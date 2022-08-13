Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Buccaneers Kyle Trask shuts down the doubters in preseason opener
All eyes were on Kyle Trask as the Buccaneers entered their first preseason game. The young Florida quarterback did not disappoint. Kyle Trask was the player of the night for the Buccaneers against the Dolphins. The game ended in a loss, but Trask did everything right to put his team in a position to win. A botched kick is nothing new in Tampa.
Aqib Talib ‘devastated’ as brother surrenders over youth football killing
The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has turned himself in after being identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Yaqub Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police in the...
Dolphins’ speedy playmakers star in training camp, but they aren’t the key to success
Every day, it seems another highlight surfaces on social media, stirring more excitement about the Dolphins offense.
Buccaneers suffer injury due to poor coaching decision
As much as we all hoped that the Buccaneers would escape the first preseason game without suffering another injury, that seems to be too much to hope for. The foul injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. Everyone should quickly be able to see why the starters are usually held out of most of these games.
Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick
The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
Best trade candidate for the Buccaneers ahead of roster cuts
The Buccaneers already have way too many weapons in their wide receiver room to make everything work. A trade would help greatly. One way or another, the Buccaneers are going to have to cut a roster-caliber receiver or three in the coming weeks. Somehow, they have near nine guys that could actually make the active roster, and trying to determine which of the five guys in real competition to earn the final spots is going to be extremely difficult.
Buccaneers already have a better fullback than Ko Kieft
Some fans are excited at the prospect of the Buccaneers having a fullback on their roster again in Ko Kieft, but they already have a better option. This offseason is going to be all about maximizing use for the Buccaneers. A tight depth chart and some very difficult cuts are going to force the team into finding guys that can use their talents in more than one area, and that could be what keeps Ko Kieft from seeing the field in year one.
Buccaneers player in greatest danger of losing his job
The Buccaneers could move their RB depth chart around after an exciting performance from Arizona State rookie Rachaad White. It is easy to overreact to one preseason game. However, Rachaad White hasn’t just been impressing the Buccaneers for one singular game. The past few weeks have highlighted a player...
Buccaneers have obvious decision to make after preseason dominance
The wide receivers showed out for the Buccaneers last night. Only being able to keep two of the guys we saw would be silly. We already knew this before the game started last night, but the various performances against the Dolphins make it all the more clear: the Buccaneers have a near-impossible task ahead as they try to make cuts to their wide receiver room.
Miami Dolphins schedule: Starters could play Week 2 of the preseason
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Buccaneers, Preseason Week 1 The Miami Dolphins preseason schedule continues Saturday against the Las Vegas
Tom Brady to miss preseason time with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady is going to take some time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a personal matter. This should have some impact on the team. The Buccaneers had better hope that their power structure is about as solid as it comes. While no one ever wants to see...
Gators Earn Commitment From Big-Time DT Will Norman
The Florida Gators continue their impressive recruiting spree as of late by landing defensive tackle Will Norman.
Dolphins CB Trill Williams Facing 'Big Battle' After Knee Injury
The Miami Dolphins lost cornerback Trill Williams in the fourth quarter of their preseason opener at Tampa Bay
Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins' inactives vs. Buccaneers in preseason opener
The Miami Dolphins are ready to begin their first campaign under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed 17 players as “Not Expected to Play,” including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa....
Buccaneers make quality offensive signing to offset recent injury
We haven’t heard much from the Buccaneers about Giovani Bernard just yet, but it looks like the team has made a signing to stem the bleeding that is happening at the running back position. The Buccaneers losing Giovani Bernard the other night is going to be a move with...
What is really going on with the Buccaneers and Ryan Jensen
The Buccaneers have been playing with their cards close to the vest on player information for a few weeks now. That is no different with Ryan Jensen. The loss of Ryan Jensen has been a low point for the Buccaneers over the last few weeks. No team with Super Bowl hopes is ever going to be totally ok after losing an All-Pro talent like Jensen ahead of the regular season.
Buccaneers lose important competition piece ahead of cuts
The lose of Kenjon Barner doesn’t seem like it would be much for the Buccaneers when you see him as the fifth running back, but what about his kick returns?. Kenyon Barner wasn’t going to make the Buccaneers roster on his running back abilities. Despite a long career...
Ko Kieft appears to have specific role in Buccaneers offense
During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason debut, we got a glimpse of what Ko Kieft’s role in the Buccaneers’ offense could potentially be going forward. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did the wise thing this offseason and prepared for life without Rob Gronkowski in their tight end room. It paid off because, as we now know, Gronk has decided to hang up the cleats (again).
Young Buccaneers player loses ground in tight position race
It seemed like the Buccaneers could finally get some proof that Jose Borregales was their guy going forward. Last night was a mixed bag. We are all in on Jose Borregales being the next kicker for the Buccaneers. Last night wasn’t great for our cause. The kicker position battle...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Sans Tom Brady, Titans come calling
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 2 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 20 @ Titans 7:00
