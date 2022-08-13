CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon is ready for a homecoming on Thursday, as he expects to make his preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks.Recovering from injuries, Gordon and fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. returned to a short, pad-less practice Monday. There has been no word yet on whether Jones will see reps Thursday against the Seahawks, but Gordon, a star for the Washington Huskies in college, expects to make his NFL debut in his home state. "I think that's cool. I think it was as though it was meant to be; like it's God's plan. So I'm...

