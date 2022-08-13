Read full article on original website
Related
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
Twitter reacts to Marlon Vera's head kick KO of Dominick Cruz at UFC on ESPN 41
Marlon Vera earned his biggest victory to date on Saturday when he defeated Dominick Cruzin the UFC on ESPN 41 main event. Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) continued to add to his case for a bantamweight title shot with a fourth-round knockout win over former UFC/WEC champ Cruz (24-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in their headlining bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego video: Nina Nunes announces retirement after decision win over Cynthia Calvillo
Nina Nunes is going out on a high note. The 12-year veteran announced her retirement Saturday at UFC San Diego following a split decision win over Cynthia Calvillo. Nunes removed her gloves and left them in the center of the octagon in a symbolic sign of retirement, then confirmed her decision with interviewer Daniel Cormier.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win
Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
‘Best debut fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo show-stealing UFC San Diego brawl
Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo put on debut performances that folks will be talking about for a long time. The two first-time UFC fighters stole the show at UFC San Diego, standing in the pocket and trading shots for three rounds in front of a raucous Pechanga Arena crowd. Jauregui won a unanimous decision to remain undefeated at 9-0, but both fighters look to have bright futures if Saturday’s performance is any indication.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego video: Tyson Nam counters flying knee with brutal KO finish of Ode Osbourne
Tyson Nam made quite an emphatic return at UFC San Diego after sitting out for over a year due to a knee injury. The veteran flyweight countered a flying knee attempt from Ode Osbourne with a brutal right hook that brought his opponent crashing down to the canvas. Nam followed with one more punch that put Osbourne completely out, as the referee rushed in to stop the fight at just 2:59 of the opening round.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego post-fight press conference video
The UFC San Diego post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of...
MMA Fighting
Dominick Cruz breaks down keys to Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw
A bantamweight showcase heads to Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 when one of the most stacked cards of 2022 unfolds at UFC 280. Two of the event’s most anticipated fights involve 135-pound fighters: Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley. Along with being one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Usman vs. Edwards 2
One of the most dominant mixed martial arts (MMA) champions meets a long-overdue challenger in Salt Lake City, Utah, this Saturday (Aug. 20, 2022) when Kamaru Usman defends his Welterweight title against Leon Edwards in UFC 278’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event. Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, also hosts the return of Luke Rockhold opposite Paulo Costa and a pivotal Bantamweight battle pitting the legendary Jose Aldo against Merab Dvalishvili.
UFC 278 'Embedded,' No. 1: Luke Rockhold is there to support 'Chito' Vera in San Diego
The UFC is back with its ninth pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 278 takes place Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following...
MMA Fighting
Marlon "Chito" Vera steals the show with fourth round KO of former Bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz
With a UFC San Diego card that had six finishes already to its a resume, the card concluded with a thud as Vera continues his reign and path towards the title with a wild KO win. Cruz had flurries and rushed towards Vera throughout the fight. Cruz was successfully engaging...
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego medical suspensions: Dominick Cruz needs clearance to avoid 6-month suspension
Two-time UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz has been issued multiple medical suspensions in connection with his UFC San Diego headliner against Marlon Vera. At a minimum, Cruz is benched for 45 days (30 with no contact) for a knockout loss he suffered in the fourth round of this past Saturday’s headliner at Pechanga Arena. But Cruz also needs doctor’s clearance to avoid a 60-day suspension for a nose laceration as well as clearance to avoid a six-month suspension for a separate nose injury, the California State Athletic Commission reported in a list of medical suspensions obtained by MMA Fighting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dominick Reyes returns against Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York
Former title challenger Dominick Reyes will return to the octagon at UFC 281 in New York for a showdown with Ryan Spann. Reyes (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), who hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka in a Fight of the Year candidate in May 2021, makes his comeback against Spann (20-7 MMA, 6-2 UFC) on the Nov. 12 fight card, which takes place at Madison Square Garden.
MMA Fighting
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane wants fight with friend and Bellator champ Liz Carmouche for retirement bout
Former Bellator flyweight champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would like to go out on top with a title fight against her longtime friend and training partner, current Bellator flyweight champ Liz Carmouche. “Of course I want to retire as champ,” Macfarlane said after her unanimous decision win over Bruna Ellen at Bellator...
MMA Fighting
Marlon Vera delivers jaw-dropping head kick to knock out Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego
Marlon Vera might just be the most dangerous man in the UFC bantamweight division. After a slow start to his fight in the UFC San Diego main event, Vera delivered an absolutely brutal head kick that blasted Dominick Cruz and sent him face first to the canvas in a heap to end the night in stunning fashion. Cruz’s nose may never be the same after Vera’s foot just rearranged his face with kick as the fight was officially stopped 2:17 in the fourth round.
MMA Fighting
Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore in the works for Oct. 29 UFC event
Middleweights Josh Fremd and Tresean Gore are targeted to meet this fall. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the matchup between Fremd and Gore is in the works for the UFC’s event on Oct. 29 at a location and venue yet to be announced. Verbal agreements are in place for the 185-pound bout where both fighters will be seeking their first UFC wins.
ESPN
Dilano Taylor advances to PFL welterweight finals with stunning TKO over Rory MacDonald
One week ago, Dilano Taylor's 2022 PFL season was officially over. Now, the 25-year-old is headed to the welterweight finals. Taylor (10-2) advanced to the 170-pound championship with a stunning TKO over Rory MacDonald (23-9-1) at 3:59 of the first round of their semifinal matchup Saturday. Taylor initially missed the 2022 playoffs after going 1-1 in the regular season, but was called upon as a late replacement against MacDonald after No. 4-seed Magomed Umalatov was forced to withdraw due to visa issues.
MMA Fighting
Sam Alvey proud of UFC career despite record, knew run ‘was likely going to be over’ heading into last fight
Sam Alvey wasn’t oblivious to the facts heading into UFC Vegas 59. The 36-year-old knew he was on borrowed time ahead of his fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk, which Alvey ultimately lost via first-round TKO. The setback pushed Alvey’s winless streak to nine straight bouts, giving him sole ownership of an unfortunate UFC record previously held by former two-division champion B.J. Penn. It also was the last fight of Alvey’s UFC contract, and afterward the promotion opted not to re-sign him.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego predictions
Marlon Vera has the chance to join some elite company. With a win over Dominick Cruz in Saturday’s UFC San Diego main event, “Chito” will join Henry Cejudo, Cody Garbrandt, and Urijah Faber as the only fighters ever to claim a victory over the former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion. Cruz remains one of the trickiest stylistic puzzles in all of MMA and should Vera beat him, it will not only be an incredible achievement to add to Vera’s own legacy, it will move him one step closer to the top 5 spot that he has been chasing for years.
MMAmania.com
U-F-Comedy? Watch Frankie Edgar, Andre Fili, Sara McMann and more try their hand at stand up comedy
MMA doesn’t last forever, but it does give its athletes a unique set of skills. For example: performing under pressure! Getting in front of a crowd and talking doesn’t seem so scary after stripping down to one’s underwear, stepping under the bright lights, and literally fighting another person. Perhaps that’s why a trio of active UFC fighters, as well as UFC veteran Gerald Harris, were able to take the stage without issue on the latest episode of “UFC Comedy Jam,” which is currently available on UFC Fight Pass.
Comments / 0