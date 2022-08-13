ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Port of Bellingham votes to move forward with plan for waterfront building

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Port of Bellingham commissioners have voted to move forward on a plan to redevelop the Boardmill Building on the Bellingham waterfront. Port of Bellingham staff recommended a plan proposed by a Whatcom County team of contractors and developers called the Boardmill Group. The commission voted to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Lady Washington: 2003

The tall ship replica Lady Washington has been a visitor to Anacortes many times over the years. This shot is from August 2003. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA
Excessive Heat Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT BELOW 2000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the Cascade Valleys in the upper 90s and approaching 100 degrees are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s. This will pose a very high risk of heat-related illness for locations below 2000 feet. * WHERE...West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes and West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
ENVIRONMENT
Incoming heatwave could spark wildfires in the Pacific Northwest

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Meteorologists are warning that the incoming heatwave could have a significant effect on wildfires in the Pacific northwest. Accuweather reports that temperatures are projected to reach 10 to 20 degrees above average by midweek and could reach the highs we experienced during the last wave in July.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Traffic blocked on 128th Street SW in Everett after major 3-car crash

EVERETT, Wash. — A major crash has traffic in Snohomish County shut down. At least one person is seriously injured after the collision, which has blocked traffic going both directions on 128th Street SW in Everett. The sheriff's office said three cars were involved with the crash and three...
EVERETT, WA
Carl’s Mower and Saw moving into new expanded location

FERNDALE, Wash. – If you live anywhere near Ferndale and have done any kind of yard work, you’ve probably found your way into Carl’s Mower and Saw. Now the business is moving to a larger space next Monday, August 15th. Carl’s new location will be 6195 Portal...
Workers at two Bellingham Starbucks go on strike

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Workers at two Bellingham Starbucks went on strike early on Friday, August 12th, joining fellow employees of the corporation across the country. Workers at the Cordata Center and the Iowa and King streets drive-thru had both voted to unionize earlier this summer, much to the chagrin of interim CEO and founder Howard Schultz, who has blasted union organizing at the company’s stores.
BELLINGHAM, WA

