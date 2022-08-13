ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

2022 hurricane names are set: Here’s what they’ll be

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSq7w_0hG7RLXy00

(NEXSTAR) – We’re in for a busy storm season , according to the latest forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In fact, meteorologists predict up to 20 named storms between now and the end of November.

Even though those storms have yet to form, we already know what they’ll be called if and when they do materialize.

The World Meteorological Organization already decided on a list of 21 names. When a tropical storm strengthens to wind speeds of 39 mph or higher, it gets a name from the list, starting in alphabetical order.

NOAA predicts 3 to 5 major hurricanes in coming months

There are 26 letters in the alphabet but only 21 names chosen, seeing as the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are all left off because they aren’t common enough to be easily understood in local languages spoken in North America, Central America and the Caribbean (areas all affected by hurricanes).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLH5F_0hG7RLXy00

We’ve already seen three named storms this season: Alex, Bonnie and Colin. The next three named storms would be Danielle, Earl and Fiona.

If a tropical storm strengthens into a hurricane (winds stronger than 74 mph), it keeps the same name.

In the event that this year’s hurricane season exceeds expectations and produces more than 21 named storms, additional names will be pulled from a backup list agreed upon by the World Meteorological Organization. The WMO used to use Greek letters after the primary list was exhausted, but said it caused too much confusion and abandoned the system in 2021.

The list of names cycles through and repeats every six years. Storms deemed particularly destructive have their names retired from the list of possibilities and replaced by another name starting with the same letter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane

Since the mid-1960s, the season's first Atlantic hurricane has typically arrived by late July. But that first hurricane has happened as early as January and as late as September. A number of those became the season's first hurricane near the U.S. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios

Forecasters double down on warning of busy Atlantic hurricane season

Government weather gurus have updated their Atlantic hurricane season predictions, and chances remain high that it's going to be unusually active this year. Driving the news: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made predictions Thursday that six to 10 hurricanes will form in the Atlantic Ocean by the end of November.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it

The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
ENVIRONMENT
FOXBusiness

Disney World floods after Florida hit with severe thunderstorms, video shows

Walt Disney World parkgoers' magical experiences have reportedly been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week. Videos and pictures posted to social media showed what appeared to be water damage, lightning from the storms and flooding. In a TikTok shared with FOX Business by user DisneyWorldTom, the grounds of EPCOT by...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Washington Dc#Noaa#Wmo#Greek
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Forecasts: 12 Things You May Not Know

Hurricane forecasts have some caveats that might not appear on a graphic. This includes the meaning of a storm's winds, landfall and its impacts. A storm's impacts can extend well beyond the forecast cone, even if it never makes landfall. Hurricane forecasts contain a wealth of information, such as their...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Potential Storm Brewing as Tropical Depression Develops in the Atlantic

After a prolonged break in an activity that has lasted more than a month, a new tropical depression is anticipated to emerge in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, reports in this afternoon's Tropical Outlook that there may be favorable circumstances for the formation of a tropical depression.
ENVIRONMENT
DC News Now

DC News Now

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy