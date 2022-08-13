ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Miranda Lambert to perform at Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of America’s favorite country singers is coming to the Carolina Country Music Fest, the organization announced Friday. Miranda Lambert is the newest to join the lineup, which also includes Morgan Wallen. “The Gunpowder & Lead” singer is the second act announced for the annual festival, which is scheduled for […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Entertainment
Kennardo G. James

This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America

Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
HEMINGWAY, SC
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Mini Golf Courses in Myrtle Beach

Named the seaside golf capital of the world, the Myrtle Beach area has plenty of engaging golf opportunities for vacationing families and locals. Myrtle Beach contains over 100 traditional golf courses, but if putt-putt is more your speed, don’t worry! The Myrtle Beach area has you and your family covered, too.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Miranda Lambert
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach restaurant staff saves patron from choking

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Curtis and Beth calamari are regulars at the Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. The elderly couple were enjoying their meals until the unthinkable happened. “She ordered the eggs benedict, took a slice of the muffin and the egg, and started to choke on...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Memorial ride honoring fallen paramedic, motorcyclist set for Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A memorial bike ride in honor of the Florence paramedic and the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week will be held on Saturday. Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg were killed on Aug. 9. Weaver was treating Gregg, a motorcyclist involved in a previous wreck when they were struck by a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Pamplico Highway.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Headliner#Ccmf
WMBF

Extra Point Preview: North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach’s football team may be young, but first-year head coach Greg Hill said the team shows up to practice every day ready to do whatever is asked of them.“We had a lot of seniors last year and we’ve got a young team now and more freshman and sophomores gotta step up now and play their part,” said senior running back Daqaun Durham.
WBTW News13

‘I drink my tears for water’: Grand Strand families who lost loved ones to violence gather to share experiences

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Children who have lost family members to gun violence gathered Thursday to share their experiences. Mothers Against Violence hosted an annual event at Wild Water and Wheels for children. The organization was founded by Elizabeth Bowens, whose son, Tony Hemmingway, was shot and killed working as a security guard at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
counton2.com

Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy