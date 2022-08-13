The Powderpuff fundraiser will benefit local youth. Support is needed for local children's sports in order for them to continue to provide the activities that benefit the community..The Powderpuff fundraiser will take place on Saturday, August 20 and the funds raised will benefit two Roanoke Rec Clubs. This is the ideal opportunity to lend a hand to keep local youth sports in the area properly funded.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO