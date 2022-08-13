ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Notre Dame loses WR Davis (knee); names QB Buchner starter

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyZgP_0hG7P7Cd00

Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee.

Notre Dame also announced Saturday sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3.

The school said Davis, a senior and team captain who was penciled in to start at slot receiver for the Fighting Irish, was injured during Friday's practice. Davis missed the final month of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, but was still third on the team in yards receiving with 386 on 27 catches.

The loss is a hit to an already thin position for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame has only five scholarship receivers left on the roster and only Braden Lenzy and Lorenzo Styles caught more than 20 passes last season.

Buchner played in 10 games last season, mostly as a backup, and threw for 298 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions last season. He also ran for 336 yards and three scores.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Notre Dame announces key WR to miss 2022 with season-ending injury

Redshirt senior wide receiver Avery Davis was set to make an impactful 2022 season for Notre Dame after recovering from a torn ACL in the previous season. On Friday, Davis suffered another setback in his comeback as he suffered an ACL injury on his other knee in practice, forcing him to miss the entire 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame makes big decision on Week 1 quarterback

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have made their quarterback decision with a big season opener against Ohio State looming. In a hype video posted to the football team’s Twitter account Saturday, the Irish announced that sophomore Tyler Buchner would get the nod for the team’s first game at Ohio State on Sept. 3. Buchner will start ahead of junior Drew Pyne, who had been the other competitor for the job.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Mississippi State training camp: Day 10 depth chart

The preparations for the 2022 season are officially underway. Mississippi State continued training camp Monday as head coach Mike Leach enters his third season with the Bulldogs' program. Once again, Mississippi State is giving open access to the media in order to observe training camp practices and it is much...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Styles
ABC News

ABC News

787K+
Followers
171K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy