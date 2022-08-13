ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

One person dead, multiple injured after cars crashes into ditch in El Paso’s upper valley

EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead and seven others are injured after an SUV fell into an irrigation ditch in the upper valley early Monday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m at the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley. El Paso fire crews arrived on the scene first. Water rescue teams were called out to pull eight victims out of the ditch.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

2 people transported to the hospital after kitchen fire in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– El Paso firefighters respond to a condition two fire on the east side at the La Estancia Apartments. A spokesperson for the fire department said it was a kitchen fire and was contained right away. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. First responders...
KFOX 14

1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road when it collided with a Border Patrol vehicle that was conducting a separate traffic stop, on Upper Valley Road around 6 a.m.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person rescued from a fire in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Blue Diamond Shirt on the 4300 block of Montana. The call came in right before 10:00 A.M. One person was rescued from the fire and treated on scene for minor injuries, according to fire officials. The incident is currently under The post One person rescued from a fire in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Vehicle crashes into Upper Valley canal; 1 dead, multiple injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead Monday morning following a crash in the Upper Valley. El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators were at the scene where we were told a vehicle drove into a canal close to the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley Rd. just before 6 a.m. and 8 people were pulled from the water.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person dies after crash in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
SOCORRO, TX
#Estancia#Accident#El Paso Fire Department#La Estancia Appartments
KTSM

One man injured in an overnight shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An overnight shooting incident was registered in the 3700 block of Breckenridge. Pebble Hills Patrol was dispatched to the location in east El Paso at 2:37 am.  According to officials a man was transported to Del Hospital and his condition is unknown.  This is a developing story and will be […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shooting in south-central El Paso leaves one man dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man has died following a shooting in south-central El Paso. Police responded to a call of a shooting at the 100 block of Brown, officials stated. Officials say the victim was in his 40s and was taken to University Medical Center where he...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Gas leak in central El Paso prompts evacuation

El Paso (KTSM): El Paso Fire dispatch confirmed to KTSM that there was a gas leak in central El Paso. It happened just after 8 p.m. outside the Casa Pantera Restaurant. Dispatch says a vehicle hit a gas pipe causing the leak. El Paso Fire dispatch says several fire units were at the scene and […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools

EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is accused of threatening to burn a building at New Mexico State University. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12. According to court documents, Hamilton allegedly made a string of telephone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at The post Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Man who threatened to start fire at NMSU detained

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators say a man threatened to burn a building at New Mexico State University. The US Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old John Hamilton called the schools office of institutional equality several times on July 27, telling staff he would start a fire there. A motive has not been revealed. Hamilton has a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Scheduled road closures for I-10 Connect project for Aug. 14-20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here are the I-10 connect closures for next week, which include an overnight closures of I-110 northbound Tuesday night at 9, detouring you over to US-54 via Paisano, and the same sound wall closures we saw last week. I-10 Connect Project Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20, 2022 From […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Former Las Cruces teacher is remembered by former students and family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A beloved Las Cruces high teacher suddenly passed away leaving a long-lasting mark on his students. David Griego’s wife, Leticia Griego remembers him as a man who wouldn’t turn anyone away and welcomed everyone with open arms and now wants to make sure he is never forgotten. “The people that he […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Run proves to be a home run for homeless center in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money...
EL PASO, TX

