Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson drops timeline on contract extension talks with Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens still have not agreed on a contract extension even though the 2022 season is just around the corner. When the Ravens’ season kicks off, those talks will no longer be going on at all. Jackson took a page out of New York Yankees star Aaron Judge’s book by saying he will not carry extension talks into the season. He said that there were no updates about talks to share and was unclear about whether he wants to get a new contract with Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night

Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux starting Saturday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Lux for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala out of White Sox's Monday lineup

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Zavala started on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and a pair of strikeouts. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Johnny Cueto and hit fifth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list

The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Zach McKinstry in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project McKinstry for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.7...
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
The Baltimore Sun

DL Hall’s development is a delicate balance. For the contending Orioles, it’s just the beginning. | ANALYSIS

One was on the mound making his major league debut, and the other was in the stands at Tropicana Field, soaking in the atmosphere from a scene he hopes to experience soon. It was a short-lived debut for Orioles left-hander DL Hall, who was pulled after 3 2/3 innings and learned he was headed back to Triple-A Norfolk. Once there, he will begin a transition to the bullpen, hoping to rejoin a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Iglesias will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Sunday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tyler Alexander on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 6.8...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' Game 2 lineup Monday night

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Carpenter is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Tucker Barnhart is also in the lineup, hitting eighth and starting behind the plate.
DETROIT, MI
#Rbi
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes starting in Game 1 Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Fortes for 1.0 hits, 0.6...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Justin Turner in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Turner is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Turner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Cooper in Marlins' Saturday lineup for Game 1

Miami Marlins infielder/outfielder Garrett Cooper is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Cooper is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Cooper for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

David Peralta in Sunday's lineup for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Peralta is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Peralta for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Luke Maile in Guardians' Saturday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. Our modles project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Robbie Grossman in Braves' Saturday lineup for Game 1

Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Grossman is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Grossman for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Willi Castro in Detroit's lineup on Monday for Game 2

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Castro is getting the nod at shortstop, batting third in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry. Kody Clemens is also joining the lineup, hitting ninth and playing third base.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Bubba Thompson in center field for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Thompson will man center field after Leody Tavares was left on the bench in Texas. numberFire's models project Thompson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
ARLINGTON, TX

