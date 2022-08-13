LSU is trending to land four-star athlete Khai Prean

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, LSU is trending toward landing 2023 four-star athlete Khai Prean. Prean is a 6-foot, 180-pound athlete from Saint James, Louisiana, where he plays for St. James High School.

Brian Kelly and the Tigers have been on fire in the recruiting trail here lately as they landed a commitment from four-star quarterback Rickie Collins this past week and are the favorite to land Kylin Jackson, a four-star safety from Zachary, Louisiana, as well.

LSU also swept in and got a commitment from five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. Project ‘Recruit the Boot’ is going according to plan as far as the 2023 class is concerned. As of now, the Tigers recruiting class ranks as the No. 6 class in the country according to 247Sports.

If the Tigers can land Jackson and Prean, they will definitely move into the top five.

