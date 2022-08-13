R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage has announced she's expecting her first child with the singer who remains locked up, Radar has learned. The 26-year-old revealed the bombshell in her new book “Love and Joy of Robert" which was released on Friday. In the 11-chapter tell-all, Savage said she found out the news the day after Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. Kelly sent Savage an engagement ring after his sentencing.“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO