Read full article on original website
Related
One dead after Southwest Memphis shooting
This story has been updated to reflect that the victim’s cause of death is unknown. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after MPD responded to a shots fired call in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said they responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong. The victim was found and […]
Driver killed in fatal train crash after being shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car accident after crashing into a train Saturday, August 13 in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Ave. After further investigation, Memphis Police Department discovered that the driver was shot before the crash. MPD responded to the accident at 9:07 p.m....
Man admits to involvement in deadly shooting after being shot by other suspect, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after showing up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Tyler Rideout, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon for his involvement in a weekend shooting. The Memphis Police Department...
deltanews.tv
Witness describes SWAT raid on escapee's hideout
TUNICA COUNTY - The search for escaped convicted rapist Samuel Hartman, his sister Misty Hartman and his mother, Linda Annette White created a lot of excitement in The Delta over the weekend... especially in Tunica County where a big SWAT raid caused quite a commotion. One woman who saw it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman shot, killed in Raleigh identified as 60-year-old community activist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old community activist was shot to death in Raleigh on Saturday night. According to police, Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed in the 5100 block of Yale Road around 11:15 p.m. Her killer, who police believe is this woman, is still on the run. “It’s just shocking news to all of […]
Memphis fire truck involved in crash on I-240; 2 in hospital, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after a car accident on I-240 early Monday morning. Memphis Fire responded to an accident at I-240 and Airways Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Officials said someone ran into a fire engine while MFD was at the scene. No firemen...
Too soon to rule murder of Whitehaven community leader as carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The victim of a deadly shooting Saturday night has been identified as 60-year-old Yvonne Nelson, a community activist who worked throughout Memphis. The shooting happened in Raleigh near Yale Road. According to police, the suspect, a woman, got away in a newer model black Infiniti sedan.
Barricade situation ends with SCSO finding one dead, officials say
CORDOVA, Tenn. — A barricade situation ended in the early morning hours with one person dead. The Shelby County County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of a barricade situation in the 1400 block of Sawmill Creek Lane at about 9 p.m. Friday. According to SCSO, deputies were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
60-year-old shot to death in Raleigh; police seek woman in case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 60-year-old woman was found dead at the scene of a shooting Saturday night in Raleigh. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Yale Road at 11:17 p.m. The victim was later identified as Yvonne Nelson. She was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Nelson was a philanthropist to the Memphis […]
Two injured in shooting near Parkway Village, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. Officers responded to the 4200 block of Winchester Road just after 5 p.m. on Saturday for a shooting. One man was found and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, police said.
actionnews5.com
Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Deputies responded to a barricade situation late Friday night. The standoff started around 9 p.m. at a home on Sawmill Creek Lane and lasted almost four hours. Officers said there was a person possibly armed inside the home. Police say SWAT and negotiators were...
CANCELED: Police searching for missing siblings, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 08/14/2022 7:15 a.m.:. According to Memphis Police, the city watch has been canceled. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) need the public’s help to find three siblings allegedly taken by their non-custodial mother. David Santiago, 14, Josue Santiago, 11, and Veronica Santiago, 9, were last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Driver shot before crashing into train, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot before a train crash late Saturday night. According to Memphis police, officers responded to a crash at the railroad crossing on the block of Chelsea Avenue around 9 p.m. Initially, police said the train killed the driver. Through continued investigation, police said...
Man killed on Millbranch, suspects on the run
UPDATE: One suspect, Tyler Rideout, has been arrested. Police say Rideout was also shot during this incident. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was […]
Street race turns fatal after passenger shot dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zabrina Huggins is heartbroken after her son was shot and killed in April, and police are not any closer to finding the person responsible. She said her son was not the intended target of the deadly attack. MPD said James Rogers was the passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima […]
Man shot dead near the airport, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot near the airport. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 4500 Block of Millbranch Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. This is an...
One shot then crashes into train over the weekend, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead after being shot and then struck a train overnight in Memphis. Officers responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday to a crash in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Avenue. According to police, a car struck a train and the driver was pronounced dead...
Former Memphis police officer charged with first-degree murder has court appearance re-scheduled
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Memphis police officer indicted and charged for murdering a man in the back of his police car and disposing of the body while on duty was scheduled to appear in court Monday, August 15, but saw his court appearance re-scheduled. Patric Ferguson, 30, was...
Fire truck involved in morning crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire truck was involved in a morning accident near I-240 and Airways while responding to a civilian accident. According to Memphis Fire Department, two people were transported to Baptist East hospital, none of which were MFD personnel. Their condition is unknown. Today's accident marks as...
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0