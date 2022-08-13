ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Shanahan Announces Significant 49ers Injury News

The 49ers have taken a significant injury hit heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday that his defense will be without a key player moving forward. Shanahan announced that Jimmie Ward suffered a hamstring injury. He will be out for a while.
NBC Sports

With Duane Brown joining team, Jets move George Fant to right tackle

When Mekhi Becton went down with a knee injury in 2021, the Jets moved George Fant from right tackle to left tackle and he remained there to kick off training camp this year. Another knee injury for Becton has led to another change in plans for Fant, however. The Jets signed former Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown when Becton was injured and head coach Robert Saleh announced on Sunday that Brown’s arrival will push Fant back to the right side.
CBS Chicago

Bears rookie Kyler Gordon to make preseason debut against Seahawks, in homecoming of sorts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon is ready for a homecoming on Thursday, as he expects to make his preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks.Recovering from injuries, Gordon and fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. returned to a short, pad-less practice Monday. There has been no word yet on whether Jones will see reps Thursday against the Seahawks, but Gordon, a star for the Washington Huskies in college, expects to make his NFL debut in his home state.  "I think that's cool. I think it was as though it was meant to be; like it's God's plan. So I'm...
