FanSided

Buccaneers Kyle Trask shuts down the doubters in preseason opener

All eyes were on Kyle Trask as the Buccaneers entered their first preseason game. The young Florida quarterback did not disappoint. Kyle Trask was the player of the night for the Buccaneers against the Dolphins. The game ended in a loss, but Trask did everything right to put his team in a position to win. A botched kick is nothing new in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers suffer injury due to poor coaching decision

As much as we all hoped that the Buccaneers would escape the first preseason game without suffering another injury, that seems to be too much to hope for. The foul injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. Everyone should quickly be able to see why the starters are usually held out of most of these games.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick

The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Best trade candidate for the Buccaneers ahead of roster cuts

The Buccaneers already have way too many weapons in their wide receiver room to make everything work. A trade would help greatly. One way or another, the Buccaneers are going to have to cut a roster-caliber receiver or three in the coming weeks. Somehow, they have near nine guys that could actually make the active roster, and trying to determine which of the five guys in real competition to earn the final spots is going to be extremely difficult.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers already have a better fullback than Ko Kieft

Some fans are excited at the prospect of the Buccaneers having a fullback on their roster again in Ko Kieft, but they already have a better option. This offseason is going to be all about maximizing use for the Buccaneers. A tight depth chart and some very difficult cuts are going to force the team into finding guys that can use their talents in more than one area, and that could be what keeps Ko Kieft from seeing the field in year one.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers player in greatest danger of losing his job

The Buccaneers could move their RB depth chart around after an exciting performance from Arizona State rookie Rachaad White. It is easy to overreact to one preseason game. However, Rachaad White hasn’t just been impressing the Buccaneers for one singular game. The past few weeks have highlighted a player...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers have obvious decision to make after preseason dominance

The wide receivers showed out for the Buccaneers last night. Only being able to keep two of the guys we saw would be silly. We already knew this before the game started last night, but the various performances against the Dolphins make it all the more clear: the Buccaneers have a near-impossible task ahead as they try to make cuts to their wide receiver room.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

What is really going on with the Buccaneers and Ryan Jensen

The Buccaneers have been playing with their cards close to the vest on player information for a few weeks now. That is no different with Ryan Jensen. The loss of Ryan Jensen has been a low point for the Buccaneers over the last few weeks. No team with Super Bowl hopes is ever going to be totally ok after losing an All-Pro talent like Jensen ahead of the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers lose important competition piece ahead of cuts

The lose of Kenjon Barner doesn’t seem like it would be much for the Buccaneers when you see him as the fifth running back, but what about his kick returns?. Kenyon Barner wasn’t going to make the Buccaneers roster on his running back abilities. Despite a long career...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Ko Kieft appears to have specific role in Buccaneers offense

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason debut, we got a glimpse of what Ko Kieft’s role in the Buccaneers’ offense could potentially be going forward. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did the wise thing this offseason and prepared for life without Rob Gronkowski in their tight end room. It paid off because, as we now know, Gronk has decided to hang up the cleats (again).
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Young Buccaneers player loses ground in tight position race

It seemed like the Buccaneers could finally get some proof that Jose Borregales was their guy going forward. Last night was a mixed bag. We are all in on Jose Borregales being the next kicker for the Buccaneers. Last night wasn’t great for our cause. The kicker position battle...
TAMPA, FL

