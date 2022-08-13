Read full article on original website
Afghan Refugee Resettlement Falters as U.S. and UK Renege on Promises
"They are frustrated to hear that there are 40,000 Afghans still in front of them seeking asylum," a U.S. resettlement volunteer told Newsweek.
Afghanistan: ‘38 million people are suffering because a few hundred are in power’
When the Taliban returned to power last August, it presented a conundrum to the rest of the world. Though Washington had signed a peace agreement with the group in February 2020, the Islamic Emirate — as the Taliban calls its government — was being led by several men on international terrorist lists, including some with multi-million-dollar bounties on their head.
Taliban anniversary, Gaza flare-up, and a telling defeat for al-Shabab: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The Taliban returned to power in Kabul on 15 August last year. Since then, an already dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has gone from bad to worse, and Afghans seeking safety from Taliban persecution and reprieve from the country’s dire economic crisis have mostly been met by closed borders, deportations, and unkept relocation pledges. If there’s one sliver of good news it’s that armed violence has significantly decreased throughout the country, although the so-called Islamic State Khorasan Province has continued to attack members of ethnic and religious minorities. The Taliban has also executed, arbitrarily detained and tortured critics, curtailed media freedom, and severely restricted the rights of women and girls, according to a new Human Rights Watch report. Afghanistan’s economy is in a tailspin: 70 percent of households can’t provide for their basic needs, and nearly 23 million people – some 60 percent of the population – are at risk of malnutrition. Meanwhile, aid pledges are lagging far behind projected needs, $9.1 billion of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves have been frozen overseas, and the knock-on effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are distracting attention and pushing inflation and the costs of living ever higher.
Nuclear War Scenarios Would See Billions Dead From Famine Globally
Scientists have predicted that the soot ejected into the atmosphere during a nuclear war could cause worldwide famines due to reduced crop growth.
Marine general takes over Africa Command, sees challenges
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Marine Gen. Michael Langley took over as the top U.S. commander for Africa on Tuesday, heading U.S. military operations on a continent with some of the most active and dangerous insurgent groups and a relatively small Pentagon footprint. Langley, who made history on Saturday when he became the first African American in the Marine Corps to be promoted to four-star general, took over U.S. Africa Command in a ceremony at Kelley Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany. He is the second African American to lead the command, which has about 6,000-7,000 troops across the continent. Speaking at the...
Iraq update on Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever
The Iraq Ministry of Health is now reporting 289 confirmed Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) cases and 52 deaths as of August 11. This is an increase of 16 cases and 3 deaths since our last report on August 3. Regarding the geographical distribution of the total cases and deaths in...
UN envoy seeks expanded Yemen truce to spur ceasefire talks
The top U.N. envoy for Yemen said Monday he is intensifying efforts to achieve an expanded truce between the warring parties that would hopefully lead to the start of talks on a ceasefire and preparations for resuming a Yemeni-led political process.Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council that the agreement by the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels Aug. 2 to a two-month extension of the truce continues the longest pause in fighting since Yemen’s civil war began in 2014. The truce began April 2.He said the parties' commitment to continue negotiations to reach an expanded truce agreement by...
Resume Aid to Taliban-Run Afghanistan, Red Cross Urges
GENEVA (Reuters) - The Red Cross on Monday appealed to states and donors to set aside their political objections to the Taliban and resume aid flows to Afghanistan's state institutions to ease an "unbearable" humanitarian situation there. The hardline Islamist Taliban marked a year in power on Monday with small...
U.S. And India To Hold Military Drills Close To Tense Border With China
The joint exercises will be conducted exactly 60 years after China and India waged a war over the territories surrounding the shared border.
As U.S. Weighs Guantánamo Options, Saudi Center May Offer Solution
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Nobody was home at the dusty brown campus of the reintegration center for recovering Islamic extremists. The swimming pool was still. The lights were on at the gallery of art therapy works, but there were no visitors. Not a slip of paper was out of place at the psychological and social services unit.
