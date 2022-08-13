ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston City Council to Discuss Annual Budget and Fee Increases this Month

The Lewiston City Council will hold multiple public meetings in August to accept public testimony on the proposed budget and various fee increases for the 2023 fiscal year. The City of Lewiston’s 2023 fiscal year is slated to begin on October 1st 2022 and continue through September 30th 2023. As this budget start date approaches the City Council and Mayor are asking for the public’s input as they consider the new budget and various fee increases.
LEWISTON, ID
Jake Opgenorth Named New Pullman Police Chief

PULLMAN - On the evening of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Pullman City Council confirmed former Commander Jake Opgenorth as the new Pullman Police Chief. A statement from Opgenorth can be read below. "I began my law enforcement career in 1992, and have had the distinct honor of dedicating 29...
California man Arrested for Burglary in Stites

STITES - At around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Idaho County Dispatch was alerted about a burglary in progress at AuGello Tire on Main Street in Stites. A neighbor was reportedly witnessing a man breaking glass and trying to gain entrance to the building. After the Idaho County Sheriff's Office arrived...
STITES, ID
Lewiston career event provides resources for job seekers to upgrade their skills for in-demand jobs

LEWISTON - Job seekers who want to change careers and increase their earning potential will be able learn about jobs and training resources available at an Aug. 18 skilled trades career event focusing on welding, plumbing, electrical and HVAC industries. The event takes place from 4-6 p.m., at the Idaho Department of Labor Lewiston office, 1158 Idaho St.
LEWISTON, ID
Wildfire Burns 200 Acres Near Ewan In NW Whitman County

A wildland fire burned about 200 acres near Ewan in Northwest Whitman County on Friday. The fire started about 1:00 near Miller Road. Volunteer firefighters from several departments including St. John, Lamont, Steptoe and Rosalia battled the blaze. Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief Steve Gibson out of St. John requested state mobilization to bring in aircraft to help fight the fire. The state mobilization request was granted and two Super Scooper planes dropped water on the flames. The fire burned timber and ag land and threatened some homes. There were no evacuations. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the blaze was under control by Friday night. State officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
70-Year-Old Pullman Area Rancher Convicted of Animal Cruelty Released from Jail After Selling His Herd

PULLMAN - The 70-year-old Pullman area rancher convicted of animal cruelty has been released from jail after complying with the judge’s order to give up his cattle. Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a Whitman County District Court jury on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch near LaCrosse. Judge John Hart followed state law and prohibited Jacobson from owning animals. Judge Hart gave Jacobson two weeks to get rid of his nearly 180 head of cattle. When Jacobson failed to sell his herd after two weeks Judge Hart sentenced the 70 year old to two years in jail.
PULLMAN, WA
Colfax Representative Olivia Ng Named Washington's 2022-23 Distinguished Young Woman, Clarkston's Boreson First Runner-Up

PULLMAN - Colfax’s Distinguished Young Woman is now Washington's representative to the 2023 National Distinguished Young Women national scholarship program. Olivia Ng, a senior at Colfax High School, was selected today (Aug. 6) as the state’s representative following the program Saturday afternoon at the R.R. Jones Theatre on the Washington State University campus. The program awarded $10,000 in college scholarships during the event highlighting 10 high school seniors.
PULLMAN, WA
