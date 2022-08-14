ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa man who fled police arrested for DUI and ghost gun possession

By AUSTIN MURPHY THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 2 days ago
Santa Rosa police arrested a man late Saturday night who they say ran a red light, then led them on a brief, low-speed chase. The suspect was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, and a search of his vehicle turned up a loaded Polymer 80 “ghost gun,” according to a police report.

After failing to stop at a light at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and Stony Point Road, Keven Luna-Miramontes, 23, then allegedly failed to yield to police instructions to pull over, leading officers on a low speed pursuit that lasted two minutes.

Luna-Miramontes of Santa Rosa eventually pulled over in the area of Arthur Ashe Circle and New Zealand Avenue. Police said his blood alcohol level was over twice the legal limit.

Underneath the driver’s seat, police say they found the loaded handgun and a Glock slide whose serial number had been obliterated.

Luna-Miramontes was booked into Sonoma County jail on felony charges of possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm, and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers.

He was also charged with evading a police officer and with DUI with a blood alcohol content of .08 or above, both misdemeanors.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

Austin Murphy
Santa Rosa, CA
