Energy Industry

Sveinung Rotevatn
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory

During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
rigzone.com

457MW California Solar Project Reaches Full Power

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced this week that the Palen Solar Project - a 457-megawatt photovoltaic facility in Riverside County, California - has reached full power operation. The project will supply enough energy to power approximately 116,000 homes, according to the DOI, which added that the development...
The Associated Press

Aquahara, a German Solar Atmospheric Water Startup, Achieves a Product Development Milestone on Its Journey Towards Reaching Water Costs of 40 USD Per 1000 Gallons.

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Today, Aquahara Technology GmbH from Gilching near Munich, Germany, announced the initial test results of its pilot system using a liquid absorber and solar thermal energy to extract drinking water from air humidity near Marrakech in Morocco. With temperatures around 40 °C and air humidity as low as 25 % during the day, the system can produce 200 liters (50 gallons) of water per day, using 100 square meters (around 1000 square ft) of solar collectors. This means an Aquahara system offers an alternative water supply for millions of house owners who face the challenge of private water wells running dry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005216/en/ System components of Aquahara’s solar atmospheric water generator (Photo: Business Wire)
International Business Times

Net Zero, Russia War Driving Nascent Hydrogen Economy

Kevin Kendall pulls up at the only green hydrogen refuelling station in Birmingham, Britain's second-biggest city, and swiftly fills his sedan with clean gas. Green hydrogen is in sharp focus as governments seek to slash carbon emissions amid record-high temperatures and to safeguard energy supplies hit by the invasion of Ukraine by oil and gas producer Russia.
The Guardian

Wind, hydrogen, no demolitions: how next PM can put UK on net zero path

There is little mention of Boris Johnson’s “green industrial revolution” on the campaign trail of the two Conservative party leadership candidates. Maybe it’s not surprising when Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are focused on formulating plans to deal with the more immediate energy crisis. That said, Labour and the Liberal Democrats are pressing ahead with announcing the investments they would make to achieve net zero by 2050.
