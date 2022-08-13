Deutsche Bank’s Former Co-CEO Anshu Jain Dead at 59

Kai Pfaffenbach

Anshu Jain, the former co-CEO at Deutsche Bank from 2012-2015 died last night aged 59 after a long battle with cancer, his family has announced in a statement Saturday. Jain stepped down before his contract expired at Deutsche Bank after a string of regulatory issues but most recently served as the president of Cantor Fitzgerald. “He believed in hard work, meritocracy, operating outside of expectations or conventional boundaries, placing family first, standing by one’s roots (having turned away many attempts to Westernize him in an industry that was often homogenous), in speaking ‘at the margin’ rather than delivering plain facts, in wit and wordplay, in being nonmaterialistic, and in the importance of having broad-bandwidth and being a ‘scholar-athlete,’” his family said in a statement. “We are grateful to the many people who cared for Anshu throughout his life. For us, his legacy is tenacity, honour, and love.”

