LPD: Sinkhole forms off I-35 exit ramp
As the inclement weather caused numerous streets to close down on Monday, another issue occurred for motorists. A sinkhole was discovered off Interstate 35. It's location was on the exit ramp off mile marker 4 to Del Mar. Laredo police reported the incident Monday as they sent a unit to...
Two consultants brought in on Webb County Fairgrounds project
County leaders voted unanimously this week to bring on Audio/Visual and Kitchen consultants in the planning phase of the Webb County Fairgrounds projects in their meeting Monday. Consultants were agreed to be brought in on the condition their prices would not exceed the previously agreed ones already in the contract...
Laredo school districts receive A ratings from TEA for 2022
Laredo school districts showcased impressive results as the Texas Education Agency released its 2022 Accountability Ratings. According to the Texas Education Agency, the overall design of the accountability system evaluates performance according to three domains:. Student Achievement -- evaluates performance across all subjects for all students, on both general and...
Parents discuss hopes, concerns as students return for school year
This week, students from around the city flooded school hallways once more. And parents were there to capture the moments, posting photos of their returns on social media. While smiling faces were shown throughout the area in these images, behind them was a tinge of anxiety remaining. Parents shared some of their fears including recently rising COVID cases and the looming threat of mass shootings, the latter now hitting closer to home than ever before after the massacre in Uvalde during May.
LIFE Fall Concert returning for its second year
Laredoans were recently treated to a surprise as the Laredo International Fair & Exposition organization announced its second-ever Fall Concert after receiving a great response from the community last year. The announcement also included the lineup of bands and musicians playing which include Costumbre beginning the event, Fiebre Looka, Erick...
Laredo College holds investiture ceremony for its first female president
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Laredo College celebrated the investiture of its eighth president, Dr. Minita Ramirez, during a ceremony Monday as city leaders gathered to welcome her — the first female to head the institution in its 75 years. An investiture is...
CAC of Laredo to honor Emmy-winning journalist John Quiñones
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Laredo-Webb County will feature John Quiñones — a trailblazing Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist, first-generation college graduate, writer, producer and author — in its annual board fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the IBC Annex. John Quiñones is a native of San...
