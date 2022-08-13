Read full article on original website
TRUTHISBEST
2d ago
Aren’t they all just loving, honest, inspiring to be astronauts? Truth be told, talk about the criminal record!!!! Talk about how such a loving wonderful guy RUNS FROM POLICE!!! If the story doesn’t make sense, it ISNT TRUE!!!!!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sacramento To Pay $1.7 Million To Parents Of Stephon Clark, Unarmed Man Killed By Cops
Police said they thought Clark had a gun when they shot him seven times. He was holding a cellphone.
KMJ
Hanford Boy, 12, Arrested After Taking Family Van to Drive to Sacramento, Causing Chase
MENDOTA, CA (KMJ/FOX26) – A 12-year-old boy from Hanford was arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase with a stolen mini-van near Riverdale. Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were in the area when a large cloud of dust caught their attention. According to a...
Fox40
1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
KCRA.com
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
Man accused of rock-throwing assault at midtown business arrested
SACRAMENTO - Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted someone at a shop in downtown Sacramento over the weekend. At around 12:50 p.m., a man armed with a metal pipe went inside Rodney's Cigars & Liquors at the corner of 10th and J streets. According to video recorded at the scene, a bystander followed him inside and, along with other bystanders, took the pipe away from the suspect. The suspect was then removed from the store. The suspect then allegedly threw a rock through the window of the door, hitting someone inside, say Sacramento police. The person who was hit by the rock received minor injuries. The suspect then left the area. On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., police found the suspect in the area of K and 3rd streets and took him into custody.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCRA.com
Stockton school resource officer disarms student with a gun on campus
STOCKTON, Calif. — A high school student who pulled out a loaded gun during a fight at Lincoln High School in Stockton was taken into custody Monday by a school resource officer who disarmed him, police said. The fight broke out during lunch and the student with the gun...
1 dead in double shooting at South Side Market in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has launched an investigation after two people were shot Sunday evening. Initially, Officer Joe Silva, police spokesperson, said both people were taken to a hospital, however, in an update, he said one person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.
Body of missing Oakland man found in Sacramento River near Rio Vista
RIO VISTA -- The body of a 20-year-old Oakland man was recovered Sunday morning from the Sacramento River near Rio Vista, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office. Carlos Estevez was reported missing on Aug. 10 while swimming with family and friends in the area of Sandy Beach. Sheriff's officials said someone called the sheriff's office Sunday at 8:40 a.m. about an unresponsive man floating on the river, south of Sandy Beach. Rio Vista police and marine patrol deputies responded and located Estevez's body.
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Shooting Near Highway 80 in Vallejo
One person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Vallejo, police said. Officers went at 2:04 a.m. to the 2000 block of Solano Avenue, near Interstate Highway 80, when someone reported the shooting. Officers located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The...
calmatters.network
Parole hearing next week for man convicted in 2011 of torturing teen in case with Pleasanton ties
The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is urging community members to attend a court hearing next week in Sacramento that will determine if a man convicted in 2011 of torturing and beating a teenage boy in Tracy will be granted parole. Anthony Vincent Waiters, a former football coach...
Corvette exceeds 100 mph during West Sacramento Police pursuit
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the assistance of the CHP, the West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the driver of Chevrolet Corvette who reached speeds over 100 mph during a police pursuit. On Friday night police said they received reports of street racing in the area of Ramco Street and Southport Parkway. Officer […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
Alexis Gabe’s supporters demand action from District Attorney
Family, friends, and supporters of Alexis Gabe held a demonstration outside the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office Friday demanding that prosecutors file criminal charges against the mother of Gabe's alleged killer.
West Sacramento Police arrest man who fatally shoots woman
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department responded to a call that lead to a woman’s body at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks Friday morning According to police, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his residence Saturday on a No Bail Ramey Warrant. Ornelas […]
Comments / 3