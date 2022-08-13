Read full article on original website
The Nintendo 64 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo 64 is arguably one of the most influential gaming consoles ever produced. Nintendo's fifth generation gave gamers a wide collection of classic and innovative games such as "Goldeneye 007," "Super Mario 64," and "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," among a plethora of others. But highly influential and genre-defining games wasn't the only staple of the Nintendo 64, as the console is also known for its collection of fairly long games that can take dozens of hours for players to complete.
Could you also speed up my Windows PC's boot time, Microsoft?
Apparently all it takes is a shorter logo screen to get Xbox's up and running faster. While it's definitely wonderful news out of The Verge (opens in new tab) that Microsoft has managed to speed up boot times for Xbox users, it has left us with one very important question. Can we get a little extra boot speed over on the PC side, please?
Nintendo News: Wave Race 64 Brings Surf, Sand and Speed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Aug. 19
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Jump on your watercraft and feel the rumble of the waves, because another classic game is about to make a splash in the growing Nintendo 64 ™ library on the Nintendo Switch™ system! Starting Aug. 19, the Wave Race™64 game will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005655/en/ Starting Aug. 19, the Wave Race™64 game will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. (Graphic: Business Wire)
