This week, students from around the city flooded school hallways once more. And parents were there to capture the moments, posting photos of their returns on social media. While smiling faces were shown throughout the area in these images, behind them was a tinge of anxiety remaining. Parents shared some of their fears including recently rising COVID cases and the looming threat of mass shootings, the latter now hitting closer to home than ever before after the massacre in Uvalde during May.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO