The Mahler Jugendorchester has announced a conductor change for the 2022 summer tour. The orchestra said, “to his profound regret, Herbert Blomstedt has to withdraw at short notice from conducting the 2022 Summer Tour of the Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester due to his continued recovery from a fall in June. A close associate of the Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester for many years, Herbert Blomstedt had hoped until very recently to be able to realize this major tour. On the firm recommendation of his physicians and therapists, however, he will not be able to resume his conducting activities before mid-September 2022 at the earliest.”

