Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Aqib Talib ‘devastated’ as brother surrenders over youth football killing
The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has turned himself in after being identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Yaqub Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police in the...
CBS Sports
Packers' Nate Becker: Claimed off waivers by Green Bay
The Packers claimed Becker off waivers from the Panthers on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Becker started his NFL career in Detroit as an undrafted free agent before spending a couple of years in Buffalo and eventually landed in Carolina earlier this week. However, the Panthers quickly waived the 6-foot-5 tight end despite numerous injuries to their tight end corps. The Packers opted to claim Becker, who'll likely get an opportunity during Friday's preseason game with Robert Tonyan (knee) still sidelined and Marcedes Lewis unlikely to play.
CBS Sports
T.J. McFarland: Let go by Cardinals
McFarland was released by the Cardinals on Friday. After he was designated for assignment Wednesday, McFarland was released outright two days later. The reliever has produced a 6.61 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 32.2 frames in 28 appearances with the Cardinals this year. McFarland is now free to sign with whatever team he wants moving forward.
CBS Sports
49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
5 things to know about new Eagles DB Ugo Amadi after JJAW trade
The Eagles traded former second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on Monday after three disappointing seasons as a receiver and a brief stint this summer as a tight end. Arcega-Whiteside will get a chance to stick in a new city and the Eagles will get a closer look at defensive back Ugo Amadi, the return in the deal.
CBS Sports
Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues
Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Makes return to practice
Washington passed his physical Monday and participated in practice, Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com reports. It's an encouraging sign for Washington, who's returning from a foot injury and now finds himself in an intense competition for reps at safety behind Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, and 2022 first-round pick Kyle Hamilton. Unless Baltimore opts to keep more than four safeties on its initial 53-man roster, Tony Jefferson, Geno Stone and Washington are all probably gunning for the last spot at the position.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Scratched from Monday's lineup
Pena was scratched from Monday's lineup against the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pena was initially slated to start at shortstop and lead off Monday, and it's not yet clear whether an injury led to his removal from the lineup. Mauricio Dubon will take his place at shortstop while also leading off during the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Knee injury downplayed
Coach Arthur Smith noted Sunday that the knee injury London suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Lions isn't something the Falcons are "concerned about long term," Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. That said, it doesn't look like the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Netane Muti: Recovering from procedure
Muti (knee) is week-to-week after recently undergoing surgery, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. It's a discouraging sign for Muti, who was already likely on the outside looking in at a starting spot on Denver's offensive line. He'll provide a solid boost to the Broncos' depth at guard whenever he returns, but Graham Glasgow and Ben Braden should see an uptick in reps for now.
fantasypros.com
Zack Moss produces in limited action in Saturday's preseason opener
Zach Moss carried the ball three times for 37 yards while also catching two passes for five yards in the Bills' 27-24 win over the Colts. Moss made the most of the limited snaps he received in the Bills preseason opener, posting an impressive 12.3 yards per carry. The running back has impressed for much of training camp and is worth monitoring as the Bills look to clear up a backfield that left a lot to be desired last season for fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Auden Tate: Working with backups
Tate played 14 offensive snaps and caught one of two targets for seven yards during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Tate worked with the backups and isn't projected to make the Falcons' initial 53-man roster, per Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. Many believed that if Tate stayed healthy he'd be competing for one of the top spots on the depth chart, but he now finds himself near the bottom after strong showings from Damiere Byrd and KhaDarel Hodge. There's still plenty of preseason left, but Tate will have to prove he's still capable of what he showed with Cincinnati in 2019, when he finished with 40 catches and 575 yards across 12 appearances.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Back with team
Barnes (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Monday. Barnes was away from the team for a few days while tending to a personal matter, but he rejoined his teammates in Milwaukee and will resume his role as the backup catcher behind Will Smith.
CBS Sports
Braves' Danny Young: Called up Monday
Young was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After being claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Aug. 6, Young will join their big-league roster ahead of their four-game series with the Mets. The left-hander has produced a 3.64 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 44 punchouts over 29.2 innings in Triple-A this season. Brice Elder was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Finally getting work with Murray
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Brown (hamstring) and Kyler Murray (wrist) practiced for the first time together since the start of training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Both players have dealt with injuries in camp, with Brown getting back on the field last week, which...
CBS Sports
Rams' Cam Akers: No timetable for return to practice
Coach Sean McVay acknowledged Monday that he doesn't have a timeline for when Akers and Darrell Henderson -- who are both dealing with soft-tissue injuries -- can return to practice, noting, "It could be anywhere between two days, one day, a week," Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. Though McVay's estimate...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury
Varsho was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies after a ball tossed to him unexpectedly hit him in the jaw. The ball was tossed to Varsho as outfielders ran to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning, but he was not expecting it and was struck in the jaw. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Varsho could have continued playing but was removed as a precaution. That likely means he was evaluated for a concussion. Jordan Luplow replaced him in right field to open the sixth.
Lovie Smith likes Texans' crowded defensive line group as roster cuts approach
The Texans made it a priority to address defense all offseason, whether it be via the draft or free agency. By Tuesday, the Texans will have to cut their 90-player camp roster to 85.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Ineffective in preseason debut
Jones carried the ball four times for just one yard in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears. Jones has been working as the team's No. 2 running back in camp, and it played out that way against the Bears. Jones' first carry didn't come until the team's third series, and he wasn't able to do much with his limited touches.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Bows out Monday
Crawford is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Crawford has gone 7-for-24 (.292) since being activated from the injured list earlier this month, but manager Gabe Kapler decided to give him the night off after starting the last three games. Thairo Estrada will start at shortstop in Crawford's place.
Comments / 0