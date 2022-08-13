Predator: Hunting Grounds has gotten some new life via a Prey DLC pack. Predator: Hunting Grounds was released in 2020 on PlayStation 4 and PC, but it received a lot of mixed reviews. It takes the formula of games like Friday the 13th and puts players in the shoes of either a group of soldiers or a Predator, giving you the chance to wield the advanced weaponry of the incredibly advanced alien warrior. Sadly, the game hasn't had the most supportive player base, likely due to the mixed response to the title. As of right now, there are only 190 players playing Predator: Hunting Grounds on Steam with an all-time peak of 388 players, which is exceptionally low for any game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO