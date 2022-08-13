ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Sports

Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues

Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

T.J. McFarland: Let go by Cardinals

McFarland was released by the Cardinals on Friday. After he was designated for assignment Wednesday, McFarland was released outright two days later. The reliever has produced a 6.61 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 32.2 frames in 28 appearances with the Cardinals this year. McFarland is now free to sign with whatever team he wants moving forward.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Bows out Monday

Crawford is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Crawford has gone 7-for-24 (.292) since being activated from the injured list earlier this month, but manager Gabe Kapler decided to give him the night off after starting the last three games. Thairo Estrada will start at shortstop in Crawford's place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Baltimore Sun

How a meeting with Orioles coaches helped unlock Jorge Mateo’s swing — and a deeper lineup

A month ago, Jorge Mateo might not have even reached the pitch. It has been the formula against him for some time — aim low and outside with breaking balls, and the Orioles shortstop would open his stride and miss. But in the second inning Friday night at Tropicana Field, Mateo’s stride remained square with the plate, and he poked the low-and-away curveball from Tampa Bay Rays starter Corey ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Scratched from Monday's lineup

Pena was scratched from Monday's lineup against the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pena was initially slated to start at shortstop and lead off Monday, and it's not yet clear whether an injury led to his removal from the lineup. Mauricio Dubon will take his place at shortstop while also leading off during the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Sent down Monday

Foster was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. Foster made five relief appearances for the White Sox in August and posted a 1.80 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in five innings. The right-hander had been with the major-league club since the start of the regular season but will head to the minors after Vince Velasquez (finger) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles reset: Even after series loss to Rays, Baltimore is embracing postseason possibilities

The Orioles were three outs away from being on the wrong side of baseball history, and by breaking up Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen’s perfect game bid in the ninth inning of a 4-1 loss, there still were few positives. But inside a somber Orioles clubhouse at Tropicana Field, as players packed for a flight to Toronto and another divisional series against an American League ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup

Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Out of Monday's lineup

Ozuna is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Ozuna recorded two hits in Sunday's game, but he's also gone 5-for-40 (.125) and struck out 13 times over his last 10 games, so manager Brian Snitker decided it was time for a mental break. William Contreras will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter Monday night.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tony Wolters: Designated for assignment

Wolters was designated for assignment Monday. Wolters filled in for fellow catcher Austin Barnes while he tended to a personal matter, but Barnes was added back to the roster Monday and Wolters was removed from it. If he clears waivers, he will have the option to remain with the Dodgers or seek another opportunity elsewhere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting Monday

Dozier is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Twins. Dozier will get a breather after he he went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts over the final two games of the series with the Dodgers. Nate Eaton will take over in right field and bat sixth in the series opener.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Wacha (shoulder) will be activated and start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Wacha has been sidelined since June 28, but he may not be on a strict pitch count after working up to 79 pitches in his most recent rehab outing. For the season, Wacha has maintained a 2.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB across 70.1 frames.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury

Varsho was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies after a ball tossed to him unexpectedly hit him in the jaw. The ball was tossed to Varsho as outfielders ran to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning, but he was not expecting it and was struck in the jaw. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Varsho could have continued playing but was removed as a precaution. That likely means he was evaluated for a concussion. Jordan Luplow replaced him in right field to open the sixth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Darick Hall: Held out Monday

Hall is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Hall started the last five games, but he went just 3-for-17 (.176) over that span, so he will get a mental break Monday. Alec Bohm will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter, and Edmundo Sosa will take Bohm's place at third base.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Reinstated, sent down

Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Serves up three homers in loss

Urena (1-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks. Urena allowed multiple home runs for the second straight start. Emmanuel Rivera tagged him for a pair of solo shots while Josh Rojas added a two-run blast to account for the four runs on his line. Urena hasn't shown much over his last five outings, yielding 25 runs (21 earned) across 24.1 innings. He has a 4.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 27:26 K:BB through 50.2 innings in 12 outings (eight starts) between the Rockies and the Brewers this year. Urena is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Giants next week.
DENVER, CO
The Baltimore Sun

DL Hall’s development is a delicate balance. For the contending Orioles, it’s just the beginning. | ANALYSIS

One was on the mound making his major league debut, and the other was in the stands at Tropicana Field, soaking in the atmosphere from a scene he hopes to experience soon. It was a short-lived debut for Orioles left-hander DL Hall, who was pulled after 3 2/3 innings and learned he was headed back to Triple-A Norfolk. Once there, he will begin a transition to the bullpen, hoping to rejoin a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Back with team

Barnes (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Monday. Barnes was away from the team for a few days while tending to a personal matter, but he rejoined his teammates in Milwaukee and will resume his role as the backup catcher behind Will Smith.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Michael Perez: Back with big club

Perez was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Perez was dealt from the Pirates to the Mets at the end of July, but this will be his first opportunity to debut with his new club. He slashed .150/.209/.318 with six homers, 11 RBI and one stolen base through 39 games with Pittsburgh prior to the trade. Perez figures to serve as the backup catcher after Tomas Nido was placed on the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day.
QUEENS, NY

