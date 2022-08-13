Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence Over Anne Heche's Fatal Car Crash Following 'Critical Condition' Reports
Ellen DeGeneres finally broke her silence o96ver Anne Heche's fatal car crash. Portia de Rossi's spouse answered some questions about her former partner after being out and about in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday, August 8.
Ellen DeGeneres reacts to her ex Anne Heche’s car crash
Ellen DeGeneres sent her thoughts to her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche after she was involved in a horrific car crash that left the actor in a coma.Heche, 53, was taken to hospital last Friday (5 August) with severe burns after she smashed her car into a home in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, which then caught fire.She later slipped into a coma and is in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.In footage shared by Entertainment Tonight, DeGeneres was asked by a photographer if she shared well wishes to her ex after the crash.“Sure,” she responded, “I...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
Anne Heche’s Organs To Be Donated After The Actress Was ‘Peacefully’ Taken Off Life Support
After a week of tragic news, a silver lining can be found in the death of Anne Heche. Her organs will go to a needed recipient.
Anne Heche’s Exes James Tupper & Coley Laffoon Pay Tribute To The Actress After Her Death
Anne Heche’s ex-boyfriend James Tupper eulogized the actress after she was declared brain dead at 53 on Friday, August 12. The Me & Orson Welles star posted a photo paying tribute to the Donnie Brasco star on his Instagram a week after the terrifying car accident on August 5. Following the news of her death, her ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon shared a video mourning her loss.
Anne Heche Isn't Expected To Survive A Car Crash & Ex Ellen's Words Are Raising Eyebrows
Ellen DeGeneres didn't have much to say this week about ex Anne Heche's brutal car accident, which put the actress in a coma from which she is not expected to survive. Heche, 53, has been in the hospital in intensive care since last week, when her car crashed into a home in Los Angeles and caught fire.
Popculture
Anne Heche, 'Chicago P.D.' and 'Another World' Alum, Dead at 53
Actress Anne Heche, who appeared in NBC's Chicago P.D. as well as the '90s soap opera Another World, has died at the age of 53, a representative for the star told PEOPLE on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Anne Heche, star with troubled life, dies of crash injuries
Actor Anne Heche has died of injuries suffered in a fiery car crash. She was 53.Spokeswoman Holly Baird said Sunday night that Heche “been peacefully taken off life support.”Heche had been on life support at a Los Angeles burn center after suffering a severe brain injury when her car crashed into a home Aug. 5, according to a statement released Thursday by a representative on behalf of her family and friends. She had not been expected to survive the crash, in which her car was embedded in the house as flames erupted. She was declared brain dead Thursday night,...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Praises Emily Bergl for Slamming Rumors the Late Actress Was ‘Crazy’
In her defense. Emily Bergl and James Tupper are showing their support for Anne Heche following her death. Bergl, 47, who worked on the ABC series Men In Trees with Tupper, 57, and Heche, recently spoke out via Instagram, slamming people who called the late actress “crazy.” “'You worked with crazy Anne Heche?' 'So how […]
‘The Office’s Ed Helms Tributes Anne Heche With Heartfelt Message
Many friends and costars of actress Anne Heche have been reaching out to send their thoughts and sympathies to the actress’s family since the news hit announcing the Six Days Seven Nights star’s devastating and fiery Los Angeles crash. Among these stars is The Office’s Ed Helms who...
The Hollywood Gossip
Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Mourned by Loved Ones Everywhere
Anne Heche has passed away at the age of 53. As previously reported, the Emmy Award-winning actress was involved in a horrifying car accident several days ago that caused her vehicle to burst into flames. She then fell into a coma at the hospital and never woke up. On Friday,...
