Green Bay, WI

Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from preseason opener vs. 49ers

By Zach Kruse
 2 days ago
The Green Bay Packers gave up a late touchdown and lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener on Friday night. Results this time of year don’t really matter. The process does, especially for players fighting for roster spots.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ preseason-opening loss to the 49ers:

Top 5 offense

1. C Josh Myers: 92.2

2. OT Zach Tom: 80.2

3. OT Caleb Jones: 76.5

4. WR Danny Davis: 73.3

5. OL Sean Rhyan: 72.2

Overall, the offensive line played exceedingly well. Seven of the offense’s top 11 grades were offensive linemen, including Myers, who was terrific at center over 36 first-half snaps. The line was charged with giving up just four total pressures. Tom’s performance should mean more first-team snaps. Davis, Juwann Winfree, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure all earned strong grades at receiver.

Top 5 defense

1. LB Isaiah McDuffie: 75.2

2. DL TJ Slaton: 73.9

3. CB Keisean Nixon: 73.4

4. CB Shemar Jean-Charles: 72.5

5. LB Ellis Brooks: 71.7

Not as many standouts on defense, although McDuffie did have two stops and zero missed tackles, Slaton produced two pressures and Nixon and Jean-Charles had solid coverage grades.

Bottom 5 offense

1. TE Tyler Davis: 30.8

2. RB Patrick Taylor: 38.8

3. RB Dexter Williams: 50.8

4. WR Ishmael Hyman: 54.1

5. TE Sal Cannella: 54.7

Davis missed two run blocks and had a drop resulting in an interception. Ouch. This was a performance that will shake his security on the 53-man roster. Same goes for Taylor, who fell behind Tyler Goodson on the depth chart.

Bottom 5 defense

1. LB Ray Wilborn: 26.1

2. DL Chris Slayton: 30.3

3. DL Jonathan Ford: 30.9

4. CB Rico Gafford: 37.3

5. DL Akial Byers: 39.7

Slaton and Jack Heflin graded out well, but their competition along the defensive line struggled, per PFF. Run defense was a big issue across the board. Gafford was charged with giving up a 39-yard touchdown pass to Ray-Ray McCloud.

Quarterback

Jordan Love: 58.0

Danny Etling: 65.1

Love produced one big-time throw but just one turnover-worthy play and was plagued by four total drops. He still didn’t throw accurately enough and didn’t play particularly well from clean pockets. Love did handle the blitz well, completing 3-of-4 passes, including the long touchdown to Romeo Doubs. Like Love, Etling’s best play came against the blitz when he hit BJ Baylor for a 68-yard gain.

Special teams

Six players played at least 10 special teams snaps: Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn, Dallin Leavitt, Vernon Scott, Shemar Jean-Charles and Rico Gafford. Kiondre Thomas had two tackles and the best overall grade on special teams. Amari Rodgers earned a solid overall return grade.

