Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
BBC
Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
Lilia Valutyte: man in court charged with murder of nine-year-old
Deividas Skebas, 22, appears before judge in Lincoln over stabbing of girl in Boston on Thursday
Man charged with murder of woman missing for decade
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who disappeared a decade ago, police said.Darren Osment, 40, will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of murdering 32-year-old Claire Holland.Ms Holland, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, was last seen leaving city-centre pub Seamus O’Donnell’s at 11.15pm on June 6 2012, the day after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee weekend.She was reported missing a few days later, and has not been seen or heard from since despite several mass searches and appeals for information.Avon and Somerset Police said Osment, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, South Gloucestershire, has...
Man charged over incident that left two dead and girl seriously injured
A man has been charged following an incident in Kent that left two people dead and a child seriously injured, Kent Police said.A black Alfa Romeo was involved in a collision with five pedestrians, all members of the same family, outside the multi-storey car park in Leopold Street, Ramsgate, Kent, at around 9.35 on Wednesday.Yoram Hirshfeld, 78, and his daughter, Noga Hirshfeld, 40, a Cambridge physicist, were killed, and a young girl of primary school age suffered serious injuries and is in a serious but stable condition in a London hospital.A man in his 40s and a boy of primary...
Man, 38, appears in court flanked by two cops to face terror charges after being arrested at Luton airport after flight back from Turkey
A Briton accused of being a terrorist in the Middle East has appeared in court today charged with terror offences and was remanded in custody. Aine Leslie Davis, 38, also known as Aine Leslie Rodrigues and Hamza Davis, was arrested after his flight from Turkey landed at Luton Airport last night.
BBC
Stretford man who stabbed his brother to death in row jailed
A man who stabbed his brother to death in a family row has been jailed. Emile Anderson, 50, died in hospital after being attacked with a kitchen knife at his family's home in Davyhulme Road, Stretford, on 16 April 2021. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said his brother Gilvy, who lived...
BBC
Manchester: Man dies after shooting in early hours
A man has died after being seriously injured in a shooting in the Moss Side area of Manchester. The 20-year-old was found with a range of wounds in Claremont Road, just after midnight on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said. He was taken to hospital where he died a short time...
BBC
Family 'devastated' by Taunton dad's death as man arrested
A man who died in hospital after being attacked has been described as the "life and soul of the party". Eddie Bonfield, 46, suffered serious injuries during an incident in Henlade, near Taunton, Somerset, in the early hours of Saturday. He went to hospital for emergency treatment, but died on...
Man charged in deadly crash in North Versailles turns himself into police
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest has been made in a deadly crash that took place in North Versailles in March.24-year-old Shamar Roach of Glassport turned himself into police on Monday.Police say he struck a Dodge Caravan and the driver, 59-year-old John Semenko, was killed.According to the criminal complaint filed by police, investigators determined that Roach was driving upwards of 90 miles per hour just prior to the crash, where the speed limit is 40 miles per hour.Investigators also say that toxicology reports show Roach was under the influence of THC and alcohol at the time of the crash.Roach is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI, reckless endangerment, and traffic violations.He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.
BBC
Men appear in court charged over fatal assault of Paul 'Babs' Connolly
Two men have appeared in court charged over a fatal assault in Athlone, County Westmeath in which a 47-year-old man died. Paul 'Babs' Connolly was found seriously injured after what gardaí (Irish police) described as a public order incident in Church Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.
BBC
County Down: Two elderly men targeted in distraction burglaries
Two men in their 70s have been targeted in distraction burglaries in County Down. The burglaries took place at their homes in Killyleagh and Saintfield. Police received two reports between 11:00 BST and 13:00 BST on Saturday that a man claiming to be from the Water Board had entered two homes.
BBC
Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland
A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm
Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with two felonies Monday for pulling a gun on a former friend and firing in Hollywood last year, prosecutors said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged the 33-year-old New York native, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Prosecutors allege that during an argument on Nov. 6, 2021, Mayers pointed the handgun at the victim, then in a subsequent confrontation drew the gun again and fired twice in the direction of the man, who sustained a minor injury. His name has not been...
BBC
Dagenham: Three murder arrests over death of 60-year-old man
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 60-year-old man. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 00:05 BST to reports of a fight at the junction of Ford Road and Broad Street in Dagenham, east London. The ambulance service also attended...
BBC
Poole murder arrest after 'sudden death' of woman
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Dorset. Police have set up a cordon around a property in East Quay Road, Poole, following the "sudden death" of a woman in her 40s. Dorset Police and ambulance and fire services attended the scene at...
BBC
Ramsgate: Man charged over family hit-and-run deaths
A suspected drug-driver has been charged after a father and daughter were killed in a Ramsgate hit-and-run. A black Alfa Romeo hit a family of five pedestrians on Wednesday in Leopold Street, killing Yoram Hirshfeld, 78, and Noga Sella, 40. Her daughter, six, also suffered serious injuries. Nitesh Bissendary, 30,...
Police investigating alleged assault at Solihull Moors home match
West Midlands and Essex police forces are investigating an alleged assault by a steward at Solihull Moors’s match at home against Southend on Saturday
BBC
Man who stabbed ex-partner's mother to death in Maryhill jailed
A man who murdered his ex-partner's mother by stabbing her more than 30 times has been jailed for a minimum of 19 years. Michael Dorey, 48, attacked mother-of-four Jacqueline Grant, 54, at her home in Maryhill, Glasgow, in April 2021. One of her daughters found her body after failed attempts...
BBC
Canterbury: David Creed jailed for killing partner with carving knife
A man who stabbed his partner to death with a carving knife at their home has been jailed. David Creed, 53, attacked 50-year-old Catherine Granger at the maisonette they shared in Canterbury, Kent. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Maidstone Crown Court...
