Read full article on original website
Related
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
TechCrunch
Look out Putin — Ukrainian woman invents ‘solar for balconies’ to wean Europe off Russian gas
Many countries in the EU — currently experiencing a heatwave — have scrambled to switch to alternatives, such as renewables, which are considered one of the key factors of in reaching energy independence from Russia. So it is a delicious irony that a Ukrainian woman tech entrepreneur has...
natureworldnews.com
Experts Are Suggesting Converting Coal Plants To Produce Clean Geothermal Energy
Coal energy is created when fossil fuel is burned to create heat and steam, both of which are used to turn turbine generators into electrical generators. Coal energy, together with the steam engine, contributed to and supported the Industrial Revolution. Panelists speaking about the topic at PIVOT2022, an online geothermal...
Oil industry gears up to tap U.S. climate bill for carbon capture projects
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Tax credits in the $430 billion U.S. climate and tax bill set to be signed into law this week will kickstart carbon sequestration projects, say oil and gas proponents, offsetting startup costs for some of the anti-pollution initiatives.
RELATED PEOPLE
Norway's climate choice: old oil, gas fields switch to green power or close early
OSLO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Norway will have to phase out some of its old oil and gas fields prematurely to achieve its 2030 climate goals, unless it can use carbon-free power on more offshore platforms to cut their emissions, the country's Climate Minister Espen Barth Eide said.
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
Here are 14 electric vehicles that might qualify for new tax breaks under the climate bill
Some electric cars, SUVs, and trucks may qualify for $7,500 tax credits under the climate bill President Biden is expected to sign though many won't.
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS・
National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles
Gas station owners are complaining about losing money as fuel prices begin to decrease, while the national movement to transition to electric vehicles increases in part to curb reliance on overseas fuel.
rigzone.com
457MW California Solar Project Reaches Full Power
The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced this week that the Palen Solar Project - a 457-megawatt photovoltaic facility in Riverside County, California - has reached full power operation. The project will supply enough energy to power approximately 116,000 homes, according to the DOI, which added that the development...
There are a lot of perks for Big Oil in Democrats' new bill, even though it's being touted as the biggest climate investment in US history
The Inflation Reduction Act includes $369 billion in energy and climate spending. The bill also includes some "Easter eggs" for fossil fuel firms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Nuclear Fusion Energy Breakthrough: Ignition Confirmed in Record 1.3 Megajoule Shot
After decades of inertial confinement fusion research, a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules (MJ) was achieved for the first time on August 8, 2021. This put scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL’s) National Ignition Facility (NIF) at the threshold of fusion gain and achieved scientific ignition.
Man measures every appliance in house and is astonished at electricity charge for two standby items
A man has tested the appliances in his home to work out how much they’re costing him while on standby. With prices already sky-high and set to get higher, one bloke purchased an electric usage meter and set about finding out just how much his inactive appliances were costing - and was shocked with the results.
Aquahara, a German Solar Atmospheric Water Startup, Achieves a Product Development Milestone on Its Journey Towards Reaching Water Costs of 40 USD Per 1000 Gallons.
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Today, Aquahara Technology GmbH from Gilching near Munich, Germany, announced the initial test results of its pilot system using a liquid absorber and solar thermal energy to extract drinking water from air humidity near Marrakech in Morocco. With temperatures around 40 °C and air humidity as low as 25 % during the day, the system can produce 200 liters (50 gallons) of water per day, using 100 square meters (around 1000 square ft) of solar collectors. This means an Aquahara system offers an alternative water supply for millions of house owners who face the challenge of private water wells running dry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005216/en/ System components of Aquahara’s solar atmospheric water generator (Photo: Business Wire)
Enough is enough: this winter I will be refusing to pay my energy bills | Christopher
Tens of thousands of Britons have made a pledge to the Don’t Pay campaign. It’s a last resort, but we’ve no other choice, says Christopher (a pseudonym)
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A major economic bill headed to the president has “game-changing” incentives for the nuclear energy industry, experts say, and those tax credits are even more substantial if a facility is sited in a community where a coal plant is closing. The transformative bill...
International Business Times
Net Zero, Russia War Driving Nascent Hydrogen Economy
Kevin Kendall pulls up at the only green hydrogen refuelling station in Birmingham, Britain's second-biggest city, and swiftly fills his sedan with clean gas. Green hydrogen is in sharp focus as governments seek to slash carbon emissions amid record-high temperatures and to safeguard energy supplies hit by the invasion of Ukraine by oil and gas producer Russia.
Wind, hydrogen, no demolitions: how next PM can put UK on net zero path
There is little mention of Boris Johnson’s “green industrial revolution” on the campaign trail of the two Conservative party leadership candidates. Maybe it’s not surprising when Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are focused on formulating plans to deal with the more immediate energy crisis. That said, Labour and the Liberal Democrats are pressing ahead with announcing the investments they would make to achieve net zero by 2050.
India to miss renewable energy goal, officials, experts say
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India will miss its renewable energy target for the end of the year, with experts saying “multiple challenges” including a lack of financial help and taxes on imported components are stalling the clean energy industry. The country has installed just over half of...
Comments / 0