Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
The Most Underrated Theater on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Miranda Lambert to perform at Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Country Music Fest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of America’s favorite country singers is coming to the Carolina Country Music Fest, the organization announced Friday. Miranda Lambert is the newest to join the lineup, which also includes Morgan Wallen. “The Gunpowder & Lead” singer is the second act announced for the annual festival, which is scheduled for […]
WBTV
‘Makin’ history’: CCMF announces Miranda Lambert as first female headliner
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – For the first time, a female country artist will be headlining one of the nights at Carolina Country Music Fest in 2023. CCMF announced on Friday that Miranda Lambert will take to the main stage during the four-day music festival. “Just out here makin’...
abccolumbia.com
Husband of SC woman impaled by Beach Umbrella speaks out
ABC NEWS-A Myrtle Beach woman was fatally struck last week when wind sent an umbrella flying on the beach in Garden City. Now her husband is speaking out. ABC’s Victor Oquendo has more.
New Dunkin’ Go drive-thru to open in Myrtle Beach by end of year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ Go location is set to open in Myrtle Beach before the end of the year, according to the company. Dunkin’ said the new store, located on Mr. Joe White Avenue across from Sam’s Club, will be drive-thru only. The store doesn’t have a specific opening date, but […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Grand Strand Humane Society celebrating National Black Cat Week with free adoptions
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WPDE) — The Grand Strand Humane Society is celebrating National Black Cat Week by waiving adoption fees for black adult cats from Aug. 15 to 21. People will be able to participate in walk-in adoptions every day from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m and regular adoption policies still apply.
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America
Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Mini Golf Courses in Myrtle Beach
Named the seaside golf capital of the world, the Myrtle Beach area has plenty of engaging golf opportunities for vacationing families and locals. Myrtle Beach contains over 100 traditional golf courses, but if putt-putt is more your speed, don’t worry! The Myrtle Beach area has you and your family covered, too.
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
RELATED PEOPLE
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach restaurant staff saves patron from choking
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Curtis and Beth calamari are regulars at the Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. The elderly couple were enjoying their meals until the unthinkable happened. “She ordered the eggs benedict, took a slice of the muffin and the egg, and started to choke on...
WMBF
Memorial ride honoring fallen paramedic, motorcyclist set for Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A memorial bike ride in honor of the Florence paramedic and the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week will be held on Saturday. Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg were killed on Aug. 9. Weaver was treating Gregg, a motorcyclist involved in a previous wreck when they were struck by a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Pamplico Highway.
wpde.com
Person bitten by 'some type of marine life' at Myrtle Beach oceanfront
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a scene in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon for reports of a person being bitten. A person had an encounter with some type of marine life, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Witnesses said a woman was...
abccolumbia.com
ON THE ROAD: Palmetto State’s third oldest city boasts historical and recreational charm
GEORGETOWN, SC (WOLO) — With kids in Richland County schools returning next week, you still have this weekend to squeeze in a quick vacation. If you’re looking for a nice day trip, look no further than a small coastal town that has been recognized as the best in the country by USA Today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Interior demolition underway for Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill after fire
SURFSIDE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Interior demolition is underway for the 37-year-old Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach after it was left with extensive damage due to a fire. More than 50 employees were left out of work. While revenue isn’t physically coming into the bar at the moment, it’s still coming […]
Myrtle Beach neighborhood evacuated while authorities investigate ‘suspicious item’ on Futrell Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities have evacuated an area on Futrell Drive after a “suspicious item” was found at a home Monday afternoon, a city police spokesman said. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety” but […]
WMBF
Extra Point Preview: North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach’s football team may be young, but first-year head coach Greg Hill said the team shows up to practice every day ready to do whatever is asked of them.“We had a lot of seniors last year and we’ve got a young team now and more freshman and sophomores gotta step up now and play their part,” said senior running back Daqaun Durham.
‘I drink my tears for water’: Grand Strand families who lost loved ones to violence gather to share experiences
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Children who have lost family members to gun violence gathered Thursday to share their experiences. Mothers Against Violence hosted an annual event at Wild Water and Wheels for children. The organization was founded by Elizabeth Bowens, whose son, Tony Hemmingway, was shot and killed working as a security guard at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
counton2.com
Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
‘Heroic’ beachgoer pulls girls to safety after hearing their screams, NC officials say
The beachgoer believes if he had waited any longer to swim out, “those girls wouldn’t have made it.”
The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month
If living the beach life is your retirement dream, but you don't want to spend a fortune every month, you'll be glad to know it's still possible to make it happen without leaving the U.S. Related: 15...
Comments / 0