Lake Charles American Press
8/14: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Russell Joseph Murphy, 54, 2617 Ernest St. — two counts prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less): drug possession; careless operation. Bond: $5,600. Peter Lawrence Guidry, 60, 7573 Tee Guidry Road, Hayes —...
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
24-Year-Old Jaylin Terrel Chavis Arrested In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
According to the Lafayette Police Department, a police officer was dragged by a car for approximately 100 feet. The incident was reported at around 1:20 a.m., when Jaylin Terrel Chavis,24, of Lake Charles, was driving recklessly in the 400 block [..]
KPLC TV
Suspect flees scene of shooting on 18th St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School was placed under a precautionary lockdown Monday afternoon as Lake Charles police investigate an unrelated shooting around two blocks from the school. The lockdown was lifted shortly before 4 p.m. Deputies remained at the school as students were dismissed. The...
KNOE TV8
Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly running over a police officer and dragging him approximately 100 feet, police say. Police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Lafayette around 1:20 a.m., said Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department. Police say the driver was Jaylin Terrel Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles.
KPLC TV
Whataburger to return to Lake Charles after over a decade
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open a location on Country Club Road, bringing the Texas-based chain back to Lake Charles over 10 years after the Ryan Street location closed. GVCS, the same franchisee that plans to open a Whataburger location in Sulphur, bought land...
KPLC TV
Portion of Hwy 14 named after Marion “Butch” Fox of Lake Arthur
Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A dedication was held Friday afternoon at the Lake Arthur Regatta restaurant to mark the renaming of a portion of La. Hwy 14 in Jeff Davis Parish in honor of the late Marion “Butch” Fox. Fox was a lifelong Lake Arthur resident known...
VPSO Lieutenant booked with DWI after crash
State Police say the crash was minor and there were no injuries reported, but the deputy was impaired.
Suspect in custody after Louisiana police officer struck, dragged by fleeing vehicle
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Lafayette, Louisiana, is in critical but stable condition after being dragged about 100 feet behind a fleeing vehicle early Sunday morning. Jaylin Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He faces charges of attempted...
Watch Lafayette Police Officers Heroically Lift Car Off of Fellow Cop After it Dragged Him Nearly 100 Yards
A Lafayette Police officer is currently hospitalized after he was run over and dragged nearly 100 feet during a traffic stop over the weekend.
Fatal crash in Allen Parish, car overturned several times
An Oakdale man was killed in a crash on US Hwy 165 in Allen Parish, stated Louisiana State Police (LSP).
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department. Firefighters from Ward 6 Engine 19, Unit 901, and 903 were dispatched to a fire on Coushatta Dr. around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Aug. 15, 2022.
71-Year-Old Antonio William Vega Died In A Fatal Accident In Jefferson Davis Parish (Jefferson Davis Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash killed 71-year-old Antonio William Vega, a resident of Texas. A single-vehicle crash occurred on the off-ramp from Interstate 10 to US Highway 165 in Jefferson Davis Parish at around [..]
KPLC TV
Hwy 171 southbound reopened following head-on crash
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The southbound lanes of Hwy 171 south of Moss Bluff have reopened after a closure Monday afternoon. The closure was caused by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver, state police said. An air ambulance was on the scene.
Mother booked with murder in infant's death
Deputies say the mother told two different stories, but allegedly admitted she left the baby in the car for about five hours.
KPLC TV
Authorities release additional information on attempted 2nd-degree murder arrest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has released additional information on a recent arrest where a suspect was accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Lieutenant Jeffrey Keenum says officers responded to an incident near the corner of 1st Ave. and Price St. around 3:14 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
theadvocate.com
‘Still a big problem’: With Lake Charles homes in tatters, residents face an insurance deadline
LAKE CHARLES — With blue tarps still fluttering on roofs in this city nearly two years after Hurricane Laura, the clock for southwest Louisiana residents to sue their insurers over storm damage is ticking. On Aug. 26, a day before the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Laura’s landfall, those who...
Lake Charles American Press
Impairment, speed suspected in fatal crash
Suspected impairment, speed and lack of seat belt usage are all factors in a fatal early Sunday morning crash in Oberlin, authorities said. Louisiana State Police Troop D TFC Derek Senegal said the single-vehicle fatal crash occurred on Reeds Bridge Road west of U.S. 165 in Allen Parish and claimed the life of 36-year-old Edwin A. McDaniel of Oakdale.
19-year-old Louisiana man dies after truck overturns early Sunday morning
DEQUINCY, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the Louisiana State Police were called to a deadly crash around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 14. Kyler Louis Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, was killed in the single-vehicle crash. The deadly crash took place “at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish,” according […]
MySanAntonio
Trip to Waffle House leads 35-year-old's arrest
A Beaumont man was indicted in May after allegedly stealing a vehicle and heading to Waffle House. Police were first alerted to the situation March 21 when another man noticed his pickup truck was missing from his driveway around 5:30 a.m. after walking outside of his Beaumont home planning to go to work, according to court documents.
