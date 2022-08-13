ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The big FBI search, monkeypox and Democrats winning. Your top columns this week.

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUThR_0hG7P5RB00

It's that time of the week when subscribers get their own USA TODAY Opinion newsletter. These are the columns, from this week, that got your attention. So we're bringing them back today.

As always, thank you to our existing subscribers. Just click on this link and join the club for $1 .

We hope you're all having a great weekend.

FBI search may help Trump politically. And backfire on Democrats.

By Ingrid Jacques

The Democrats just gave former President Donald Trump another excuse to rally his troops.

People on both sides of the political aisle are losing their minds over Monday’s FBI search on Trump’s Florida home at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8pcb_0hG7P5RB00
Former President Donald Trump walks into Trump Tower in New York late Tuesday. Yuki Iwamura, AP Images

Yet, at this point we still know little about what led to the warrant and what may have been recovered, although it's reportedly tied to classified documents Trump might have taken with him from the White house.

This won’t stop the breathless speculation and giddiness on the left that perhaps this time this will be what makes the former president go away.

Good luck with that .

Back to school and monkeypox: Parents should be informed, not afraid

By Dr. Jerome Adams

Summer is winding down and, if your family is like mine, there’s an increasing focus on preparing to go back to school. Unfortunately, this year that also means preparing to deal with the looming threat of monkeypox . Public health emergencies for monkeypox have been declared globally, nationally and, in some states, outbreak numbers are doubling about every week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsCzJ_0hG7P5RB00
A sign urges the release of the monkeypox vaccine during a protest in San Francisco, July 18, 2022. Haven Daley, AP

As of right now, 95% of monkeypox cases reported have been in men who have sex with men. There is intense scientific speculation over how much of this is due to networks and behaviors vs. actual uniquely sexual transmission of the virus. However, monkeypox has spread mainly through close contact with both infected people and the materials (bedding, for example) they recently had skin-to-skin contact with.

'Defund the FBI': Trump supporters calmly react to Mar-a-Lago search

By Rex Huppke

As news that the FBI had executed a search warrant on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home broke, supporters of the former president reacted in the kind of calm , measured tone we’ve come to expect from the MAGA movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XutHf_0hG7P5RB00
Supporters of former President Donald Trump rally near his home at Mar-a-Lago resort on Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Conservative radio host Wayne Root wrote on the Trump-owned social media site Truth Social: “This is now officially Nazi Germany Gestapo meets Soviet Union KGB.”

Indeed, the Nazis and the KGB were famous for following proper legal channels and showing probable cause to obtain search warrants before conducting orderly and sanctioned searches of other people’s property.

As a young conservative, I went to CPAC. I was appalled by what I saw.

By Chris Schlak

After my experience at CPAC , I wondered whether I still wanted to be a part of the conservative movement. Although I am a conservative, the movement seems to be unfastening from its philosophical foundation. Liberty, limited government and all-around respect for the truth no longer appear to be a priority.

Forget what you've heard: Biden and Dems are bagging big wins

By Carli Pierson

Despite what you may have heard, President Joe Biden is winning.

For all the negative talk about the president's ratings, inflation and the potential for an economic recession, Biden and the Democrats have reasons to celebrate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3sNo_0hG7P5RB00
President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP

Republicans and former President Donald Trump have been trying hard, in the lead to midterm elections, to paint themselves as the solution to the woes we face as a country now.

Democrats should take note, and get ready to vote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The big FBI search, monkeypox and Democrats winning. Your top columns this week.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid

Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Fox News

Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marie
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Conservative Movement#Public Health Emergencies#Monkeypox#The White House
TheDailyBeast

It’s Not a ‘Hoax’—Trump’s ‘Very Fine People’ in Charlottesville Did Not Exist

It’s been five years since neo-Nazis assembled on Charlottesville, Virginia, for their deadly “Unite the Right” rally. That means it’s also been five years since then-President Donald Trump said that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the conflict that weekend—which is to say, neo-Nazis and their allies on one side, and everyone else on the other.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
MSNBC

Trump World hasn’t thought through its ‘planted evidence’ claim

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

After raid, former Clinton aide suggests Trump giving dirt to Putin

Before the FBI's search warrant on Mar-a-Lago was unsealed Friday, Democratic strategist Jennifer Palmieri suggested former President Donald Trump provided "Kompromat" — or damaging information on a world leader — to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Palmieri, director of communications for Hillary of America's 2016 campaign, never mentioned Trump...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

He's rattled: Trump's raid claims shredded by Garland with MAGAWorld on edge

Damning new details on the timeline leading up to the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property. The New York Times reports Trump was subpoenaed in the Spring, far ahead of execution of a legally ordered search warrant. Attorney General Garland “personally approved” the search and called Trump’s bluff in a rare press conference. Former Federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber saying the DOJ gave Trump every chance to turn over documents, even treating Trump with “kid gloves.”Aug. 11, 2022.
POTUS
The Atlantic

Trump’s Vault of Secrets

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Everything that crosses a president’s desk is valuable intelligence to our adversaries. Why were...
POTUS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

571K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy