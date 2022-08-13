ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, OH

Ars Technica

New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray

The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Prominent Neurologist Convicted of Raping Patients Kills Himself in Lockup

A Manhattan neurologist convicted last month of raping and sexually abusing patients under his care died by suicide early Monday in a Rikers Island lockup.Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found guilty on July 29 of forcing at least half a dozen women into sex acts by threatening, among other things, to withhold highly addictive painkillers he had prescribed.Cruciani’s lawyer, Frederick Sosinski, confirmed his client’s death in an email to The Daily Beast.“Ricardo’s attorneys and family are shocked and saddened beyond belief to have learned of his violent death while in city custody this morning,” Sosinski said.A New York City Fire...
MANHATTAN, NY
Health
Local
Ohio Health
AboutLawsuits.com

CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.

Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Scary Mommy

23 Infants In Tennessee Have Been Hospitalized For Parechovirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new alert for parechovirus (PeV), a common childhood virus that can be deadly for infants under the age of 3 months. One death and several other cases had been reported at the time that the original Health Alert Network was issued on July 12, 2022. Since then, the CDC has found an “unusually large” outbreak of the virus in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios

Biden tests positive for COVID for seventh day

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the seventh consecutive day on Friday. The big picture: Initially testing positive on July 22, Biden tested negative after five days of the antiviral Paxlovid treatment but has had a "rebound" COVID case since last Saturday. The 79-year-old president is fully vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Does Water Expire?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggests that unopened commercial bottled water is safe indefinitely if the bottles are properly sealed and not broken. The FDA reports that the look, smell, and taste of bottled water may change during long-term storage, but the water is still safe to drink.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Local dengue transmission in France, 2nd case in 2022

Officials in France have reported two locally-transmitted dengue fever cases in 2022. A case is said to be “indigenous” or “autochthonous” when a person contracts the disease without having traveled to an area where the virus is circulating in the 15 days preceding the onset of symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Langya virus: What is the new disease discovered in China?

A potentially new fatal virus has been discovered in China, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has said.The Langya henipavirus, known as “Langya,” is believed to have been passed to humans by shrews.According to a report in the Taipei Times, citing data from the CDC, 35 human infections have been reported so far.The report says that 26 patients "developed symptoms including fever, fatigue, a cough, loss of appetite, muscle pain, nausea, headache, and vomiting."Human-to-human transmission has not been recorded.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More China conducts fourth day of military drills near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visitChina conducts fourth day of military drills near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visitAntony Blinken calls for cooling of tensions between US and China over Taiwan
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Measles: Local transmission case investigated in Hong Kong

Hong Kong health officials (Centre for Health Protection-CHP) report investigating a local case of measles infection. The case involves a 6-year-old girl who has developed fever and sore throat since August 2 and 3, and developed rash and conjunctivitis on August 5 and 6. She was taken to a private pediatrician on August 3 and to Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH) on August 5 and 6 for medical attention. She was admitted to HKBH for treatment on August 7. She is in a stable condition and was discharged on August 8.
PUBLIC HEALTH

