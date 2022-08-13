ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope, Trippier help Newcastle grind out 0-0 draw at Brighton

San Diego Union-Tribune
Nick Pope conjured two fine saves and Kieran Trippier made a goal-line clearance as Newcastle's two England internationals helped the team grind out a 0-0 draw at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pope racked up a second straight clean sheet since joining Newcastle from relegated Burnley, thwarting both Adam Lallana and Solly March at the Amex Stadium.

March thought he had scored with a low shot through a crowd of players in the first half, only for Trippier to clear off the line at the very last opportunity.

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross then turned the ball the wrong side of the post near the end, after Kaoru Mitoma’s neat cutback.

Newcastle struggled for clear openings despite high endeavor in searing heat, with both teams still unbeaten after two Premier League outings. Newcastle opened with a win over Nottingham Forest and Brighton won at Manchester United.

Brighton increased its domination the longer the match wore on, but Graham Potter’s team was unable to strike again after last weekend’s 2-1 victory at United.

