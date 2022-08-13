Read full article on original website
Carlson, McLellan win RGC club championships
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club hosted its club championships Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Below are the results from the outing as submitted to the sports department. Overall Winners. Women: Nancy Carlson 164. Men: Dave McLellan Jr. 136. Women’s Gross Results. 1. Kathleen Labree 166.
Patsy Irene Chapin, obituary
WALDOBORO — Patsy Irene Chapin passed away in her home in Waldoboro on August 9, at the age of 72. She was born on January 10, 1950 in Damariscotta, Maine to Frederick Sanborn Sr. and Jessie (Glaude) Sanborn. Patsy grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. She graduated...
Gary Slade Keating, obituary
Gary Slade Keating, age 56, died following a brief illness on August 3, 2022 at home with his loving wife and son by his side. Born September 1 of 1965 in Rockland, he was the son of Donald and Olive Keating. Gary is the middle child with his two brothers Donald and Lary. He graduated from Rockland District High School in 1983. Growing up he traveled with his family and loved hunting.
Cora May Milliken, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Cora May Milliken, 83, of Lincolnville, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. She came into this world with her twin sister, Kathleen (Cassie), in Camden on June 8, 1939; she was the daughter of Merrill C. and Annie A. (Osmond) Young.
2022 Camden on Canvas raising upwards of $55,000 for library
CAMDEN — More than 200 people gathered in the historic Camden Amphitheatre for the Camden on Canvas live auction, raising upwards of $55,000 to benefit the Camden Public Library’s Campaign for the Future, July 31. Attendees bid on 20 freshly created plein-air paintings by Maine and New England artists. The auction capped a full plein-air weekend that saw locals and visitors interacting with the artists painting outdoors in Camden and Rockport, and later browsing the exhibit of completed works in the Amphitheatre.
Lazy Jack is back
One of Boothbay’s oldest windjammers, Lazy Jack, is back in the harbor! After a long winter on the dry, the schooner has had a massive refit including a full rebuild of the forward deck, as well as new planking on the forward section of the haul. Lazy Jack hosts two new crew members who come all the way from New Zealand. Captain Inki and Jessi arrived at the beginning of June and were handed the stoic task of putting her back together. The spars were in one yard and the vessel herself in the other. After spending two, long months refurbishing her exterior, through diverse projects such as varnishing the gaffs, spars, and hatches, painting the cabins and revitalising the worn aft deck, she was ready to be splashed.
This Week in Lincolnville: Coming Home
It happens every August: Our chickens come home to roost. Make that children. Our children come home to sleep in their childhood beds. August is the month they descend on us, unless they came in July. What is it about Maine that draws them back? It’s an old tradition, this...
Standish boatbuilder buys Newcastle marine business to accommodate expanding services
A Standish boatbuilder specializing in wooden boats saw a good opportunity to expand his facility and services with the purchase of a service and storage business further east along the coast in Newcastle. Robert Blood bought 15 Hall St., home to commercial marine business Newcastle Marine, from John Traina for...
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
PBMC, WCGH offer drive-thru flu clinics in Sept. and Oct.
ROCKPORT and BELFAST — Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital will offer weekly drive-thru flu clinics beginning in the first week of September and running through the end of October. The clinics, which are open to the public, will offer the flu shot in both the...
Win Tickets to See Luke Combs at Maine Savings Pavilion in Bangor, Maine
Concert season is in full swing! And this time, you can win tickets to see Luke Combs and special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade on the Middle of Somewhere Tour at Maine Savings Pavilion in Bangor on Friday or Saturday, September 2 or 3. Hailing from Asheville, North Carolina,...
Restorative Justice Project announces volunteer informational sessions, training dates for Fall 2022
“We hope you’ll join us!” said Restorative Justice Project Maine, in a news release. Informational sessions are open to anyone interested in learning more about the many ways to volunteer with the Restorative Justice Project - Maine. “Whether you’d consider joining a local steering team to guide the...
West Bay Rotarians Spruce Up The Toboggan Chute
West Bay Rotarians took advantage of the warm weather this past weekend for some much-needed maintenance of the world-famous toboggan chute at the Camden Snow Bowl. Extra care was taken to get the paint applied thick and smooth to ensure fast times for next year’s U.S. National Toboggan Championships, scheduled for February 3-5, 2023. Of course, that’s when they’ll be storing their paint brushes and rollers to coordinate parking or serve up chili for the annual Chili Challenge. All in a day’s work for busy West Bay Rotarians.
Coopers Mills Auction Returns
A tradition dating back several generations has come back to life. After two COVID-19 related cancellations, the Coopers Mills Volunteer Fire Department auction returns Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Current grandparents remember attending this event as kids. It was a sale people traveled for miles to attend, hoping to...
Maine communities have purchased shuttered Hampden trash facility
The shuttered Hampden waste facility that was intended to recycle trash from more than 100 Maine communities has now been purchased by those communities. The Municipal Review Committee, which represents the waste interests of 115 towns and cities across central, eastern and northern Maine, paid $1.5 million for the facility this week — a small fraction of its actual value — and is working with an investment firm to restart it.
UMaine student Max Moore completes BIW internship
BATH — Camden resident and University of Maine student Max Moore recently completed the General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW) summer internship program within the Operations Department. During his time as an intern, Moore worked in the Outfit Hall and helped to identify potential improvements in the design and drawings for the ship’s deckhouse. He then worked with the planning and fabrication group to realign fabrication work families and work orders to be more cost effective.
Waldo County deed transfers
BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds May 30 - June 10. Julia K. Daley to Erica E. James. Keith L. and Nancy E. Clark to Andrew Weaver and Kate Townsend. Richard S. Colcord to James K. Colcord. Alan, Joyce, and...
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
Camden’s Fall Harbor Arts and Books Fair seeks artists and makers
CAMDEN — “Following the success of this Summer’s Harbor Arts & Books Fair, the Camden Public Library is excited to begin planning the Fall edition of the event,” said the Library, in a news release. The Fall Harbor Arts & Books Fair is slated to be...
Arsenault leaving as town clerk
Alna is looking for a new town clerk. Lisa Arsenault “has decided that it’s time for her to move on,” First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said in the board’s Aug. 10 meeting at the town office and over Zoom. According to Wiscasset Newspaper files, Arsenault was clerk a few years in the 1990s, again from February 2016 to June 2017, and this time since June 2021, after Sheila McCarty resigned and Amy Stockford served as interim clerk.
