the 2022 tournament to see the prize money every player will win in the first playoff event. Previously a WGC event before it was a staple in the regular season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship was elevated in the 2022 PGA Tour season to the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs, which teed off this week from TPC Southwind in Memphis. And it was a drama-filled and tight tournament.
MEMPHIS, TN
