New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
'Five Days at Memorial' Cast and Crew on the Events Behind the Apple TV Plus Series (EXCLUSIVE)
The new Apple TV Plus miniseries Five Days at Memorial will leave viewers breathless as it shows the doctors, nurses, and staff at a New Orleans hospital trying to save thousands of patients in a hurricane. It's excellent television, with Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Academy Award winner John Ridley (American Crime) serving as co-showrunners, executive producers, writers, and directors.
Slain UCLA student Brianna Kupfer's father is outraged over autopsy report release
EXCLUSIVE: The heartbroken father of a UCLA graduate student brutally slaughtered in a random daylight attack in Los Angeles is outraged that the autopsy report containing graphic details of her savage murder was released to the press. "You have people who don’t really care about humanity and, for whatever selfish...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Fans Accuse '90 Day Fiancé' Star Emily of Drinking at Her Wedding While Pregnant — Emily Responds
It's a tale as old as time. A man meets a beautiful woman while they're both vacationing in China. They hook up. The girl finds herself pregnant. She gives birth to the man's son in China, but is forced to return to the U.S. without the man being able to follow her (given the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions and all).
Musician Michelle Branch and Her Ex-Husband Are Embroiled in a Public Feud
Musician Michelle Branch is best known for her hit songs such as "Everywhere" and "Leave the Pieces," but recently, she's been making headlines for her relationship. In 2019, Michelle married Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, but the duo separated in Aug. 2022. Now, their relationship has exploded as Michelle has been accused of domestic assault.
Reba McEntire Stars in Lifetime's 'the Hammer' — Is It a True Story?
The upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer reunites television favorites Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman as sisters on opposite sides of the law. Although Lifetime is sometimes known for its exaggerated plots, is The Hammer based on a true story?. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Lifetime film...
Why Did Callie Leave 'Good Trouble'? Inside Maia Mitchell's Exit
Australian actress Maia Mitchell has played the role of Callie Adams since The Fosters first premiered on Freeform (then called ABC Family) in 2013. When The Fosters announced its spinoff show, Good Trouble, Maia and Callie were along for the ride. Then, in March 2022, Maia announced she was leaving Good Trouble.
'American Horror' Story Is Back for Season 11, Baby! Let's Talk Theme Theories
Ryan Murphy is a legend when it comes to making stylish, atmospheric, and totally bonkers television. From Glee to Pose to American Horror Story, the television writer, director, and producer is one of a kind. Regarding his latter anthology series, American Horror Story has shown us an eccentric coven of witches, a disturbing latex-adorned figure known as "Rubber Man," and a murderous clown that would even make Pennywise squeal in fear.
Refinery29
Armie Hammer’s Alleged Victims Speak Out In Disturbing House Of Hammer Documentary
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of traumatic events, including sexual assault, and may be distressing to some readers. The trailer has been released for House of Hammer, a new documentary series focusing on actor Armie Hammer and his family. The three-part series investigates allegations of sexual abuse against the...
As the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death Approaches, Here Are Some Folks That Got Her Right
There's a reason why Princess Diana was referred to as the People's Princess. She reached millions of individuals all over the world who saw her as a true being of love and compassion. "The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance. Everyone is so intolerant of each other," she once said.
The Queen of Technicolor: the famous life and tragic death of Maria Montez
Few know the name Maria Montez today, but her story is just the kind of Hollywood miracle that people love to hear about. An immigrant from the Dominican Republic with minimal acting skills, she managed by sheer force of will to become one of Hollywood’s brightest stars during the second world war years. Montez built her legend through a series of escapist fantasias that moviegoers, exhausted by the bleakness and sacrifice of the war, were all too eager to melt into.
Tatiana Maslany Is the Latest Marvel Star — Is She Married in Real Life?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe expands even further with Tatiana Maslany as a major Marvel hero. The 36-year-old actress stars in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as the titular She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters. Her struggles as a lawyer for superheroes become far more dramatic when a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), grants her the ability to Hulk out herself. The series is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.
musictimes.com
Jamal Edwards Cause of Death Confirmed: Paranoia Before Fatal Cardiact Arrest Revealed [Details]
An inquest heard today confirmed the cause of death of Jamal Edwards. Doubts as to whether the death was related to drug use or if there was foul play involved are addressed. According to the conclusion made on the inquest, the music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died of a cardiac attack following a late-night cocaine and alcohol binge during which he grew paranoid and began throwing objects around the room before passing out.
Cult Survivor Backed for Telling Sister She Was Just Like Kidnapper Dad
"It sounds like you are happy and secure in being who you want to be. It's not your fault that she can't see or accept that," one user said.
‘Amazing Grace’: Producers Take Legal Action Against Distributor Neon Over “Fraudently” Inducing Deal For Aretha Franklin Doc
Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace, which tells the story of the singer’s 1972 gospel album, is subject of more legal issues. The film, which was mired in limbo for 46 years as a result of various legal battles, is now the subject of a suit from producers including Alan Elliott, against distributor Neon and CEO Tom Quinn. The crux of the issue also involves the Hollywood trade press, including Deadline, which covered the news that Neon had acquired the U.S rights to the film in December 2018. There was one small problem, the producers allege, it hadn’t signed a deal, and in...
'At 75, I Discovered I Have a Long Lost Family'
I never wanted to inquire too much about my dad while my mom was alive.
Is the Netflix Film 'I Used to Be Famous' Based on a True Story?
How does one find purpose after fame? That's the question posed by the upcoming Netflix film I Used to Be Famous. Vince (Ed Skrein) is determined to find success as a solo artist after fronting as the lead singer of a boy band. His attitude toward music changes when he meets Stevie (Leo Long). Stevie is an autistic teenager who has a passion for percussion, and a pure love of all things musical. Viewers now want to know: Is I Used to be Famous based on a true story?
Christopher Moltisanti's Downward Spiral Caused His Death on 'The Sopranos'
There aren't many television shows in history that have had the impact that The Sopranos has on pop culture. Even years after its conclusion, the hit New Jersey-based gangster show is still a hot topic of conversation, and new fans are discovering the series to this day. Granted, its popularity was spurred once again by the release of the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, but even without that, The Sopranos train has seemingly never stopped chugging.
Jim Storm: Actor, Photographer, Renaissance Man, Beautiful Human Being
[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Prolific and charismatic, charming and disarming, actor Jim Storm is probably best known as the mysterious Gerard Stiles from classic TV’s legendary gothic soap opera Dark Shadows.
