The big FBI search, monkeypox and Democrats winning. Your top columns this week.

FBI search may help Trump politically. And backfire on Democrats.
By Ingrid Jacques
The Democrats just gave former President Donald Trump another excuse to rally his troops.
People on both sides of the political aisle are losing their minds over Monday’s FBI search on Trump’s Florida home at the Mar-a-Lago resort.
Yet, at this point we still know little about what led to the warrant and what may have been recovered, although it's reportedly tied to classified documents Trump might have taken with him from the White house.
This won’t stop the breathless speculation and giddiness on the left that perhaps this time this will be what makes the former president go away.
Back to school and monkeypox: Parents should be informed, not afraid
By Dr. Jerome Adams
Summer is winding down and, if your family is like mine, there’s an increasing focus on preparing to go back to school. Unfortunately, this year that also means preparing to deal with the looming threat of monkeypox . Public health emergencies for monkeypox have been declared globally, nationally and, in some states, outbreak numbers are doubling about every week.
As of right now, 95% of monkeypox cases reported have been in men who have sex with men. There is intense scientific speculation over how much of this is due to networks and behaviors vs. actual uniquely sexual transmission of the virus. However, monkeypox has spread mainly through close contact with both infected people and the materials (bedding, for example) they recently had skin-to-skin contact with.
'Defund the FBI': Trump supporters calmly react to Mar-a-Lago search
By Rex Huppke
As news that the FBI had executed a search warrant on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home broke, supporters of the former president reacted in the kind of calm , measured tone we’ve come to expect from the MAGA movement.
Conservative radio host Wayne Root wrote on the Trump-owned social media site Truth Social: “This is now officially Nazi Germany Gestapo meets Soviet Union KGB.”
Indeed, the Nazis and the KGB were famous for following proper legal channels and showing probable cause to obtain search warrants before conducting orderly and sanctioned searches of other people’s property.
As a young conservative, I went to CPAC. I was appalled by what I saw.
By Chris Schlak
After my experience at CPAC , I wondered whether I still wanted to be a part of the conservative movement. Although I am a conservative, the movement seems to be unfastening from its philosophical foundation. Liberty, limited government and all-around respect for the truth no longer appear to be a priority.
Forget what you've heard: Biden and Dems are bagging big wins
By Carli Pierson
Despite what you may have heard, President Joe Biden is winning.
For all the negative talk about the president's ratings, inflation and the potential for an economic recession, Biden and the Democrats have reasons to celebrate.
Republicans and former President Donald Trump have been trying hard, in the lead to midterm elections, to paint themselves as the solution to the woes we face as a country now.
Democrats should take note, and get ready to vote.
