ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
ETOnline.com

Ellen DeGeneres Sends 'All My Love' to Ex Anne Heche's Family

Ellen DeGeneres is sending her love to Anne Heche's family. The former talk show host took to Twitter on Friday to express that "this is a sad day." "I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all my love," her tweet continued. The message was posted just moments before ET confirmed that Heche died after suffering from injuries sustained from a car crash last week in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. She was 53.
RadarOnline

R. Kelly's 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Reveals She's Pregnant With 55-Year-Old Jailed Singer

R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage has announced she's expecting her first child with the singer who remains locked up, Radar has learned. The 26-year-old revealed the bombshell in her new book “Love and Joy of Robert" which was released on Friday. In the 11-chapter tell-all, Savage said she found out the news the day after Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. Kelly sent Savage an engagement ring after his sentencing.“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I...
