ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Deutsche Bank’s Former Co-CEO Anshu Jain Dead at 59

By Mathew Murphy
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TmGS_0hG7RW0j00
Kai Pfaffenbach

Anshu Jain, the former co-CEO at Deutsche Bank from 2012-2015 died last night aged 59 after a long battle with cancer, his family has announced in a statement Saturday. Jain stepped down before his contract expired at Deutsche Bank after a string of regulatory issues but most recently served as the president of Cantor Fitzgerald. “He believed in hard work, meritocracy, operating outside of expectations or conventional boundaries, placing family first, standing by one’s roots (having turned away many attempts to Westernize him in an industry that was often homogenous), in speaking ‘at the margin’ rather than delivering plain facts, in wit and wordplay, in being nonmaterialistic, and in the importance of having broad-bandwidth and being a ‘scholar-athlete,’” his family said in a statement. “We are grateful to the many people who cared for Anshu throughout his life. For us, his legacy is tenacity, honour, and love.”

Read it at Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anshu Jain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Banking#Reuters
biztoc.com

Bank of America chief economist sees high chance of mild recession this year

Is the U.S. economy on the cusp of a recession? According to Bank of America's newest chief economist, the answer is yes. Michael Gapen, the head of U.S. economics at Bank of America, told FOX Business that he expects the Federal Reserve to inadvertently trigger a downturn this year with its war on inflation.
BUSINESS
Fortune

‘Stagflation is out, Goldilocks is in’: Jefferies’ chief financial economist says the economy will be ‘stronger for longer’—but only to a point

Wall Street economists have warned about the toxic combination of slowing economic growth and high inflation—also known as stagflation—for over a year now. But on Monday, Jefferies’ chief financial economist, Aneta Markowska, argued that the U.S. will avoid a 1970s stagflation rerun over the coming quarters. “It’s...
BUSINESS
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Reuters

UK labour market shows more sign of cooling

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain's super-hot labour market showed more signs of cooling in official data published on Tuesday as companies turned more cautious about hiring and workers suffered a record fall in their basic wages when adjusted for soaring inflation.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Prada Seeks $1 Billion Valuation in Milan Listing - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Italian luxury group Prada SpA is considering seeking at least $1 billion from a second listing in Milan and is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc on early preparations, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The offering would likely take place next year with the company looking to raise...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy