Marlon Vera might just be the most dangerous man in the UFC bantamweight division. After a slow start to his fight in the UFC San Diego main event, Vera delivered an absolutely brutal head kick that blasted Dominick Cruz and sent him face first to the canvas in a heap to end the night in stunning fashion. Cruz’s nose may never be the same after Vera’s foot just rearranged his face with kick as the fight was officially stopped 2:17 in the fourth round.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO