ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Ariane Lipski promises first UFC knockout will be ‘shocking,’ but not overthinking it before UFC San Diego

By Guilherme Cruz
MMA Fighting
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win

Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
UFC
FanSided

UFC San Diego: Pros react to Marlon Vera finishing Marlon Vera

See how fellow fighters reacted to Marlon Vera closing out UFC San Diego by knocking Dominick Cruz out cold. Marlon Vera came to UFC San Diego a man on a mission and he’ll leave accomplished, knocking our former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event and solidifying himself as a title shot candidate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priscila Cachoeira
Person
Ariane Lipski
Person
Antonina Shevchenko
Person
Molly Mccann
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”

Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review. Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022. Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knockouts#Combat#Ufc San Diego#Ksw#Ufc Vegas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dominick Reyes returns against Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York

Former title challenger Dominick Reyes will return to the octagon at UFC 281 in New York for a showdown with Ryan Spann. Reyes (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), who hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka in a Fight of the Year candidate in May 2021, makes his comeback against Spann (20-7 MMA, 6-2 UFC) on the Nov. 12 fight card, which takes place at Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Bo Nickal returns to face Donovan Beard at Sept. 27 Contender Series event

UFC president Dana White said after this past Tuesday’s Contender Series event that super-prospect Bo Nickal will get another fight with the promotion. Now Nickal has a date and an opponent set for his chance to become a UFC fighter. During Saturday’s UFC San Diego event, the UFC announced...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy