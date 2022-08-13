ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Five Days at Memorial' Cast and Crew on the Events Behind the Apple TV Plus Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The new Apple TV Plus miniseries Five Days at Memorial will leave viewers breathless as it shows the doctors, nurses, and staff at a New Orleans hospital trying to save thousands of patients in a hurricane. It's excellent television, with Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Academy Award winner John Ridley (American Crime) serving as co-showrunners, executive producers, writers, and directors.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
'American Horror' Story Is Back for Season 11, Baby! Let's Talk Theme Theories

Ryan Murphy is a legend when it comes to making stylish, atmospheric, and totally bonkers television. From Glee to Pose to American Horror Story, the television writer, director, and producer is one of a kind. Regarding his latter anthology series, American Horror Story has shown us an eccentric coven of witches, a disturbing latex-adorned figure known as "Rubber Man," and a murderous clown that would even make Pennywise squeal in fear.
The Queen of Technicolor: the famous life and tragic death of Maria Montez

Few know the name Maria Montez today, but her story is just the kind of Hollywood miracle that people love to hear about. An immigrant from the Dominican Republic with minimal acting skills, she managed by sheer force of will to become one of Hollywood’s brightest stars during the second world war years. Montez built her legend through a series of escapist fantasias that moviegoers, exhausted by the bleakness and sacrifice of the war, were all too eager to melt into.
Tatiana Maslany Is the Latest Marvel Star — Is She Married in Real Life?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe expands even further with Tatiana Maslany as a major Marvel hero. The 36-year-old actress stars in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as the titular She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters. Her struggles as a lawyer for superheroes become far more dramatic when a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), grants her the ability to Hulk out herself. The series is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.
Jamal Edwards Cause of Death Confirmed: Paranoia Before Fatal Cardiact Arrest Revealed [Details]

An inquest heard today confirmed the cause of death of Jamal Edwards. Doubts as to whether the death was related to drug use or if there was foul play involved are addressed. According to the conclusion made on the inquest, the music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died of a cardiac attack following a late-night cocaine and alcohol binge during which he grew paranoid and began throwing objects around the room before passing out.
‘Amazing Grace’: Producers Take Legal Action Against Distributor Neon Over “Fraudently” Inducing Deal For Aretha Franklin Doc

Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace, which tells the story of the singer’s 1972 gospel album, is subject of more legal issues. The film, which was mired in limbo for 46 years as a result of various legal battles, is now the subject of a suit from producers including Alan Elliott, against distributor Neon and CEO Tom Quinn. The crux of the issue also involves the Hollywood trade press, including Deadline, which covered the news that Neon had acquired the U.S rights to the film in December 2018. There was one small problem, the producers allege, it hadn’t signed a deal, and in...
Is the Netflix Film 'I Used to Be Famous' Based on a True Story?

How does one find purpose after fame? That's the question posed by the upcoming Netflix film I Used to Be Famous. Vince (Ed Skrein) is determined to find success as a solo artist after fronting as the lead singer of a boy band. His attitude toward music changes when he meets Stevie (Leo Long). Stevie is an autistic teenager who has a passion for percussion, and a pure love of all things musical. Viewers now want to know: Is I Used to be Famous based on a true story?
Christopher Moltisanti's Downward Spiral Caused His Death on 'The Sopranos'

There aren't many television shows in history that have had the impact that The Sopranos has on pop culture. Even years after its conclusion, the hit New Jersey-based gangster show is still a hot topic of conversation, and new fans are discovering the series to this day. Granted, its popularity was spurred once again by the release of the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, but even without that, The Sopranos train has seemingly never stopped chugging.
Jim Storm: Actor, Photographer, Renaissance Man, Beautiful Human Being

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Prolific and charismatic, charming and disarming, actor Jim Storm is probably best known as the mysterious Gerard Stiles from classic TV’s legendary gothic soap opera Dark Shadows.
