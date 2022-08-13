Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray
The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
'One of a kind' South Carolina woman dies after she was impaled by a beach umbrella
A 63-year-old South Carolina woman died from chest trauma on Wednesday after a beach umbrella that was carried by wind struck and impaled her, according to the Horry County Coroner's office. Tammy Perreault was at Garden City Beach, about 20 minutes south of Myrtle Beach, when she was injured early...
Prominent Neurologist Convicted of Raping Patients Kills Himself in Lockup
A Manhattan neurologist convicted last month of raping and sexually abusing patients under his care died by suicide early Monday in a Rikers Island lockup.Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found guilty on July 29 of forcing at least half a dozen women into sex acts by threatening, among other things, to withhold highly addictive painkillers he had prescribed.Cruciani’s lawyer, Frederick Sosinski, confirmed his client’s death in an email to The Daily Beast.“Ricardo’s attorneys and family are shocked and saddened beyond belief to have learned of his violent death while in city custody this morning,” Sosinski said.A New York City Fire...
Infections in Mississippi are first signs that a type of deadly bacteria from the tropics is now living in the US
Climate change may have made the Gulf coast more hospitable to the bacteria. The risk of getting sick is low, but infection can be fatal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AboutLawsuits.com
CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.
Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
23 Infants In Tennessee Have Been Hospitalized For Parechovirus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new alert for parechovirus (PeV), a common childhood virus that can be deadly for infants under the age of 3 months. One death and several other cases had been reported at the time that the original Health Alert Network was issued on July 12, 2022. Since then, the CDC has found an “unusually large” outbreak of the virus in Tennessee.
Warning to millions with eczema over greater risk of major viral disease
MILLIONS of people with eczema have been warned they are at risk of a virus causing global concern. Around one in 10 adults in the UK have eczema, and one in five children, according to charities. A further 31.6 million people in the US have eczema too, it’s estimated.
Biden tests positive for COVID for seventh day
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the seventh consecutive day on Friday. The big picture: Initially testing positive on July 22, Biden tested negative after five days of the antiviral Paxlovid treatment but has had a "rebound" COVID case since last Saturday. The 79-year-old president is fully vaccinated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CDC warns potentially deadly bacteria detected in U.S. for 1st time
The CDC issued a warning Wednesday after a potentially deadly bacteria was found in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi near the homes of two people who were hospitalized after becoming sick. Why it matters: It's the first time the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei has been detected in water and soil...
Mosquito bites left a woman with a West Nile virus infection that caused facial paralysis and diarrhea for 3 months
A woman in New Jersey experienced partial facial paralysis as a symptom of West Nile virus. She also reported weakness in one arm and diarrhea due to the mosquito-borne illness. Most people infected with West Nile do not experience symptoms, but cases involving the brain can be fatal.
MedicineNet.com
Does Water Expire?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggests that unopened commercial bottled water is safe indefinitely if the bottles are properly sealed and not broken. The FDA reports that the look, smell, and taste of bottled water may change during long-term storage, but the water is still safe to drink.
Tennant has putrid smell in apartment building, landlord finds week old defrosting chicken is the culprit
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I worked for a a toy store that was owned by a certifiably crazy man named Edmund.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CDC: Dozens of people got diarrhea after playing in splash pads and ingesting fecal matter
Splash pads aren't always disinfected. Two outbreaks, which occurred days apart, involved two different germs — Shigella bacteria and norovirus.
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
A child becomes the third person with meningococcal after attending Splendour in the Grass as fresh warnings about the disease are issued
A child from the NSW north coast is the third person to contract meningococcal disease after attending the Splendour In The Grass music festival. Earlier this month a Sydney man in his 40s who had attended the festival died with the disease. NSW Health has urged anyone who attended Splendour...
CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
CDC warns of deadly bacteria found in Mississippi soil after two residents sickened
Public health authorities are urging at-risk residents in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi to take extra precautions after an investigation turned up deadly bacteria living in the soil around the homes of two people who were sickened. The investigation was launched after two unrelated residents — one this year,...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Local dengue transmission in France, 2nd case in 2022
Officials in France have reported two locally-transmitted dengue fever cases in 2022. A case is said to be “indigenous” or “autochthonous” when a person contracts the disease without having traveled to an area where the virus is circulating in the 15 days preceding the onset of symptoms.
Langya virus: What is the new disease discovered in China?
A potentially new fatal virus has been discovered in China, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has said.The Langya henipavirus, known as “Langya,” is believed to have been passed to humans by shrews.According to a report in the Taipei Times, citing data from the CDC, 35 human infections have been reported so far.The report says that 26 patients "developed symptoms including fever, fatigue, a cough, loss of appetite, muscle pain, nausea, headache, and vomiting."Human-to-human transmission has not been recorded.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More China conducts fourth day of military drills near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visitChina conducts fourth day of military drills near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visitAntony Blinken calls for cooling of tensions between US and China over Taiwan
outbreaknewstoday.com
Measles: Local transmission case investigated in Hong Kong
Hong Kong health officials (Centre for Health Protection-CHP) report investigating a local case of measles infection. The case involves a 6-year-old girl who has developed fever and sore throat since August 2 and 3, and developed rash and conjunctivitis on August 5 and 6. She was taken to a private pediatrician on August 3 and to Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH) on August 5 and 6 for medical attention. She was admitted to HKBH for treatment on August 7. She is in a stable condition and was discharged on August 8.
Comments / 0