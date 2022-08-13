Boba tea—a Taiwanese drink that consists of milk, tea and balls of tapioca—is all the rage right now. And yes, it is texturally exciting and downright delicious…but is boba tea healthy? As much as we hate to be a buzzkill, the fact is that boba tea is decidedly not so good for you. Don’t get us wrong—you don’t have to stop drinking the stuff, but don’t be fooled into thinking this sweet, refreshing milk tea has any real health benefits. We spoke to Emily Iuzzulino, registered dietitian and nutrition expert for FlexIt, to get the good, the bad and the ugly on boba tea. (Spoiler: Like all super sugary drinks, boba tea is best enjoyed in moderation.)

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO