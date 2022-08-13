Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
Ribbon Cutting & Opening of Greenville City Schools Fieldhouse
It was another big day for the Greenville City Schools: on Sunday, the new Fieldhouse at the Harmon Field was officially opened with a ribbon cutting event. And with that, Phase 2 of the new athletic complex is completed. Partner and supporter in the naming the facility are Wayne HealthSports/Orthopedic...
Sidney Daily News
Downtown gets a new look
Jim Bassford, left, of Sidney, cuts a concrete joint as Daniel Hinkle, of Urbana, sprays water to keep down dust. The two were working on a sloping access way from South Ohio Avenue onto an alley on Friday, Aug. 12. Similar access ways have gone up all around the courtsquare. Other downtown projects under construction are three arches that will span the streets around the courthouse. Two bike racks will be on the courtsquare and two alleys adjacent to the courthouse will each have four overhangs installed.
1017thepoint.com
NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES REPORTED IN OFFICER BURTON'S CONDITION
(Richmond, IN)--There’s been no significant change reported by the Richmond Police Department or family in the condition of RPD Officer Seara Burton. She remains in critical condition Monday morning at Miami Valley Hospital after being shot last Wednesday. Mayor Dave Snow talked about Seara during a prayer vigil attended by a thousand people on Friday night. "If you know Seara, she's an absolute warrior." Over the weekend, customers of numerous businesses donated to help Seara and her family. Richmond City Employees Federal Credit Union is continuing to accept donations. On Sunday, Seara’s fiancé posted on social media to thank everyone for their support.
Report: Three fatal crashes in Allen County in July
LIMA — There were three fatal crashes on Allen County roadways during the month of July, according to the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition. Both the current number of fatal crashes and the number of traffic-related fatalities in Allen County so far this year are now up to six, according to a release from the coalition. In 2021, there were six fatal crashes and seven total fatalities reported through the month of July.
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
countynewsonline.org
Roundabout Opens In Darke County
The single-lane modern roundabout at U.S.36/SR 121 is officially open. The intersection, which is on the Governor’s Top 150 list for safety improvements, was experiencing a higher number of crashes than anticipated. The roundabout will help reduce the number of “T-bone” crashes by reducing the number of conflict points while maintaining traffic through the intersection.
Inside Indiana Business
Two companies expanding in Wayne County
A pair of companies in Wayne County is planning to expand operations, the EDC of Wayne County announced Monday. The projects from Vandor Corp. and Dot Transportation Inc. total $8.3 million in investment and the creation of more than 70 jobs. Vandor Group says it will add a new product...
spectrumnews1.com
Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend
FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
Man found dead by empty Harrison Township home
When medics arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the person had died, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. No cause of death has been released at this time.
1 dead after crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash in Mercer County Monday morning. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on U.S Route 127, just south of SR 119 in Granville Township, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, 51-year-old Martin...
Daily Advocate
Mysterious Fort Greene Ville bricks
Ln Oct. 1793, when Anthony Wayne decided to winter in the place now called Greenville, he needed to quickly order hutting for the army. First, he built eight large exterior redoubts, the first line of defense, that would encircle 300 yards outside his preferred camp site for the army. On Nov. 6, the redoubts were almost finished. Wayne ordered the main campground to be marked for hutting. There were to be two rows of huts, 14 foot in the clear, for the enlisted men surrounding the main camp. The camp was 500 yards long and 264 yards wide. Later, a picket of 10-foot-high logs would be constructed on the outside of the enlisted men’s huts. Anthony Wayne stated on Nov. 6, “for the purpose of hutting, the officers are to see that the enlisted men are housed first, after which they were allowed to use the men to build their own housing” – On Nov. 26, 1793, “The officers will please direct the building of their own huts”.
miamivalleytoday.com
Board of Elections certifies Aug. 2 vote
Sidney – The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning to certify the Aug. 2 special election. Before certifying the election results for Shelby County, the BOE had to approve or reject the provisional ballots. The board moved to accept 29 of the 34 ballots; three of the five rejected were missing the voter’s address (2) or date of birth (1). The other two ballots were sent in by unregistered voters.
Crews responding to reported school bus crash
Preble County Dispatch reported that highway patrol crews were handling a crash near Ramsey Street in College Corner.
Daily Advocate
The GREAT Darke County Fair
Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
“There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton Friday evening. “Someone’s getting stabbed,” a caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request. Crews were called to Wentworth Apartments around...
House fire injures 3, including firefighter
Crews responded to find heavy smoke coming from the home on Kaiser Lake Road. Two people were able to make it out but had to be taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sydney after smoke inhalation.
Argument escalates to deadly stabbing in Dayton, police say; Coroner IDs victim
DAYTON — A man is dead after police say he was stabbed to death during an argument at house in Dayton Sunday. Crews received multiple calls about a fight at a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue around 8 p.m. In one 911 call obtained through a...
Kettering police seek help identifying suspect in public indecency investigation
KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection to a public indecency investigation. Police say the man is suspected of performing a sexual act on himself and exposing himself in public twice in one day. The first incident...
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 SB in Miami Township
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A highway is shut down in Miami Township after a multi-vehicle crash Monday. Dispatchers with Miami Township said the crash happened at 1:47 p.m. on I-75 southbound, just after Lyons Road and before State Route 725. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. All lanes of I-75 southbound are closed […]
