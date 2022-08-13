Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners Accepting Resumes to Fill Vacant Board Position
PULLMAN - The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners are currently accepting candidate resumes to fill its vacant board position, previously held by Margaret Werre. Werre severed on the board for five years, however, will be moving out of the area with her family. Her last day of service was July 31.
Lewiston City Council to Discuss Annual Budget and Fee Increases this Month
The Lewiston City Council will hold multiple public meetings in August to accept public testimony on the proposed budget and various fee increases for the 2023 fiscal year. The City of Lewiston’s 2023 fiscal year is slated to begin on October 1st 2022 and continue through September 30th 2023. As this budget start date approaches the City Council and Mayor are asking for the public’s input as they consider the new budget and various fee increases.
Idaho rural health clinics to receive $3.6 million in USDA emergency grants
Five health clinics that serve rural Idaho communities will receive a total of about $3.6 million in emergency grants to use for costs related to COVID-19 and to continue providing medical care to rural Idahoans, according to a news release Thursday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Terry Reilly Health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jake Opgenorth Named New Pullman Police Chief
PULLMAN - On the evening of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Pullman City Council confirmed former Commander Jake Opgenorth as the new Pullman Police Chief. A statement from Opgenorth can be read below. "I began my law enforcement career in 1992, and have had the distinct honor of dedicating 29...
California man Arrested for Burglary in Stites
STITES - At around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Idaho County Dispatch was alerted about a burglary in progress at AuGello Tire on Main Street in Stites. A neighbor was reportedly witnessing a man breaking glass and trying to gain entrance to the building. After the Idaho County Sheriff's Office arrived...
Lewiston career event provides resources for job seekers to upgrade their skills for in-demand jobs
LEWISTON - Job seekers who want to change careers and increase their earning potential will be able learn about jobs and training resources available at an Aug. 18 skilled trades career event focusing on welding, plumbing, electrical and HVAC industries. The event takes place from 4-6 p.m., at the Idaho Department of Labor Lewiston office, 1158 Idaho St.
Nez Perce Tribe, Garfield County to Receive $1 Million Federal Grants for Health Care Facilities
LEWISTON - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development has announced that USDA is awarding $74 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural areas across the nation. These grants will go to 143 rural health care organizations in 37 states, including two in our region. The Nez...
pullmanradio.com
Wildfire Burns 200 Acres Near Ewan In NW Whitman County
A wildland fire burned about 200 acres near Ewan in Northwest Whitman County on Friday. The fire started about 1:00 near Miller Road. Volunteer firefighters from several departments including St. John, Lamont, Steptoe and Rosalia battled the blaze. Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief Steve Gibson out of St. John requested state mobilization to bring in aircraft to help fight the fire. The state mobilization request was granted and two Super Scooper planes dropped water on the flames. The fire burned timber and ag land and threatened some homes. There were no evacuations. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the blaze was under control by Friday night. State officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Latah County Allocates Nearly $8 Million in ARPA Funds to Support More than a Dozen Local Projects
LATAH COUNTY - On Monday, Latah County Commissioners announced they have finished allocating nearly $8 million in funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to more than a dozen local projects to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Latah County Commissioners received the allocated of $7,790,509.00...
Multiple Agency Response Limits Fire West of Rosalia to Just 3 Acres
ROSALIA, WA - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Rosalia Fire units were paged to the area of 'Hole in the Ground' west of Rosalia in Whitman County to conduct a smoke investigation. According to a release from the Rosalia Fire Department, the first units to arrive in the area found...
24 Hour RV Parking Limit is Working, Clarkston Now Plans to Limit Automobile Parking Time
CLARKSTON - In June, the Clarkston City Council voted to limit stationary trailer, camper, motor home, or boat parking on public right-of-ways to no more than 24 consecutive hours. The ordinance allows property owners to park their RV’s and Trailers directly in front of their own residence for a period not to exceed 72 hours.
Community Action Partnership Foodbank in Lewiston Seeking Volunteers
LEWISTON - Community Action Partnership is currently seeking people who are interested in serving their community by volunteering their time at the foodbank located in downtown Lewiston. CAP is looking for front counter workers to distribute food to community members, as well as drivers to pick up donations from various...
Poultry Not Allowed at 2022 Palouse Empire Fair
WHITMAN COUNTY - Due to the ongoing outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and detections in both domestic and wild birds, poultry will not be allowed at the 2022 Palouse Empire Fair. The decision to suspend the exhibiting of poultry at this year's fair comes on the heels of...
Pullman's Airport Road Improvement Project Awarded $5 Million Federal Grant
PULLMAN - U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced nearly $100 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding for Washington state on Tuesday. RAISE grants, which were originally created under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act as TIGER grants, can...
Recent College Grad Is Found Bloody And Abandoned On Washington Road, But Who Was Responsible?
“We didn’t know if it’s an attempted murder or if it’s just a bad accident,” Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said of finding Kristen Grindley unconscious on the roadway. “All we know is that we have an injured female in the middle of the road and we have very little evidence.”
2022 Orofino Lumberjack Days & Clearwater County Fair Set for September 15-18
OROFINO - After being postponed each of the last two years, Orofino Lumberjack Days is set to return in 2022! The 73rd Annual Orofino Lumberjack Days and Clearwater County Fair are both set to be held September 15-18, 2022. Hosted by Orofino Celebrations Inc. The 2022 Orofino Lumberjack Days Grand...
Several WSU Police Command Staff Retire Following Initiation of Disciplinary Action
PULLMAN - The top-ranking members of the WSU Pullman Police Department’s command staff are retiring following initiation of disciplinary action for failing to advise university leadership of a 2020 departmental investigation involving an officer alleged to have engaged in sexual activities while on duty. Police Chief Bill Gardner, Assistant...
70-Year-Old Pullman Area Rancher Convicted of Animal Cruelty Released from Jail After Selling His Herd
PULLMAN - The 70-year-old Pullman area rancher convicted of animal cruelty has been released from jail after complying with the judge’s order to give up his cattle. Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a Whitman County District Court jury on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch near LaCrosse. Judge John Hart followed state law and prohibited Jacobson from owning animals. Judge Hart gave Jacobson two weeks to get rid of his nearly 180 head of cattle. When Jacobson failed to sell his herd after two weeks Judge Hart sentenced the 70 year old to two years in jail.
Colfax Representative Olivia Ng Named Washington's 2022-23 Distinguished Young Woman, Clarkston's Boreson First Runner-Up
PULLMAN - Colfax’s Distinguished Young Woman is now Washington's representative to the 2023 National Distinguished Young Women national scholarship program. Olivia Ng, a senior at Colfax High School, was selected today (Aug. 6) as the state’s representative following the program Saturday afternoon at the R.R. Jones Theatre on the Washington State University campus. The program awarded $10,000 in college scholarships during the event highlighting 10 high school seniors.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0