Jennifer Lopez tells Britney Spears to ‘stay strong’

By HOLA! USA
 2 days ago

Jennifer Lopez shows full support to Britney Spears in a recent post shared by the Puerto Rican artist. JLo shows nothing but empathy and love for Spears. Recently, Spears commented on ex-husband’s allegations about the relationship she currently has with her kids, admitting she is saddened by the “hurtful” claims.

Spears quoted Lopez’s words ahead of heir half time Super Bowl performance in 2022 in a post, ‘You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice.’

“STAY ‘STRONG’,” Lopez wrote as she re-shared Spears’ post along with a iconic photo of the pair from 2001. She also dropped three heart emojis within Spears’ comment section.

Kevin said in a recent interview that he, “can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school,” referring to their kids reaction to Britney’s photos on Instagram.

Britney’s husband Sam Asghari defended Britney in a statement, even using Will Smith’s phrase “Keep my wife’s name…..out your mouth.”

Britney and Kevin have been engaged in a war of words in recent weeks over social media.


