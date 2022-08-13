Ariane Lipski promises first UFC knockout will be ‘shocking,’ but not overthinking it before UFC San Diego

Read full article on original website
Related
Nina Nunes retires after UFC San Diego win: ‘I want more babies’
After her win over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC San Diego, Nina Nunes elects to call it a career and focus on her family. A nearly 15-year journey in MMA has come to an end, as Nina Nunes leaves the sport on a high note following a split-decision win over Cynthia Calvillo on the UFC San Diego preliminary card.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego video: Nina Nunes announces retirement after decision win over Cynthia Calvillo
Nina Nunes is going out on a high note. The 12-year veteran announced her retirement Saturday at UFC San Diego following a split decision win over Cynthia Calvillo. Nunes removed her gloves and left them in the center of the octagon in a symbolic sign of retirement, then confirmed her decision with interviewer Daniel Cormier.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win
Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
UFC San Diego: Pros react to Marlon Vera finishing Marlon Vera
See how fellow fighters reacted to Marlon Vera closing out UFC San Diego by knocking Dominick Cruz out cold. Marlon Vera came to UFC San Diego a man on a mission and he’ll leave accomplished, knocking our former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event and solidifying himself as a title shot candidate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”
Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review. Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022. Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera...
UFC 278 'Embedded,' No. 1: Luke Rockhold is there to support 'Chito' Vera in San Diego
The UFC is back with its ninth pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 278 takes place Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Marlon Vera, Demetrious Johnson and Shane Burgos in studio, Leon Edwards, Bo Nickal, and Nate Landwehr
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy weekend in combat sports with Bellator 284, PFL Playoffs, and UFC San Diego.
Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time
UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time. During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time. Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane wants fight with friend and Bellator champ Liz Carmouche for retirement bout
Former Bellator flyweight champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would like to go out on top with a title fight against her longtime friend and training partner, current Bellator flyweight champ Liz Carmouche. “Of course I want to retire as champ,” Macfarlane said after her unanimous decision win over Bruna Ellen at Bellator...
MMA Fighting
Yazmin Jauregui reveals what Dana White told her after stellar UFC San Diego debut
SAN DIEGO — Yazmin Jauregui put on quite a show in her UFC debut. The top strawweight prospect discusses her win over Iasmin Lucindo, what Dana White told her after her stellar promotional debut, representing Mexico, and much more.
Dominick Reyes returns against Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York
Former title challenger Dominick Reyes will return to the octagon at UFC 281 in New York for a showdown with Ryan Spann. Reyes (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), who hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka in a Fight of the Year candidate in May 2021, makes his comeback against Spann (20-7 MMA, 6-2 UFC) on the Nov. 12 fight card, which takes place at Madison Square Garden.
UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards fight card, start time, channel guide
UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards fight card, start time, channel guide. On Saturday, Aug. 20, the UFC‘s pound-for-pound king Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman will look to tie Anderson Silva for the longest UFC win streak ever (16) against Leon “Rocky” Edwards at UFC 278.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal returns to face Donovan Beard at Sept. 27 Contender Series event
UFC president Dana White said after this past Tuesday’s Contender Series event that super-prospect Bo Nickal will get another fight with the promotion. Now Nickal has a date and an opponent set for his chance to become a UFC fighter. During Saturday’s UFC San Diego event, the UFC announced...
Comments / 0