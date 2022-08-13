Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib ‘devastated’ as brother surrenders over youth football killing
The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has turned himself in after being identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Yaqub Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police in the...
Seahawks Reportedly Make Surprising Cut Before Tuesday's Deadline
The Seattle Seahawks are already on the verge of making a noteworthy roster cut early this preseason. NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon. While teams will mostly cut longshots to make the roster, Seattle is reportedly getting rid of a steady fixture.
Kyle Shanahan Announces Significant 49ers Injury News
The 49ers have taken a significant injury hit heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday that his defense will be without a key player moving forward. Shanahan announced that Jimmie Ward suffered a hamstring injury. He will be out for a while.
Pete Carroll Reacts To What He Saw From Quarterbacks Saturday
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was happy with how both of his quarterbacks played in their first preseason action. Geno Smith got the start, with Drew Lock taking over in the second half. Geno finished 10-15 for 101 yards while Lock hit on 11-15 for 102 yards, albeit with a fumble.
Seahawks take low-risk gamble trading for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
The Seattle Seahawks turned a few heads with an unexpected trade Monday afternoon. Seattle sent fourth-year defensive back Ugo Amadi to the City of Brotherly Love in exchange for Philadelphia Eagles tight end/wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Neither player had caught on or found a meaningful way to contribute on their...
With Duane Brown joining team, Jets move George Fant to right tackle
When Mekhi Becton went down with a knee injury in 2021, the Jets moved George Fant from right tackle to left tackle and he remained there to kick off training camp this year. Another knee injury for Becton has led to another change in plans for Fant, however. The Jets signed former Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown when Becton was injured and head coach Robert Saleh announced on Sunday that Brown’s arrival will push Fant back to the right side.
49ers secondary in flux after Jimmie Ward injury, Darqueze Dennard's release
The 49ers secondary is reeling after a rash of injuries to starters Jimmie Ward, Charvarius Ward and Emmanuel Moseley. Darqueze Dennard’s release also opens a door for rookie Samuel Womack.
Bears rookie Kyler Gordon to make preseason debut against Seahawks, in homecoming of sorts
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon is ready for a homecoming on Thursday, as he expects to make his preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks.Recovering from injuries, Gordon and fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. returned to a short, pad-less practice Monday. There has been no word yet on whether Jones will see reps Thursday against the Seahawks, but Gordon, a star for the Washington Huskies in college, expects to make his NFL debut in his home state. "I think that's cool. I think it was as though it was meant to be; like it's God's plan. So I'm...
