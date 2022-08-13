Read full article on original website
Related
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go
A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Mum left furious at Asda Cafe after young daughter served ‘rotting horse manure’ chips
A MUM went ballistic in an Asda Café after her daughter was fed chips that tasted of "rotting horse manure". The stay-at-home mum, who wants to remain anonymous, only wanted to treat daughter 'P' to some nice grub. But as soon as the youngster tucked into her plate of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension
Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
Last man living on ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ refuses to move despite council’s £35,000 offer
A retired bank worker is the last person living on ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ which is due to be razed to the ground - but he’s refusing to move.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the sole occupant in a block of 128 flats, after the last of around 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes on Stanhope Place are all scheduled for demolition.But Nick refuses to leave - despite the council’s attempts to buy him out.Nick says council officials have offered him £35,000 plus two years’ rent somewhere else if he moves.They want to flatten Stanhope...
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
BBC
Scottish council leaders want 5% staff pay offer to avert strikes
Leaders at Scotland's biggest councils have said they want to offer staff a 5% pay rise to avert staff strike action. Edinburgh's Labour leader Cammy Day said the Scottish government should provide more cash to pay for it. Glasgow City Council's SNP leader Susan Aitken said a higher offer should...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
British boy, 14, drowns in hotel swimming pool during family wedding at Turkish beach resort
A British teenager has drowned at a Turkish holiday resort while celebrating a family wedding. The 14-year-old, who has not yet been named, was swimming in the Liberty Lara beach hotel pool in Antalya on Sunday afternoon when he got into difficulty. He was pulled unconscious from the pool by...
Single mother reveals how she sold her £570,000 six-bed Edinburgh townhouse to live in a van and set up a dog training business on a farm ruined by fly-tippers in the Pentland Hills on Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild
A single mother-of-two revealed how she sold her £570,000 Edinburgh townhouse and lived in a transit van to pour all her savings into building a dog training centre on tonight's Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. Rizia, 63, from Edinburgh, appears on the Channel 5 programme tonight and...
PETS・
BBC
Last housing estate resident prepared to 'stick it out'
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
BBC
Bury St Edmunds mini monks trail helps mark 1,000 years of abbey
A trail of quirky "mini monks" has been installed within the grounds of an ancient ruined abbey. The 27 mini ceramic figures at Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, depict the life of monks in the Benedictine Abbey. They have been created by ceramic artist Deborah Pipe and form...
BBC
Glasgow students denied university accommodation
New students at the University of Glasgow will not be guaranteed accommodation this year. Students who live within commuting distance were automatically denied accommodation after receiving their results on Tuesday. Prospective students from further afield were also told they are no longer guaranteed a place to stay. The university blamed...
BBC
Last homeowner on abandoned Birmingham street agrees to sell
The last homeowner on an abandoned street has agreed to sell after living on the empty estate for three years. Carl Harris, 65, accepted a final offer of £275,000 from Birmingham City Council for his semi-detached home on Gildas Avenue in Kings Norton. The area has been earmarked for...
BBC
Ricky Gervais's After Life-inspired Nottingham bench replaced
A bench inspired by the final series of a Ricky Gervais TV show about loss has been replaced after being vandalised. The After Life bench in Nottingham's Arboretum was one of 25 donated to councils by streaming service Netflix and suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). Nottingham City...
BBC
Avanti West Coast: MP in plea to reconsider suspending rail service
An MP says he will write to a rail operator asking it to reconsider a decision to suspend a direct service from London to Shropshire. Travellers from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Telford Central were advised to use connecting services from Wolverhampton, ahead of Avanti West Coast introducing a reduced timetable on Sunday.
BBC
Linton-on-Ouse: Asylum centre plan for ex-RAF site scrapped
Plans to turn a former RAF base into an asylum seeker centre have been withdrawn, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. In April, the Home Office announced plans to turn the site at Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, into an asylum centre for up to 1,500 men. But villagers and Hambleton...
BBC
Black Sabbath: Birmingham MPs call on Queen to honour band
A group of Birmingham MPs are calling for Black Sabbath to be honoured for their services to music. They have written to the Queen asking for her "direct intervention". The band, formed in 1968 by guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward, bassist Geezer Butler and vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, "seem to have been overlooked by the usual process", said the MPs.
BBC
Scottish council workers reject pay offer from Cosla
A union leader has warned that "waste will pile up" after the latest pay offer from Scottish council leaders was rejected. Unison's Johanna Baxter confirmed strike action, saying the 3.5% offer announced on Friday was "derisory". GMB called the Cosla offer "pathetic", while Unite said it was "nowhere near good...
Comments / 0