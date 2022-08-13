The big FBI search, monkeypox and Democrats winning. Your top columns this week.

It's that time of the week when subscribers get their own USA TODAY Opinion newsletter. These are the columns, from this week, that got your attention. So we're bringing them back today.

As always, thank you to our existing subscribers. Just click on this link and join the club for $1 .

We hope you're all having a great weekend.

By Ingrid Jacques

The Democrats just gave former President Donald Trump another excuse to rally his troops.

People on both sides of the political aisle are losing their minds over Monday’s FBI search on Trump’s Florida home at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

Former President Donald Trump walks into Trump Tower in New York late Tuesday. Yuki Iwamura, AP Images

Yet, at this point we still know little about what led to the warrant and what may have been recovered, although it's reportedly tied to classified documents Trump might have taken with him from the White house.

This won’t stop the breathless speculation and giddiness on the left that perhaps this time this will be what makes the former president go away.

Good luck with that .

By Dr. Jerome Adams

Summer is winding down and, if your family is like mine, there’s an increasing focus on preparing to go back to school. Unfortunately, this year that also means preparing to deal with the looming threat of monkeypox . Public health emergencies for monkeypox have been declared globally, nationally and, in some states, outbreak numbers are doubling about every week.

A sign urges the release of the monkeypox vaccine during a protest in San Francisco, July 18, 2022. Haven Daley, AP

As of right now, 95% of monkeypox cases reported have been in men who have sex with men. There is intense scientific speculation over how much of this is due to networks and behaviors vs. actual uniquely sexual transmission of the virus. However, monkeypox has spread mainly through close contact with both infected people and the materials (bedding, for example) they recently had skin-to-skin contact with.

By Rex Huppke

As news that the FBI had executed a search warrant on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home broke, supporters of the former president reacted in the kind of calm , measured tone we’ve come to expect from the MAGA movement.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump rally near his home at Mar-a-Lago resort on Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Conservative radio host Wayne Root wrote on the Trump-owned social media site Truth Social: “This is now officially Nazi Germany Gestapo meets Soviet Union KGB.”

Indeed, the Nazis and the KGB were famous for following proper legal channels and showing probable cause to obtain search warrants before conducting orderly and sanctioned searches of other people’s property.

By Chris Schlak

After my experience at CPAC , I wondered whether I still wanted to be a part of the conservative movement. Although I am a conservative, the movement seems to be unfastening from its philosophical foundation. Liberty, limited government and all-around respect for the truth no longer appear to be a priority.

By Carli Pierson

Despite what you may have heard, President Joe Biden is winning.

For all the negative talk about the president's ratings, inflation and the potential for an economic recession, Biden and the Democrats have reasons to celebrate.

President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP

Republicans and former President Donald Trump have been trying hard, in the lead to midterm elections, to paint themselves as the solution to the woes we face as a country now.

Democrats should take note, and get ready to vote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The big FBI search, monkeypox and Democrats winning. Your top columns this week.