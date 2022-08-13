Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Mahler Jugendorchester Announces Conductor Change for Summer 2022 Tour
The Mahler Jugendorchester has announced a conductor change for the 2022 summer tour. The orchestra said, “to his profound regret, Herbert Blomstedt has to withdraw at short notice from conducting the 2022 Summer Tour of the Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester due to his continued recovery from a fall in June. A close associate of the Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester for many years, Herbert Blomstedt had hoped until very recently to be able to realize this major tour. On the firm recommendation of his physicians and therapists, however, he will not be able to resume his conducting activities before mid-September 2022 at the earliest.”
Grammy Nominee and Kids Musician Morgan Taylor Dies
Morgan Taylor, the creator of the award-winning children’s multimedia project Gustafer Yellowgold, passed away on August 11 after a brief, sudden illness, his family and friends report. Taylor’s songs and artwork captivated multiple generations, earning him two Grammy nominations, Audible‘s award for Best Children’s Audiobook, and widespread critical acclaim....
Bobby McFerrin made an audience into an instrument to show the power of the pentatonic scale
And he did it without saying a word.
50 Years Ago: The Band Boldly Reshapes With ‘Rock of Ages’
The Band's initial live release was an offhanded overhaul, rather than an attempt to simply replicate their catalog. Issued on Aug. 15, 1972, the brass-laced Rock of Ages would become a showcase for a group pushing itself musically and creatively. Credit New Orleans soul Svengali Allen Toussaint, who wrote arrangements...
Comments / 0